LOS ANGELES — Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a confidential settlement, bringing an abrupt end to the high-profile legal battle that erupted during the production and promotion of the film "It Ends With Us," sources close to both parties confirmed Thursday. The resolution, coming just months after Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign, avoids a potentially explosive trial and allows both stars to move forward amid intense public scrutiny.

The settlement was finalized in recent days, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Neither side has released details of the agreement, including any financial terms or admissions of wrongdoing. Both Lively and Baldoni issued joint statements expressing a desire to put the matter behind them and focus on their families and future projects.

In a carefully worded joint statement, the two said: "We have decided to resolve our differences amicably and privately. We wish each other the best and ask for privacy as we move forward with our lives and careers." The statement was released through their respective representatives and marked the first public communication between the parties since the lawsuit was filed in December 2025.

Lively's original complaint accused Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, of creating a hostile work environment, including allegations of sexual harassment, fat-shaming and orchestrating a public relations campaign to damage her reputation. Baldoni denied all allegations, calling them "categorically false" and filing a countersuit accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation and interference with his professional relationships.

The dispute quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about scandals, dominating tabloid coverage and social media discussions for months. It also sparked broader conversations about power dynamics on film sets, the role of crisis PR firms and the challenges faced by women in the industry when speaking out.

Timeline of the Dispute

The tensions reportedly began during filming in 2024 but erupted publicly after the film's release in August 2025. Lively alleged that Baldoni and others engaged in inappropriate behavior and later retaliated against her when she raised concerns. Baldoni's team maintained that creative differences and Lively's desire for more control over the project fueled the conflict.

The lawsuit detailed text messages, alleged meetings and involvement of high-profile PR strategist Melissa Nathan, whose firm was accused of running a smear campaign against Lively. Baldoni's countersuit claimed Lively and Reynolds tried to take over the film and then retaliated when he resisted.

The case was set for trial in 2027, but both sides faced mounting pressure to resolve it privately to avoid further reputational damage and the release of sensitive information during discovery.

Settlement Details Remain Confidential

Legal experts say confidential settlements are common in Hollywood disputes to protect both parties' images and avoid the unpredictability of a jury trial. While the exact terms are unknown, such agreements often include nondisclosure clauses, mutual releases and sometimes financial compensation.

Neither Lively nor Baldoni is expected to comment further. Representatives for both declined to provide additional details beyond the joint statement.

The resolution comes as both stars look to move on professionally. Lively has several projects in development, including a return to the "Gossip Girl" universe in a new form. Baldoni is focusing on directing and producing future films while dealing with the aftermath of the public scandal.

Impact on Hollywood and #MeToo Conversations

The settlement, while ending the legal fight, is unlikely to quiet the broader cultural conversation sparked by the case. It highlighted ongoing issues around workplace behavior, the power of PR narratives and the challenges of addressing allegations in the public eye.

Advocates for survivors praised Lively for speaking out, while others criticized the speed and confidentiality of the resolution, arguing it prevents full accountability. Hollywood insiders say the case has made studios and producers more cautious about talent disputes and documentation on sets.

The involvement of high-profile figures like Reynolds, who was accused in Baldoni's countersuit of being overly involved in the production, added another layer of celebrity drama that captivated the public for months. Reynolds largely stayed silent publicly but was reportedly instrumental in supporting his wife through the ordeal.

Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The news of the settlement triggered an immediate wave of reactions online. Some fans celebrated what they saw as justice for Lively, while others expressed disappointment that no public admission or detailed findings emerged. Hashtags related to the case trended again briefly, with many expressing fatigue over the prolonged drama.

The resolution also sparked renewed discussion about the original film "It Ends With Us," which became a box office success despite the behind-the-scenes turmoil. Some viewers have called for a reevaluation of the movie in light of the allegations, while others argue it should be judged on its own merits as an adaptation of a popular novel about domestic violence.

What's Next for Both Stars

For Lively, the settlement allows her to focus on her family — she and Reynolds share four young children — and her growing business empire, including Rare Beauty. She has several acting projects lined up and is expected to take a more selective approach to future roles.

Baldoni faces the challenge of rebuilding his reputation after the public accusations. His production company, Wayfarer Studios, continues to develop projects, but he has stepped back from some public-facing roles. Industry observers say it may take time for him to regain trust with major studios and talent.

Both parties are expected to maintain a low profile in the coming months as they focus on healing and moving forward. The entertainment industry will be watching closely to see how their careers recover from one of the most publicized Hollywood disputes in recent memory.

The settlement brings a quiet close to a saga that captivated the public for months. While many questions remain unanswered, both Lively and Baldoni appear ready to turn the page and focus on the next chapters of their lives and careers. In Hollywood, where image is everything, the ability to resolve such high-stakes conflicts privately may ultimately benefit both stars as they seek to reclaim their narratives.