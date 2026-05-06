NEW YORK — Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco were noticeably absent from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, with the couple choosing to prioritize work commitments and personal time over fashion's biggest annual event, according to multiple reports and the actress's recent social media activity.

Gomez, who last attended the Met Gala in 2018, did not appear on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Fashion Is Art" themed evening. Blanco, who would have been making his debut at the event, was also missing. The couple's absence fueled online speculation, but insiders and Gomez's own posts point to a packed schedule rather than any personal drama.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend filming a music video with Becky G, while also actively promoting her Rare Beauty brand. On Saturday, she shared Instagram photos from a relaxed supper club gathering with friends, including images of pasta and casual moments that appeared to be far from New York's high-fashion scene.

Busy Professional Lives Take Precedence

Gomez has been juggling multiple high-profile projects in 2026. In addition to her ongoing role on the hit Hulu series, she continues expanding Rare Beauty and working on new music. Sources close to the couple say the decision to skip the Met Gala was practical rather than symbolic, allowing them to focus on work and family life instead of the intense preparation and travel required for the event.

Benny Blanco, a prolific music producer and recent Emmy winner, has also maintained a busy schedule with studio sessions and collaborative projects. The couple, who married in 2025, have emphasized keeping a relatively low public profile this year while enjoying married life and time with Gomez's family.

History with the Met Gala

Gomez has a complicated relationship with the Met Gala. Her 2018 appearance ended early after a wardrobe mishap she later described as one of her "most embarrassing" moments. She has since become more selective about high-pressure red carpet events, preferring to focus on projects that align with her values and mental health priorities. Blanco has never attended the gala before.

Their absence this year aligns with a broader trend of select celebrities opting out of the event for personal or professional reasons. While many A-listers walked the carpet, others like Gomez prioritized balance over another high-stakes appearance.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The couple's no-show quickly became a topic of online conversation. Some fans expressed disappointment at missing a potential joint red carpet moment, especially after their high-profile wedding and public appearances together. Others applauded the decision, noting that Gomez has been open about protecting her peace and avoiding overwhelming scrutiny.

Social media saw a mix of supportive comments and unfounded rumors, including recycled divorce speculation that the couple has repeatedly dismissed. Insiders stress that Gomez and Blanco remain happily married and focused on building their life together away from constant spotlight pressure.

Couple's Strong Bond in Spotlight

Since going public with their relationship and marrying last year, Gomez and Blanco have shared glimpses of their life through social media and interviews. They frequently emphasize mutual support, humor and a desire for normalcy. Reynolds has publicly praised his wife's strength during challenging professional periods, reinforcing their united front.

Friends describe them as deeply committed partners who make intentional choices about which events to attend. The Met Gala, with its intense preparation and global scrutiny, did not fit their current priorities.

What's Next for the Couple

Gomez is expected to continue promoting new music and Rare Beauty initiatives throughout the year. Blanco remains active in the music industry with high-profile productions. The couple has hinted at future collaborative projects and a focus on family life.

Their decision to skip the 2026 Met Gala appears to be a conscious choice for balance rather than any sign of trouble. As both continue thriving in their careers while nurturing their marriage, they serve as an example of prioritizing well-being amid Hollywood's demanding schedule.

Fans can likely expect more candid updates from Gomez on social media and continued joint appearances at events that align with their values. For now, the couple's absence from fashion's biggest night underscores a refreshing approach — choosing presence and peace over obligatory red carpet moments.

As the 2026 Met Gala concluded without them, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reminded the public that sometimes the best choice is simply being present where it matters most. Their story continues to resonate as one of Hollywood's more grounded and supportive partnerships.