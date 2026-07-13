Apple is expected to raise prices on its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup as a global memory chip shortage, fueled by soaring demand for artificial intelligence hardware, drives up the company's manufacturing costs, according to a new analysis from market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The bill of materials for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, measured on the model with 12GB of memory and 1TB of storage, is expected to rise by nearly $300 compared with its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Counterpoint's estimate. The vast majority of that increase stems directly from memory. NAND flash storage costs alone are projected to exceed $250 per unit on the 1TB model, a figure Counterpoint noted would be enough to cover roughly half of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's entire estimated component cost. DRAM pricing has climbed just as sharply, with both memory types facing pressure from a broader chip shortage tied to surging global demand for AI infrastructure.

Research firm TechInsights has offered even more specific figures illustrating the scale of the increase. The 12-gigabyte DRAM package that cost Apple approximately $39 in the iPhone 17 Pro is now projected to cost around $145 in the iPhone 18 Pro, a jump of roughly 272% for the same quantity of the same type of chip. Storage costs have followed a similar trajectory, with the 256-gigabyte NAND flash tier that cost Apple roughly $13 per unit last year now projected to cost approximately $51.

Apple's expected shift to a new 2-nanometer chip is described as the second-largest contributor to the overall cost increase, behind memory. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to debut the A20 Pro processor, manufactured using TSMC's N2 process, which reportedly carries a significant premium in wafer pricing over the N3P node used in the current A19 Pro, compounded by the typically higher early-stage production costs associated with a newly introduced manufacturing process. Camera costs are also expected to rise modestly, which Counterpoint attributes to new technology likely tied to a rumored variable-aperture main camera on the Pro models. Partially offsetting those increases, the firm expects display costs and various other miscellaneous components to actually decline compared with the prior generation.

To manage the higher costs without fully sacrificing profit margins, Apple is expected to apply differentiated price increases across its storage tiers rather than a single flat increase across the entire lineup, concentrating the impact on higher-capacity configurations that are more heavily affected by rising memory prices. Even with an average retail price increase estimated at around $200, Counterpoint still expects the iPhone 18 Pro Max to land at a slightly lower gross margin than the iPhone 17 Pro Max achieved in 2025, underscoring how difficult it may be for Apple to fully pass the increased costs onto consumers without further eroding profitability. A separate analysis from J.P. Morgan found that while the base iPhone 18 Pro may see a comparatively modest 5% cost increase to around $540, the higher-end Pro Max variants face significantly steeper cost pressure.

The report follows a broader round of price increases Apple already implemented last month. On June 25, the company raised prices on 14 products across its lineup, including every Mac and iPad model, along with the Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini and Vision Pro, by as much as $300. Apple directly attributed those increases to the same memory shortage now affecting the iPhone lineup, saying at the time that a "supply-demand imbalance" driven by AI data center buildouts had made further price adjustments necessary. Notably, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods pricing was left unchanged in that earlier round, but industry analysts widely expect the iPhone 18 Pro lineup to be the next product line affected.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly acknowledged the severity of the underlying memory shortage. In a June 17 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook described the situation as a "hundred-year flood," something he said he had never encountered in more than 40 years working in the technology industry. Cook told the Journal at the time that the company was "still working through" which specific devices would ultimately see price increases.

According to Counterpoint analyst Pathak, Apple had managed to delay pricing adjustments for at least two quarters longer than most of its industry peers, absorbing the higher costs internally in an effort to protect its user base before ultimately reaching the limit of what it could sustain without passing costs through. Most major hardware makers, including Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, Dell, HP and Lenovo, had already raised prices on similarly affected products before Apple's own June 25 announcement.

The underlying shortage driving these increases differs meaningfully from past memory crunches, including the pandemic-era chip shortage of 2020 to 2022, which resolved over roughly 16 to 22 months as manufacturers expanded production capacity and prices eventually fell back into balance. Analysts say the current shortage does not follow that same pattern, largely because of multi-year take-or-pay supply contracts between major memory manufacturers and AI hyperscale cloud providers. Micron has reportedly already sold out its entire 2026 high-bandwidth memory capacity under pricing agreements already in place, while SK Hynix has told investors that its advanced chip-on-wafer-on-substrate packaging lines, a specialized process required for high-bandwidth memory production, remain fully committed through the end of 2026. Because the specialized tools and equipment used for high-bandwidth memory occupy dedicated production lines that cannot be quickly repurposed, manufacturers are unable to simply redirect capacity back toward conventional memory chips used in devices like smartphones, even as demand for those more traditional chips remains strong.

The financial incentive for manufacturers to prioritize AI-oriented memory production over conventional consumer electronics memory is significant. High-bandwidth memory earns manufacturers revenue per wafer estimated at three to five times that of conventional DDR5 memory, commanding gross margins of roughly 60%, compared with approximately 40% for standard mobile DRAM. That gap has continued to drive conventional DRAM contract prices sharply higher, with research firm TrendForce reporting a roughly 90% to 95% increase in the first quarter of 2026 alone, and projecting a further increase of 58% to 63% in the second quarter.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside the company's first foldable iPhone in September, according to industry reports, with the standard iPhone 18 model reportedly pushed back to a 2027 release as part of a broader strategy to prioritize higher-margin premium products amid the ongoing cost pressure. Whether Apple ultimately settles on the roughly $200 average price increase analysts currently expect, or takes a different approach entirely, is likely to become clear only once the company formally unveils its next iPhone lineup later this year.