NEW YORK — Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly sharply criticized Katy Perry's extravagant 2026 Met Gala appearance, telling viewers on her show Tuesday that the pop star's otherworldly ensemble made her look like she "just saw aliens," sparking a viral debate about celebrity fashion choices and the boundaries of red carpet commentary.

Perry arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night in a dramatic, high-concept look designed by a collaborative team including Maison Margiela and custom milliner Philip Treacy. The outfit featured a massive, sculptural headpiece resembling a crystalline alien crown, glowing LED elements, and a voluminous metallic gown that shifted colors under the lights. While some praised it as a bold interpretation of the "Fashion Is Art" theme, others, including Kelly, found it over-the-top.

On her SiriusXM show Tuesday morning, Kelly played clips of Perry's red carpet walk and delivered a blunt assessment. "Did you see aliens last night? Because Katy Perry showed up looking like she just got beamed down from the mothership," Kelly said. "I mean, come on. We're celebrating fashion as art, not fashion as sci-fi cosplay at Comic-Con."

The comment quickly spread across social media, with clips of Kelly's segment amassing millions of views within hours. Supporters praised Kelly for "telling it like it is," while Perry's fans accused the commentator of unnecessary cruelty and body-shaming undertones.

Perry's Bold Met Gala History

Katy Perry has built a reputation for memorable and often polarizing Met Gala appearances over the years. From her 2019 chandelier dress to elaborate thematic interpretations, the singer has consistently used the event as a platform for theatrical fashion statements. This year's look was reportedly months in the making, involving extensive collaboration between designers, engineers and lighting specialists to create the glowing, shape-shifting effect.

Perry's team defended the choice in a statement, saying it was "a celebration of imagination and the intersection of fashion, technology and performance art." The singer herself posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showing the construction process and expressing pride in pushing creative boundaries.

Kelly's History of Celebrity Commentary

Megyn Kelly has never shied away from sharp cultural commentary. The former Fox News and NBC host frequently critiques Hollywood trends, celebrity culture and what she views as excesses in liberal entertainment circles. Her Tuesday segment fit squarely into that pattern, blending fashion critique with broader observations about celebrity self-importance.

"I love creativity, but at some point it becomes ridiculous," Kelly told her audience. "We have real issues in the world, and we're spending months and millions on outfits that look like they belong in a bad sci-fi movie."

The remark drew both applause and backlash. Some fashion insiders agreed that Perry's look prioritized spectacle over wearability, while others argued that the Met Gala has always been a space for avant-garde expression where boundary-pushing is expected.

Social Media Firestorm

The internet erupted almost immediately after Kelly's comments aired. #KatyPerryMetGala and #MegynKellyRip trended simultaneously, with users posting side-by-side comparisons, memes and heated defenses of both women. Perry's dedicated fanbase, known as KatyCats, rallied to support the singer, calling Kelly's remarks "mean-spirited" and "unnecessary."

Conversely, conservative commentators and some fashion skeptics praised Kelly for voicing what they saw as a common sentiment. "Finally someone said it," one popular X account posted alongside a clip of Perry struggling slightly to navigate the carpet in the elaborate gown.

Fashion critics offered more nuanced takes. Vogue's Hamish Bowles called the look "ambitious but perhaps overly literal," while The Cut suggested it represented "peak Met Gala chaos" in the best possible way. Several outlets noted that while the ensemble generated conversation, it may not rank among Perry's most successful Met Gala moments.

Broader Conversation on Celebrity Fashion

The exchange highlights ongoing debates about the purpose and excesses of the Met Gala. Now in its 79th year, the event raises tens of millions annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, but it also draws criticism for its opulence and perceived disconnect from everyday realities.

Some cultural observers argue that harsh commentary like Kelly's contributes to toxic scrutiny of female celebrities' appearances. Others maintain that public figures who voluntarily participate in such high-visibility events open themselves to public critique. Perry has historically embraced both praise and criticism, often responding with humor on social media.

Perry's Response and Current Focus

As of Tuesday afternoon, Perry had not directly addressed Kelly's comments. The singer has been relatively quiet on social media since the gala, posting only a single carousel of professional photos from the night with the caption "Art is subjective ❤️."

Perry is currently preparing for a major world tour later in 2026 and continues expanding her business ventures, including beauty and lifestyle brands. Insiders say the Met Gala appearance was meant to generate buzz ahead of these projects, a goal it clearly achieved even if the reviews were mixed.

Kelly's Rising Cultural Influence

The episode further cements Megyn Kelly's role as a prominent conservative cultural critic. Her SiriusXM show and podcast regularly attract large audiences seeking unfiltered commentary on entertainment, politics and social trends. Kelly has built a loyal following by positioning herself as a voice willing to challenge Hollywood norms.

Her remarks about Perry fit into a pattern of critiquing what she sees as celebrity self-indulgence. In previous segments, she has targeted other high-profile events and fashion choices, often generating similar viral moments.

Fashion Industry Perspective

Met Gala fashion has always courted controversy. The event's "Fashion Is Art" theme this year encouraged bold, conceptual interpretations, leading to a wide range of looks from elegant to avant-garde. Perry's alien-inspired ensemble was one of the most extreme, which both delighted and divided observers.

Designers involved in the creation defended their work, noting the technical challenges of creating a glowing, moving sculptural piece that Perry could actually wear and navigate. The collaboration reportedly took more than six months from concept to execution.

Looking Ahead

As the conversation continues online, both Perry and Kelly are likely to move on to new projects. Perry has several high-profile appearances scheduled in the coming months, while Kelly's show will undoubtedly address other cultural flashpoints.

The viral moment serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny faced by celebrities at major events and the power of social media to amplify fashion commentary. Whether one views Perry's look as brilliant artistic expression or excessive spectacle, it succeeded in generating exactly the kind of discussion the Met Gala thrives on.

For now, the exchange between Kelly and Perry's camp adds another memorable chapter to the annual tradition of Met Gala drama, ensuring that even in a year of stunning fashion, some moments stand out through sharp words rather than just stunning visuals.