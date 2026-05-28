SAN FRANCISCO — Oura, the Finnish wearable technology company, announced Thursday the launch of its smallest smart ring to date, the Oura Ring 5, which is 40% smaller than its predecessor while maintaining the same advanced sensing capabilities and accuracy.

The new device, set to begin shipping on June 4, represents a significant step forward in discreet wearable design. It will be priced at $399 for standard finishes and $499 for premium options such as gold and brushed silver. A new portable charging case will be available separately for $99.

Oura CEO Tom Hale emphasized the design breakthrough in a statement. "By reimagining Oura Ring 5 to be smaller, easier to wear, and pairing it with our most advanced software yet, we're making it possible for many more people to wear Oura every day — and to benefit from the personalized, predictive health insights that come with it," Hale said.

The company has positioned the Ring 5 as part of its broader push into preventative and predictive healthcare. Alongside the hardware launch, Oura is introducing several new software features that will also be available to users of its Generation 3 and 4 rings.

New Health Monitoring Capabilities

The most notable addition is an expanded proactive health tracking system called Health Radar. This feature continuously monitors key biometric signals including body temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate variability. It alerts users to significant deviations that may indicate strain, illness, or recovery needs.

Additional capabilities include tracking blood pressure patterns during sleep to identify potential cardiovascular risks and analyzing nighttime breathing disturbances. These enhancements aim to provide users with earlier warnings about health issues before symptoms become noticeable.

Oura is also partnering with on-demand healthcare platform Counsel Health to offer AI-enabled care directly within the Oura app. Subscribers in 43 U.S. states will be able to ask health-related questions, receive personalized advice, and connect with licensed providers.

For users taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications, the company added specialized insights to help track dosing schedules, weight changes, and related biometric data. The ring will also feature improved real-time activity tracking for exercises such as running and cycling.

Company Growth and Market Position

Oura has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years. The company reported selling more than 5.5 million rings since its launch, up from 2.5 million in June 2024. It is on track to surpass five million paid members this quarter, representing a fourfold increase over the past two years. Revenue has grown at a similar pace.

Last October, Oura raised $900 million in a Series E funding round, bringing its valuation to $11 billion. The company has raised more than $1.5 billion in total funding. Hale previously projected the company could reach nearly $2 billion in sales during 2026.

Oura has been recognized four times on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, most recently ranking No. 14 in 2026. The company confidentially filed a draft IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, though it has not provided a specific timeline for going public.

Design and Technical Improvements

Despite its significantly smaller size, the Oura Ring 5 maintains the full suite of sensors found in previous models. The company achieved the size reduction through advanced engineering and component miniaturization without compromising battery life or data accuracy.

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The sleeker profile addresses a common criticism of earlier generations — that the ring could feel bulky for some users, particularly those with smaller hands. Oura says the new design makes the device more comfortable for continuous 24/7 wear, potentially increasing user adherence and data quality.

The portable charging case provides a convenient solution for users who travel frequently or prefer not to remove the ring regularly. A single charge of the case can provide multiple top-ups for the ring.

Competitive Landscape

Oura faces increasing competition in the smart ring category. Samsung has entered the market with its Galaxy Ring, and several smaller startups are also developing similar devices. However, Oura maintains a strong lead in clinical validation and data accuracy, with multiple peer-reviewed studies supporting its sleep and recovery metrics.

The company's focus on preventative health and integration with professional medical services differentiates it from purely consumer-oriented wearables. By combining hardware, software, and telehealth capabilities, Oura is positioning itself as a comprehensive health monitoring platform rather than just a fitness tracker.

Broader Implications for Wearable Technology

The launch of the Oura Ring 5 reflects a broader trend in consumer health technology toward smaller, less intrusive devices that provide clinical-grade insights. As consumers become more health-conscious following the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for continuous monitoring tools has grown significantly.

Industry analysts expect the global smart ring market to expand rapidly over the next five years. Oura's emphasis on medical-grade features and partnerships with healthcare providers could help establish the category as a legitimate tool for preventative care rather than just lifestyle tracking.

The company's IPO preparations suggest confidence in its growth trajectory. If successful, an initial public offering would mark a significant milestone for the Finnish startup and could provide capital for further expansion into new markets and features.

User Reception and Future Plans

Early reactions from existing Oura users have been largely positive regarding the smaller design. Many have expressed excitement about the new health features, particularly the blood pressure and breathing pattern tracking.

Oura has indicated that additional features and integrations are planned for later in 2026. The company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy and actionability of its insights.

As the wearable technology sector matures, Oura's latest release demonstrates the company's commitment to balancing elegant design with sophisticated health monitoring capabilities. The Ring 5 could help bring continuous biometric tracking to a wider audience while reinforcing Oura's position as a leader in the emerging preventative healthcare space.

The Oura Ring 5 will be available for pre-order starting immediately, with deliveries beginning June 4. Existing members will receive access to the new software features through an automatic update.