WiseTech Global Stock Jumps 2026: Logistics Software Giant Rises 4.66% to $38.89 on AI Transformation

SYDNEY — WiseTech Global Ltd shares climbed 4.66% to close at $38.89 on Tuesday, adding $1.73 amid renewed investor enthusiasm for the Australian logistics software provider's aggressive push into artificial intelligence and steady progress integrating its major e2open acquisition.

The move came on solid trading volume as the company, known for its flagship CargoWise platform, continues to navigate a transformative period marked by workforce restructuring, strong half-year results and reaffirmed full-year guidance. With a market capitalization hovering near A$12.5 billion to A$13 billion, WiseTech remains one of Australia's most prominent technology success stories in the supply chain sector.

WiseTech Global, headquartered in Sydney, develops cloud-based software that powers international freight forwarding, customs compliance, logistics execution and trade management. Its CargoWise suite serves thousands of customers worldwide, handling complex global supply chains with integrated tools for visibility, automation and compliance. The August 2025 acquisition of U.S.-based e2open significantly expanded its footprint, adding scale in transportation management systems and broadening its addressable market across shippers, carriers and manufacturers.

In its first-half FY2026 results released February 25, the company reported total revenue of US$672 million, a 76% increase from the prior corresponding period. The jump was largely driven by the inclusion of e2open, though organic growth stood at 7%. Core CargoWise revenue rose 12% to US$372.4 million, with 9% organic expansion. Recurring revenue within CargoWise remained exceptionally high at 99%, underscoring the platform's sticky, subscription-like model.

EBITDA climbed 31% to US$252.1 million, delivering a reported margin of 38%. On an organic basis excluding e2open, the EBITDA margin held steady near 51%, reflecting operational efficiency in the legacy business. Underlying net profit after tax increased 2% to US$114.5 million, while free cash flow rose 24% to US$153.6 million. The board declared an interim dividend of US$0.068 per share, up 1% on the previous period and representing a 20% payout ratio of underlying NPAT.

Management reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance, targeting total revenue between US$1.39 billion and US$1.44 billion — implying 79% to 85% growth — and EBITDA of US$550 million to US$585 million. CargoWise revenue growth is expected in the 14% to 21% range. Guidance incorporates one-off integration and restructuring costs but excludes any material net impact from the AI-driven job reductions announced alongside the results.

The most attention-grabbing element of the February update was WiseTech's accelerated AI transformation. The company plans to cut up to 2,000 positions — roughly one-third of its global workforce — over FY2026 and FY2027, with initial reductions of up to 50% in product development and customer service teams. CEO Zubin Appoo and executives framed the move as a strategic pivot to embed AI deeply into the platform, creating agentic workflows, enhancing automation and strengthening the company's data and integration moat.

An Australian union sought urgent talks following the announcement, highlighting broader concerns about AI-driven job displacement in the technology sector. WiseTech has emphasized that the restructuring aims to reposition resources toward higher-value innovation while delivering long-term efficiency gains. Analysts noted that the cost savings, combined with new commercial models such as CargoWise Value Packs, could support margin expansion and price uplifts in the second half.

The e2open integration has progressed ahead of plan in several areas, contributing meaningfully to first-half revenue. e2open, recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for the fourth consecutive year, adds complementary capabilities in cloud-based trade and supply chain execution. WiseTech expects the deal to be earnings-accretive in its first full year, funded through debt rather than equity issuance.

Additional strategic moves have bolstered the company's position. In January 2026, WiseTech acquired the Centre for Customs and Excise Studies to enhance global customs education and compliance training. It also completed smaller tuck-in acquisitions and signed memoranda of understanding, including one with Saudi Arabia's Elm Company to explore technology applications for logistics efficiency.

Recent share price action reflects a volatile but resilient trajectory. After a challenging start to 2026 that saw the stock trade as low as $35.54, Tuesday's 4.66% gain builds on intermittent rallies tied to AI optimism and results reaffirmation. The 52-week range has been wide, stretching from that recent low to highs above $120 in prior periods, illustrating the stock's sensitivity to guidance, acquisition news and broader technology sector sentiment.

Analysts remain generally constructive. Some brokers highlight WiseTech's data moat, ecosystem integrations and potential for AI to drive deeper customer stickiness and new revenue streams. UBS, for instance, maintained a Buy rating post-results, citing positive indicators around large freight forwarder rollouts and the shift to value-based pricing. Consensus price targets have varied, with some projecting significant upside if execution on AI and integration remains smooth.

Challenges persist. Integration of e2open involves managing a larger, more diverse cost base, including higher proportions of professional services revenue. Non-CargoWise revenue streams from earlier acquisitions continue to decline as expected. Broader macroeconomic pressures on global trade volumes, currency fluctuations and potential delays in large customer implementations could affect growth.

Yet the underlying business fundamentals appear solid. CargoWise continues to win new customers and expand with existing ones, with 1,060 product enhancements delivered in the first half alone. High gross margins near 79% to 84% in the core platform support investment in research and development.

For investors, the AI narrative has become central. While job cuts raise short-term human and reputational considerations, many view them as necessary for WiseTech to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving logistics technology landscape where automation and predictive capabilities are increasingly table stakes.

Tuesday's trading likely reflects a combination of bargain hunting after recent softness, positive rotation back into technology names and confidence that reaffirmed guidance provides visibility through the remainder of FY2026. Full-year results are scheduled for late August, with the annual general meeting in November.

WiseTech's journey illustrates the opportunities and disruptions facing software companies in the age of AI. From its roots as a founder-led Australian business to a global player with thousands of employees and billions in revenue potential, the company is betting that bold transformation today will secure leadership in supply chain technology tomorrow.

As global trade grows more complex amid geopolitical shifts, sustainability demands and e-commerce expansion, platforms like CargoWise and the expanded e2open suite position WiseTech at the center of digital logistics. Whether the current share price momentum sustains will hinge on tangible proof of AI-driven efficiencies, margin improvement and accelerated organic growth in coming quarters.

For now, the 4.66% daily lift signals market willingness to reward a company embracing change at scale in one of the world's most critical industries.