NEW YORK — The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday, spotlighting a resilient Broadway season marked by inventive revivals, heartfelt new plays and a handful of standout musicals despite fewer overall productions.

Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss revealed the nominees live, with major categories highlighted on CBS Mornings and the full list streaming on the Tony Awards YouTube channel. "Ragtime," "The Lost Boys," "Giant" and several revivals emerged as frontrunners in a year with only about 30 eligible shows.

Best Musical Contenders

"The Lost Boys," a visually stunning Peter Pan-inspired tale with innovative staging, collected strong support alongside "Schmigadoon!," the meta-musical sequel delighting audiences with its blend of nostalgia and fresh humor. "Titaníque," the uproarious Céline Dion parody, earned recognition for its comedic brilliance and star turn by Marla Mindelle as the iconic singer. "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" rounded out the category with its charming, intimate storytelling.

"Ragtime" revival also dominated conversation in musical categories thanks to its timely themes and powerful performances, including standout work by Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry.

Best Play Honors

New plays "Giant," an epic adaptation exploring ambition and family; "Liberation," a powerful drama of resilience; "The Balusters"; and "Little Bear Ridge Road" led the Best Play category. These works showcased Broadway's commitment to bold storytelling amid economic challenges.

Revival Strength

Revivals shone brightly. "Death of a Salesman" with Nathan Lane as Willy Loman, "Oedipus" featuring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, and "Becky Shaw" earned multiple nods. Musical revivals such as "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," a reimagined urban take, and "The Rocky Horror Show" brought fresh energy to classics.

Acting Standouts

Leading actor in a play nominees include Nathan Lane ("Death of a Salesman"), John Lithgow ("Giant"), Mark Strong ("Oedipus"), Daniel Radcliffe ("Every Brilliant Thing") and Will Harrison ("Punch"). Leading actress contenders feature Lesley Manville ("Oedipus"), Carrie Coon ("Bug"), Susannah Flood ("Liberation"), Rose Byrne ("Fallen Angels") and Kelli O'Hara.

In musical categories, Marla Mindelle ("Titaníque"), Caissie Levy ("Ragtime"), Christiani Pitts ("Two Strangers"), Sarah Chase ("Schmigadoon!") and others earned recognition for memorable performances.

Creative Categories

Directing honors highlighted innovative work by Michael Arden ("The Lost Boys"), Lear deBessonet ("Ragtime") and others. Design categories celebrated technical excellence in sets, costumes and lighting that elevated productions despite tighter budgets.

Lifetime Achievement and Special Honors

The Tony Awards also recognized lifetime achievement for André Bishop, Jules Fisher and James Lapine, celebrating their enduring contributions to theater. Additional honors went to individuals and organizations advancing the art form.

Season Context

This Broadway season faced challenges with fewer new productions than recent years, yet quality remained high. Revivals provided stability while new works pushed boundaries. The nominations reflect a community adapting to post-pandemic realities while maintaining artistic ambition.

Broadway producers expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting its importance for ticket sales and cultural visibility. Many shows saw immediate box office bumps following the announcement, a traditional "Tony bump" that can extend runs or boost tourism.

What's Next

The 79th Tony Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall. Host details and performance lineup will be announced in coming weeks. Voters — a mix of industry professionals — will now deliberate on winners from this diverse and competitive slate.

Theater lovers nationwide celebrated the announcement on social media, with fans debating favorites and praising underrepresented voices and innovative productions. Hashtags like #TonyNoms2026 and show-specific tags trended as audiences planned theater trips to see nominees in action.

Cultural Significance

The Tony Awards remain Broadway's highest honor, spotlighting excellence in an industry that drives New York's economy and enriches American culture. This year's nominees underscore theater's power to entertain, provoke thought and foster community even in uncertain times.

From sweeping revivals reimagining classics to intimate new works capturing contemporary struggles, the 2026 nominations offer something for every theatergoer. As the countdown to the ceremony begins, anticipation builds for a night honoring the magic created nightly on Broadway stages.

Whether celebrating veteran stars like Nathan Lane or breakout talents, the 2026 Tony nominations affirm Broadway's enduring vitality. Audiences now have months to catch these remarkable productions before the winners are crowned in June.