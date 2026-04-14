NEW YORK — Nebius Group NV shares jumped nearly 9% in early trading Monday to $157.91 as the fast-growing AI cloud infrastructure provider continued to capture Wall Street attention with aggressive data center buildouts, major customer commitments and reports of potential acquisition moves that position it as a rising force in the specialized "neocloud" sector.

The Nasdaq-listed stock (NBIS) traded as high as $156.85 in the opening minutes amid elevated volume, extending a remarkable rally that has seen the shares soar more than 450% over the past year and more than 25% in the past month alone. The move came as investors digested fresh momentum from Nebius' ambitious European expansion plans and speculation around its push into full-stack AI capabilities.

Nebius, formerly the international arm of Russian tech giant Yandex before its 2024 spin-off and rebranding, has rapidly transformed into a key supplier of high-performance GPU clusters for artificial intelligence training and inference. The company operates purpose-built data centers optimized for large-scale AI workloads, leveraging partnerships with NVIDIA and securing multi-billion-dollar commitments from hyperscalers and AI labs.

A major catalyst in recent weeks was Nebius' announcement of plans to construct a new 310-megawatt AI factory in Lappeenranta, Finland. The facility would significantly boost the company's European capacity, following an expansion of its existing Mäntsälä site to 75 MW. Management has set an ambitious target of more than 3 gigawatts of contracted power by the end of 2026, underscoring its aggressive push to meet surging demand for AI infrastructure.

The Finland project adds to a pipeline of massive data center investments. Nebius is targeting $16 billion to $20 billion in capital expenditures over the coming years to scale operations across Europe and beyond. The company closed a $4.3 billion private offering of convertible senior notes earlier this year at favorable terms, providing substantial capital to fund growth without immediate heavy equity dilution.

Investor enthusiasm has also been fueled by landmark customer deals. Nebius secured a massive multi-year agreement with Meta Platforms valued at up to $27 billion, including $12 billion in committed dedicated AI capacity starting in early 2027 and an additional $15 billion in optional volume. The deal cements Nebius' status among specialized AI cloud providers and highlights its ability to win large-scale commitments from Big Tech players seeking alternatives or supplements to traditional hyperscalers.

Additional momentum came from a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, which includes a $2 billion investment from the chipmaker and collaboration on designing next-generation "AI factories." Nebius gains early access to NVIDIA's latest accelerated computing platforms, giving it a technological edge in delivering high-performance infrastructure.

Reports that Nebius is in negotiations to acquire Israeli AI startup AI21 Labs added another layer of excitement. The potential deal, first reported April 9, would mark a step beyond pure infrastructure rental into higher-margin software and full-stack AI services. AI21 Labs, valued around $1.4 billion with roughly $50 million in annual revenue, specializes in enterprise-focused AI systems and brings a 200-person research team that could accelerate Nebius' ambitions.

Analysts have grown increasingly bullish. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, while Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy recommendation as recently as Monday. Price targets range from $150 to $215, with some firms highlighting the company's path to $7 billion to $9 billion in annualized revenue run-rate by the end of 2026. Earlier guidance called for full-year 2026 revenue between $3 billion and $3.4 billion, a massive leap from 2025 levels.

Q4 2025 results, released in February, showed explosive growth in AI cloud revenue, up more than 800% year-over-year in some segments, though the company still posted net losses typical of high-growth infrastructure plays. Cash reserves stood near $3.7 billion, providing a solid buffer for expansion.

Yet risks remain prominent. Heavy capital spending means Nebius is likely to remain unprofitable or minimally profitable in the near term, with concerns around execution, power procurement challenges in Europe and potential customer concentration. The stock has experienced sharp swings, including periods of consolidation after rapid rallies, reflecting the high-beta nature of AI infrastructure names.

Monday's surge pushed Nebius' market capitalization above $30 billion territory, a remarkable valuation for a company that has only recently gone public in its current form. Insider selling has occurred, including transactions by founder Arkady Volozh and other executives, though such activity is common in growth companies and often tied to pre-planned schedules.

Nebius' story resonates with investors seeking pure-play exposure to the AI buildout beyond the dominant U.S. hyperscalers. Unlike traditional cloud providers, Nebius focuses exclusively on GPU-optimized infrastructure, allowing faster deployment and potentially better economics for the most demanding AI workloads.

The company has also rolled out software enhancements, including Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 with serverless AI capabilities aimed at making high-performance compute more accessible to developers.

Broader market sentiment toward AI infrastructure stocks has improved in recent sessions, with peers such as CoreWeave also drawing attention. However, Nebius stands out for its European footprint and rapid scaling in a region where data sovereignty and energy considerations play key roles.

Looking ahead, investors will watch for the next quarterly earnings, expected around late April or early May, for updates on backlog conversion, utilization rates and progress on the Finland AI factory. Any concrete news on the AI21 Labs acquisition could provide further upside.

For now, the 8.9% gain on Monday reflected continued faith in Nebius' ability to execute on its vision of becoming a leading neocloud operator. From its roots in search and ride-hailing to a high-stakes player in the global AI race, the company has executed a dramatic pivot that has rewarded shareholders handsomely.

Challenges in the competitive landscape, regulatory hurdles for data centers and the sheer scale of required investment mean the path forward is not without bumps. Yet with massive contracted revenue visibility, strong backing from NVIDIA and a clear strategy to expand both infrastructure and capabilities, Nebius has emerged as one of the most watched names in the AI infrastructure boom.

As trading continued Monday morning, the stock's momentum underscored Wall Street's appetite for companies that can deliver the physical backbone powering the next wave of artificial intelligence innovation.