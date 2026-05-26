NEW YORK — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing new legal and financial pressure after multiple contractors filed liens totaling more than $2.1 million against their 110-acre eco-friendly property in Lewisboro, New York, according to reports.

The Hollywood power couple, who began acquiring land in the upscale Westchester County town in 2018, reportedly owe significant unpaid fees related to construction and development of their sprawling estate. The largest claim comes from FlowCon Inc., also known as Flower Construction, which specializes in HVAC systems, plumbing, framing and masonry. That single lien amounts to $1.35 million.

Court filings and property records indicate that continued work on the massive home has been paused amid the disputes. Additional subcontractors have also placed liens on the property, contributing to the mounting total. The situation comes just weeks after Lively and Reynolds resolved their high-profile legal battle with director and actor Justin Baldoni over the film "It Ends With Us."

The couple has transformed the large parcel into what was intended to be a sustainable, environmentally conscious family compound. Details about the project remain largely private, but public records show extensive development activity over several years, including environmental considerations typical of high-end rural estates in the Hudson Valley region.

Lewisboro, located about 50 miles north of Manhattan, offers privacy and natural surroundings that have appealed to affluent New Yorkers seeking respite from city life. Lively and Reynolds, who maintain multiple residences, have kept a relatively low profile regarding their New York holdings compared with their properties in California and elsewhere.

The latest financial dispute highlights the complexities and costs associated with large-scale custom home construction, even for wealthy celebrities. Contractor liens are a common legal tool used to secure payment for work performed on real estate projects. If unresolved, they can complicate property sales, refinancing or further development.

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly commented on the reported liens. Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This development arrives as the actors continue navigating their high-visibility careers and family life. The couple first met on the set of the 2011 film "Green Lantern." They began dating later that year and married in 2012 in a private ceremony. They now share four children: James, born in December 2014; Inez, born in September 2016; Betty, born in October 2019; and Olin, born in February 2023.

Lively, 38, rose to fame on "Gossip Girl" before transitioning to films such as "The Shallows," "A Simple Favor" and "The Adam Project," the latter alongside her husband. Reynolds, 49, achieved global stardom through the "Deadpool" franchise and maintains a strong presence in both acting and business ventures, including ownership stakes in sports teams and aviation companies.

The pair has cultivated a public image centered on humor, family values and mutual support, frequently engaging fans through witty social media exchanges. Their relationship has often been presented as one of Hollywood's more stable and relatable partnerships.

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The Baldoni dispute, which centered on allegations of misconduct during the production of "It Ends With Us," generated intense media attention earlier in 2026. The resolution of that case reportedly included settlements and public statements aimed at moving forward, though details remained confidential.

Property-related conflicts are not uncommon among high-profile individuals undertaking major renovations or new builds. Celebrity construction projects frequently encounter delays, budget overruns and payment disagreements due to their scale and the involvement of specialized tradespeople.

In this case, the focus on eco-friendly features may have added complexity and expense. Sustainable building practices often require premium materials, specialized labor and extended timelines to meet environmental standards. Such projects can strain relationships with contractors if costs escalate beyond initial projections.

Lewisboro residents have occasionally noted increased activity around large estates in recent years as more affluent buyers move into the area. The town maintains strict zoning and environmental regulations, which can extend approval and construction periods for ambitious developments.

Financial experts note that liens do not necessarily indicate bad faith but often reflect cash flow timing issues or disputes over work quality and completion. Resolution typically involves negotiation, mediation or court proceedings to determine valid claims and payment schedules.

For Lively and Reynolds, managing multiple professional commitments alongside family and property projects creates a demanding schedule. Reynolds continues expanding his entertainment and business empire, while Lively has focused on selective acting roles and entrepreneurial pursuits, including her hair care line.

The couple's real estate portfolio reflects their success. In addition to the Lewisboro property, they own homes in California and have been linked to other premium locations. Their choices often emphasize privacy for their growing family as their children reach school age.

Public interest in celebrity finances and property dealings remains high, fueled by social media and entertainment news outlets. Reports of liens or construction disputes can quickly gain traction, though they frequently resolve without long-term damage to reputations when handled discreetly.

As details emerge about the Lewisboro situation, attention will likely focus on how the couple addresses the claims. Industry observers suggest such matters are often settled privately to avoid prolonged litigation that could affect future projects.

The timing, following the Baldoni resolution, adds another layer of scrutiny to the couple's public narrative. Both actors have emphasized protecting their family's privacy amid increased media focus in recent years.

Construction experts say projects of this magnitude routinely face challenges. A 110-acre estate with eco-conscious design elements likely involves numerous specialized contractors working across phases, increasing the potential for payment timing conflicts.

Local authorities in Lewisboro have not commented on the specific property, citing privacy protections for property owners. General building records remain publicly accessible but provide limited insight into ongoing financial disagreements.

As one of Hollywood's most bankable couples, Lively and Reynolds generate substantial income that should theoretically cover such developments. The reported liens may stem from standard business practices rather than liquidity concerns, though the scale has drawn attention.

Moving forward, the couple will likely seek efficient resolution to resume work on their dream property. Real estate professionals note that addressing contractor claims promptly helps maintain good relationships within the tight-knit community of high-end builders.

The situation serves as a reminder of the hidden complexities behind celebrity lifestyles. While glamorous on the surface, managing extensive real estate, careers and family requires significant logistical and financial coordination.

Fans have expressed support for the couple on social media, with many viewing the reports as typical challenges in large construction projects rather than signs of deeper trouble. Others speculate on potential impacts to their carefully cultivated public image.

Regardless of the outcome, the Lewisboro estate represents a significant personal investment for Lively and Reynolds. Its completion, whenever achieved, would add another chapter to their story of building a life together away from constant Hollywood spotlight.

The coming weeks may bring more clarity as parties involved work toward settlement. Until then, the reported $2.1 million in liens stands as the latest headline in the couple's high-profile journey through fame, family and fortune.