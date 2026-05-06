Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors Intensify Amid Legal Battle but Couple Remains United

NEW YORK — Persistent online speculation about a possible divorce between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has surged in recent weeks, fueled by the actress's high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, yet sources close to the couple insist their marriage remains strong and the rumors are unfounded.

As of early May 2026, no divorce filings have appeared in court records, and the Hollywood power couple continues to present a united front through public support, joint appearances and dismissive responses to split chatter. The rumors gained traction after Lively's lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, which has drawn intense media scrutiny and personal attacks on the family.

Ryan Reynolds has directly addressed the speculation, publicly praising his wife's strength and integrity during the legal battle. In a recent interview, the "Deadpool" star distanced himself from divorce talk and expressed admiration for how Lively is handling the situation, calling her "resilient" and emphasizing their solid partnership.

Origins of the Rumors

The chatter intensified after Lively attended certain events without Reynolds and amid reports of strain from the Baldoni lawsuit. Online forums and social media amplified unverified claims, with some suggesting the legal stress was taking a toll on their 12-year marriage. Tabloid headlines and TikTok videos speculated about everything from separate living arrangements to hidden tensions, often linking it to Lively's public image challenges.

However, multiple insiders and recent sightings tell a different story. The couple was spotted together at a Wales football match in March 2026 showing affectionate moments, and Reynolds has repeatedly voiced support for his wife amid her professional battles. Blake Lively herself responded lightheartedly to a fan comment about the rumors on Instagram, writing "Haha they wish," signaling the couple is unbothered by the noise.

Current State of the Marriage

Sources close to the family describe Lively and Reynolds as committed partners who prioritize their four children and shared life despite external pressures. The couple, who married in 2012 and are known for their playful public banter, has faced scrutiny before but consistently emerged stronger. Reynolds' recent comments dismissing divorce talk align with this pattern of unity.

Friends say the Baldoni lawsuit has been stressful but has also brought the couple closer as they navigate the challenges together. No credible reports indicate separation or impending filings, and both continue to appear supportive in public and private.

Legal Battle Context

The divorce rumors are largely tied to Lively's ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni over "It Ends With Us." The high-profile case, which involved allegations of harassment and a toxic work environment, recently saw some claims dismissed while others moved forward. The intense media coverage and personal attacks have spilled over into speculation about Lively's personal life.

Reynolds has been vocal in his support, and the couple attended high-profile events like the 2026 Met Gala together, further countering split narratives. Insiders note that the rumors appear manufactured for clicks rather than rooted in reality.

Public and Industry Reaction

Social media remains divided, with some users fueling speculation while others defend the couple as one of Hollywood's more stable pairings. Celebrity watchers note that Lively and Reynolds have long been targets for rumor mills due to their high visibility and successful careers.

Industry sources emphasize that both stars maintain busy schedules — Reynolds with film projects and his ownership stakes, Lively with her own ventures and family life — but prioritize time together. Their four children remain central to their decisions.

Looking Ahead

As the Baldoni case continues and summer approaches, observers expect the couple to maintain a relatively low profile while focusing on family. Reynolds has upcoming projects, including potential "Deadpool" developments, while Lively balances professional commitments with motherhood.

For now, the divorce rumors appear to be just that — rumors. The couple's history of weathering storms together, combined with recent public affirmations, suggests their marriage is intact despite the noise. Hollywood relationships often face intense scrutiny, but Lively and Reynolds continue demonstrating resilience and unity.

Fans and followers are advised to approach unverified claims with skepticism and await any official statements from representatives. As of May 2026, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds remain married and appear committed to their life together, turning the latest rumor cycle into another chapter in their enduring partnership.

The situation remains fluid as public interest stays high, but current evidence points to a strong marriage weathering temporary storms rather than heading toward dissolution.