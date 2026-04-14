Oracle Stock Surges 5% as AI Cloud Momentum and New Utilities AI Suite Spark Investor Optimism

NEW YORK — Oracle Corp. shares climbed more than 5% in early trading Monday, reaching $145.41, as investors appeared to embrace the company's accelerating artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure growth amid a broader market recovery and fresh product announcements that underscore its push into enterprise AI applications.

The database and cloud software giant opened at around $139.77 and quickly gained ground, with trading volume elevated as the stock recovered some of the sharp losses sustained earlier in 2026. Oracle has fallen roughly 26% to 29% year-to-date after peaking near $346 in September 2025, reflecting investor concerns over heavy capital expenditures for AI data centers, rising debt levels and the pace of monetizing massive backlog commitments.

Monday's move comes days after Oracle unveiled enhanced AI capabilities across its Utilities Industry Suite at the Oracle Customer Edge Summit. The new features aim to help utility companies reduce operating costs, improve grid reliability and deliver better customer experiences by connecting customer, grid and asset operations through unified AI-driven insights. Executives highlighted measurable ROI improvements for utilities facing pressure to fund infrastructure upgrades while keeping rates affordable.

The announcement builds on Oracle's strong fiscal third-quarter results reported in March, which marked the company's best performance in over 15 years. For the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026, total revenue rose 22% to a record $17.2 billion, beating expectations. Cloud revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) jumped 44% to $8.9 billion, with cloud infrastructure (IaaS) surging 84% to $4.9 billion, driven largely by demand for AI workloads.

Non-GAAP earnings per share increased 21% to $1.79, also ahead of forecasts. Remaining performance obligations — a key indicator of future revenue — ballooned 325% year-over-year to $553 billion, giving Oracle one of the largest backlogs among hyperscalers and providing high visibility into multi-year growth.

Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz and founder Larry Ellison have emphasized that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is winning large AI deals because of its performance, cost advantages and multicloud flexibility. The company has secured significant commitments, including major GPU-powered deployments, positioning it as a key player alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in the race to power generative AI training and inference.

Analysts have grown more bullish on the long-term story despite near-term spending pressures. Oracle guided to continued strong cloud growth, projecting fiscal 2027 revenue around $90 billion. The firm is investing aggressively in data center capacity, with capital expenditures expected to remain elevated as it scales GPU clusters and networking infrastructure. Some reports indicate plans to raise up to $50 billion in debt and equity to fund the buildout.

The stock's 2026 decline has compressed valuations, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio falling to around 18 and the enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple near 17.5 — levels many view as attractive for a company with Oracle's growth trajectory and enterprise moat in databases and applications.

Recent corporate moves have also drawn attention. In early April, Oracle appointed Hilary Maxson, formerly CFO of Schneider Electric, as its new chief financial officer with a substantial equity package. The hire is seen as strengthening financial oversight during a period of rapid expansion and restructuring. Reports of significant workforce reductions — potentially affecting thousands of roles — were viewed by some as efficiency measures to redirect resources toward AI and cloud priorities.

Oracle's traditional software license business has stabilized, while its cloud applications segment, including Fusion Cloud ERP and NetSuite, continues steady double-digit growth. The company's database business benefits from customers modernizing legacy systems onto OCI, with multicloud database revenue showing explosive gains.

Broader market sentiment has improved somewhat in recent sessions amid easing geopolitical concerns and anticipation for upcoming economic data. Tech stocks with AI exposure have seen selective buying as investors hunt for bargains after earlier corrections.

Wall Street's consensus remains positive, with many firms maintaining Buy ratings and price targets well above current levels — some reaching $210 or higher. Optimists argue that once the heavy upfront capex begins converting into sustained high-margin cloud revenue, Oracle's free cash flow will expand rapidly. Skeptics worry about execution risks, competition and whether AI hype will translate into proportional profits in the near term.

For enterprise customers, Oracle's integrated stack — combining autonomous databases, AI agents and industry-specific applications — offers a compelling alternative to best-of-breed cloud solutions. The new utilities AI enhancements exemplify how the company is embedding intelligence directly into vertical solutions to drive tangible business outcomes.

Monday's price action suggests some bargain hunters are stepping in after the year's steep drawdown. With a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share recently declared, the stock also provides a modest yield that appeals to income-focused investors.

Looking ahead, Oracle's next earnings report in June will be closely watched for updates on cloud bookings, capex trends and any early signs of margin expansion from its AI infrastructure investments. The company continues to expand its global footprint with new regions and sovereign cloud offerings to address data residency and security requirements.

Despite the volatility, Oracle's fundamentals reflect a company in the midst of a profound transformation — from legacy on-premises software leader to a major cloud and AI infrastructure provider. Its enormous backlog provides a buffer against short-term economic fluctuations, while strategic product moves like the utilities AI suite demonstrate ongoing innovation across its portfolio.

As trading progressed Monday, Oracle's gain outpaced the broader market, highlighting renewed confidence in its AI positioning. Whether this marks the start of a sustained recovery or another temporary bounce will depend on execution in the quarters ahead and the broader trajectory of AI adoption.

For long-term investors, the current valuation reset amid strong underlying growth metrics has created what many analysts describe as a compelling entry point into one of the tech sector's most established names with fresh momentum in the high-growth cloud and AI arenas.