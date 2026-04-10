Corning Stock Surges Past $170 on AI Fiber Optics Boom and Upgraded Growth Targets

CORNING, N.Y. — Corning Inc. shares climbed more than 3% Thursday to trade around $170.30 as investors rewarded the materials science giant's deepening role in powering artificial intelligence data centers with high-density optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions amid explosive hyperscale demand.

The NYSE-listed company (GLW) rose as high as $172.22 intraday Thursday, building on a series of strong sessions that have propelled the stock sharply higher in recent weeks. Corning has delivered roughly 89% year-to-date gains in 2026, turning it into one of the standout performers in the broader technology supply chain as AI infrastructure spending accelerates.

Corning, a 175-year-old innovator in specialty glass, ceramics and optical physics, has repositioned itself as a critical enabler of next-generation data center networks. Its Optical Communications segment — which includes fiber, cable and connectivity products — has seen surging enterprise sales driven by Gen AI adoption, with hyperscalers requiring far more fiber density and bandwidth than traditional cloud setups.

The momentum intensified in January when Corning announced a multiyear agreement with Meta Platforms valued at up to $6 billion. Under the deal, Corning will supply advanced optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions to support Meta's AI data center buildout across the United States. The partnership includes a major expansion of Corning's optical cable manufacturing capacity in Hickory, North Carolina, with Meta serving as the anchor customer. Construction on the expansion officially began in late March.

"Building the most advanced data centers in the U.S. requires world-class partners and American manufacturing," Meta's Joel Kaplan said in the announcement. The pact underscores Corning's commitment to domestic production while addressing the massive connectivity needs of AI training and inference clusters.

Corning showcased additional AI-focused innovations at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) 2026 in March. Highlights included a multicore fiber solution that delivers four times the capacity per fiber strand within a standard footprint, reducing the number of connectors by up to 75%, cable mass by 70% and installation time by 60%. The company also introduced the Contour Flow micro cable for denser inter-data-center links, next-generation connectors and co-packaged optics systems designed to scale GPU density in AI networks.

These products address the "nervous system" of AI infrastructure, where fiber optics handle the enormous data movement between thousands of GPUs. Demand for such connectivity is growing at more than 50% annually in some estimates, creating a sustained tailwind for Corning's optical business.

Financially, Corning delivered record results for full-year 2025. Core sales rose 13% to $16.41 billion, while core EPS jumped 29% to $2.52. In the fourth quarter, core sales grew 14% to $4.41 billion and core EPS increased 26% to $0.72, exceeding expectations. Management highlighted margin expansion, with core operating margin reaching 20.2% in the quarter.

The company upgraded its Springboard growth plan, now targeting an additional $11 billion in incremental annualized sales by the end of 2028 — up from the original $8 billion goal. For 2026 specifically, internal plans call for $6.5 billion in incremental sales, with a high-confidence figure of $5.75 billion.

For the first quarter of 2026, Corning guided for core sales of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion, representing about 15% year-over-year growth, with core EPS expected in the range of $0.66 to $0.70. The outlook reflects accelerating momentum in optical communications and other segments.

Analysts have grown increasingly bullish. Recent price target hikes include Mizuho raising its target to $160 from $155, BofA moving to $155 from $144 earlier, and UBS to $171. Consensus ratings lean toward Moderate Buy, with average targets in the $130-$150 range, though some firms see potential well above current levels if AI demand sustains. Zacks recently upgraded the stock to a #2 Buy rank on improving earnings estimates.

Corning's broader portfolio continues to contribute. Its Specialty Materials segment, home to Gorilla Glass used in consumer electronics, benefits from innovations like the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 for foldable devices. Display Technologies and Environmental Technologies segments provide diversification, though Optical Communications has been the standout growth driver tied to AI.

The company maintains a healthy balance sheet and returned capital to shareholders through a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. Adjusted free cash flow nearly doubled in 2025, supporting both growth investments and shareholder returns.

Still, risks remain. Corning's valuation has expanded significantly with the rally, trading at elevated multiples that assume continued strong AI spending. Competition in optical components could intensify, and any slowdown in hyperscaler capex — or shifts in technology architectures that reduce fiber needs — could pressure results. Broader supply chain issues for data center equipment also pose execution challenges.

Management expressed confidence in the outlook. CEO Wendell Weeks noted the transformed financial profile since launching Springboard two years ago, with meaningful margin and return on invested capital gains providing a strong base for future expansion.

"AI growth is expected to be unprecedented," Weeks and other executives have emphasized, positioning Corning's 175 years of materials innovation as uniquely suited to solve the density, power and scalability challenges of massive GPU clusters.

The stock's recent surge accelerated in early April amid broader market optimism and sector tailwinds, with Thursday's gains coming on solid volume. By mid-afternoon, shares traded near $170.30, up about 3.1% on the session.

Corning employs thousands worldwide and operates manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia. Its optical products are deployed in data centers globally, but the Meta partnership highlights a strategic push to strengthen U.S.-based production amid national focus on AI leadership and supply chain security.

As hyperscalers including Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon pour hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure in 2026, suppliers like Corning that provide the essential "plumbing" for high-speed, high-density interconnects are drawing fresh investor attention.

Upcoming first-quarter 2026 earnings, expected around late April, will be closely watched for further color on optical demand trends, margin performance and any updates to the upgraded Springboard targets.

For now, sentiment favors continued growth. With record backlog visibility from major AI deals, innovative new products and a proven ability to scale manufacturing, Corning appears well-positioned to capitalize on what many describe as a multi-year AI infrastructure supercycle.

Whether the blistering pace can persist will depend on execution, sustained hyperscaler spending and the company's ability to convert innovation into profitable, recurring revenue streams.

Corning Inc., headquartered in Corning, New York, traces its roots to 1851 and has evolved from early glassmaking to a global leader in materials science. Its technologies touch everything from smartphone screens and automotive emissions control to the fiber optic networks that increasingly form the backbone of the AI economy.