GOLD COAST, Australia — Australian fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has ignited fresh headlines with her budding romance with 23-year-old model and actor Grayson Te Moana, confirming the pair are officially together less than a year after her high-profile divorce.

The 31-year-old mother of three, known for her multimillion-dollar fitness empire and candid social media presence, hard-launched the relationship in February 2026 at the Sydney premiere of Wuthering Heights. Photos of the couple sharing passionate kisses on the red carpet quickly went viral, sparking intense online debate over their nine-year age gap and Hembrow's rapid return to dating.

Hembrow, who boasts more than 16 million Instagram followers, has been open about her romantic journey in the past but is attempting a more guarded approach this time. In early April interviews, she described the new relationship as something she wants to "protect," while still sharing glimpses of their chemistry through steamy public appearances.

From Soft Launches to Full Confirmation

Speculation began mounting after subtle Instagram posts — a mysterious elbow here, men's sneakers in a beach shot there. The official debut came on Feb. 12 at Sydney's State Theatre, where Hembrow stunned in a flowing white gown and Te Moana joined her for PDA-filled photos.

By mid-April, Hembrow left little doubt during a "confessions" segment on the White Fox After Hours podcast. "I have a whole boyfriend," she declared, giggling as she added, "I am so happy, like so, so happy." The admission came after radio appearances where she told friends Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott she was "having a great time" but wasn't ready to spill every detail.

The couple has since embraced very public dates. Over the Easter long weekend, they were photographed on a Gold Coast beach picnic, packing on the PDA with passionate kisses, straddling poses and shared wine and pizza. Te Moana has posted photos of Hembrow on getaways, including a romantic cabin trip to Noosa, prompting her playful comment: "Mine though."

Who Is Grayson Te Moana?

Te Moana, a Sydney-based model and aspiring actor in his early 20s, had a relatively low public profile before the romance, with under 5,000 Instagram followers at the time of the debut. His interests center on fitness and fashion, aligning neatly with Hembrow's world.

Little else is known about the young man, and Hembrow has playfully deflected questions about his background, telling radio hosts, "You guys can do your own investigations ... I'm not ready." The relationship faced early scrutiny when reports emerged that Te Moana had reportedly ended things with his previous girlfriend, Jemma Hammett, shortly before stepping out with Hembrow. Hammett's sister publicly expressed hope that no other young woman would face a similar situation.

Despite the drama, the pair appear unfazed, continuing red carpet appearances including at The Lion King premiere in Sydney, where they solidified their status as a new power couple in Australian entertainment circles.

Hembrow's Turbulent Love Life in Focus

This romance marks Hembrow's most prominent since her split from former Love Island star Matt Zukowski. The couple married in a lavish Byron Bay ceremony in November 2024 but announced their divorce in June 2025 after just seven months, with Hembrow citing personal growth and admitting she sometimes views relationships through "rose-coloured glasses."

Zukowski later addressed the breakup on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, prompting mixed reactions when Hembrow was spotted moving on. Brief links to AFL star Bailey Smith also made headlines before Te Moana entered the picture.

Hembrow has three children from previous relationships, including a long-term partnership with ex Reece Hawkins. Her willingness to share family life alongside new romances has drawn both support and criticism from fans, with some labeling her "desperate" for dating so soon after divorce while others celebrate her openness.

In a recent Instagram carousel, Hembrow reflected philosophically: "I've loved loudly, I've loved imperfectly. And I'd still choose love every time." The post signaled her readiness to embrace romance again despite past heartbreaks.

Public Reaction and Age Gap Debate

The nine-year age difference has fueled much of the online conversation. Supporters point to Hembrow's happiness and the couple's evident chemistry, while critics question the power dynamics given her wealth, fame and life stage as a mother of three compared to Te Moana's emerging career.

Hembrow has historically thrived on public engagement with her personal life, turning breakups and new beginnings into content that drives her brand. This time, her desire to "protect" the relationship suggests a possible shift toward more privacy, even as PDA-packed outings keep the spotlight burning bright.

Fitness and influencer circles have taken note. Hembrow's empire, built on workout programs, activewear and wellness advice, often intertwines with her personal narrative. Te Moana's fitness-focused background could see the pair collaborate professionally down the line, though no such plans have been announced.

What's Next for the Couple?

As of early May 2026, Hembrow and Te Moana continue balancing public affection with efforts to keep certain details private. Hembrow recently attended Coachella without him, a sign they are still navigating how much to integrate their worlds.

Industry observers suggest the romance could boost Te Moana's profile significantly, opening doors in modeling and acting while giving Hembrow a fresh chapter after the emotional toll of her short-lived marriage.

For now, the fitness star appears content focusing on happiness in the present. "I'm having a great time," remains her simple summary of the relationship that has captivated Australian tabloids and social media alike.

Whether this pairing withstands the intense scrutiny that accompanies any high-profile celebrity romance remains to be seen. Hembrow's history shows she rebounds with resilience, often emerging stronger and more candid with her global audience.

In a streaming and social media era where personal lives fuel engagement as much as professional success, Tammy Hembrow's latest love story exemplifies the tightrope many influencers walk: sharing enough to stay relatable while guarding what matters most. For fans following her journey from single mum to fitness mogul to twice-divorced romantic, the message is clear — she's choosing love again, age gaps and public opinion notwithstanding.