CUPERTINO, Calif. — Two months after its blockbuster launch, Apple's budget-friendly MacBook Neo has shattered sales forecasts, prompting the company to double production targets to 10 million units for 2026 and establishing itself as a game-changing entry into the affordable laptop market.

The 13-inch MacBook Neo, priced starting at $599, hit shelves on March 11, 2026, following its announcement on March 4. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it delivers solid everyday performance, all-day battery life and full macOS integration at roughly half the price of the MacBook Air. The response has been overwhelming: online inventory sold out through April within weeks, with shipping estimates stretching into May and beyond as demand continues to outpace supply.

Industry analysts and supply chain sources confirm the MacBook Neo's explosive start. Initial projections from TrendForce called for 4-5 million units in 2026, but Apple quickly ramped up orders to suppliers Foxconn and Quanta, targeting 10 million units for the first generation. Reports indicate the company has already secured capacity for significantly higher volumes after early sell-outs and record first-time Mac buyer numbers.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the success shortly after launch, noting on social media that the Mac posted its "best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers." The affordable price point, combined with Apple's ecosystem lock-in, has drawn Windows switchers, students, families and emerging markets in unprecedented numbers.

Exact worldwide sales figures remain closely guarded by Apple, which does not break out individual model shipments. However, analysts estimate several million units have already moved in the first two months, contributing to a broader Mac shipment surge. Omdia reported Apple shipped 7.1 million Macs in Q1 2026 — its strongest quarter in years — with the Neo playing a major role despite launching mid-quarter.

Sigmaintell forecasts full-year MacBook shipments climbing 21.7% to around 28 million units, with the Neo accounting for a substantial portion as Apple becomes potentially the third-largest laptop maker globally. The device's success has shocked competitors, with Asus executives calling the $599 pricing a "shock to the entire market."

The MacBook Neo features a durable aluminum chassis in eye-catching colors — blush, indigo, silver and citrus — a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 16 hours of battery life, a 1080p camera and Magic Keyboard. While it uses base-level specs compared to pricier MacBooks, its A18 Pro chip handles web browsing, streaming, photo editing and AI tasks efficiently, outperforming many Intel-based Windows laptops in the same price range.

Education pricing at $499 has fueled strong adoption in schools and universities. Apple's sales teams have aggressively pushed the device, helping it capture entry-level market share that was previously dominated by Chromebooks and low-end Windows machines. Counterpoint Research predicts Apple could seize 15% of the entry-level laptop segment by year-end.

Supply chain challenges have emerged as a direct result of the runaway demand. Chip allocation for the A18 Pro was initially set for 5-6 million units, but strong orders forced Apple to secure more. Shipping delays pushed many April orders into May, with some configurations quoting late-month delivery as of early May. Despite this, availability at retail partners like Best Buy and Amazon has helped meet some immediate needs.

The Neo's impact extends beyond hardware sales. It serves as a powerful on-ramp to Apple's services ecosystem, including iCloud, Apple Music, Arcade and future AI features. Analysts like Gene Munster estimate it could generate $2 billion in annual revenue while delivering far greater lifetime value through customer retention.

Competitors are taking notice. Google's Chromebook efforts and Windows OEMs face fresh pressure as Apple undercuts them on price while offering premium build quality and software polish. Microsoft and partners have responded with promotions, but the Neo's momentum appears difficult to slow in the near term.

Wall Street has reacted positively. Apple shares have benefited from the Mac resurgence amid broader iPhone challenges. The company's services and wearables segments provide balance, but the Neo represents a strategic expansion into volume-driven PC markets previously ceded to others.

Consumer feedback highlights the device's appeal. Reviews praise its value, portability and seamless integration for non-power users. Students appreciate the long battery and lightweight design, while families value the durability and parental controls in macOS Tahoe. Some critics note compromises in storage and performance for heavy tasks, yet most agree it delivers where it matters for the target audience.

Production remains split between Vietnam and China facilities. Apple continues working with suppliers to ease bottlenecks in displays, memory and other components amid rising costs. Higher DRAM prices have affected the broader PC industry, yet Apple's scale and vertical integration provide advantages.

Looking ahead, speculation swirls around potential updates. A refreshed Neo with improved specs could arrive later in 2026 or 2027, but the current model's strong sales suggest Apple may maintain the lineup longer than typical. Holiday season demand, back-to-school promotions and expanded international availability will likely drive further growth.

The MacBook Neo arrives at a pivotal time for the PC industry. Global notebook shipments face an 8% decline in 2026 due to economic pressures and higher component costs, yet Apple stands out as the only major OEM posting significant growth. The Neo's success validates Apple's decision to extend its Mac lineup downward, challenging the notion that premium pricing is the only path forward.

For Apple, the device strengthens its position in education, small business and consumer segments. It also hedges against softening iPhone sales by broadening the hardware portfolio. Tim Cook has emphasized the Mac's role in Apple's long-term strategy, and early Neo results reinforce that vision.

As summer approaches, interest remains high. Online configurator wait times and store stock levels continue fluctuating, signaling sustained momentum. While precise cumulative sales as of mid-May are not public, the combination of sell-outs, production ramps and analyst upgrades points to millions of units already in customers' hands — with many more on the way.

The MacBook Neo's story is still unfolding, but its early chapter has already rewritten expectations for what an affordable Apple laptop can achieve. In a market hungry for value without sacrificing quality, Apple has delivered a surprise hit that could define its PC strategy for years to come.