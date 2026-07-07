Selena Gomez was among the roughly 1,000 guests who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, confirming weeks of speculation that the pop star's longtime friend would be part of the star-studded celebration.

Gomez, who has been close friends with Swift for years, was photographed arriving and later departing the Manhattan arena alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, whom she married in September 2025. According to multiple outlets, Gomez wore a gold gown to the event, a detail that drew particular attention given that Swift had worn a matching gold color to Gomez's own wedding to Blanco the previous year.

Swift and Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, officially wed Friday evening in a ceremony officiated by their longtime friend, actor and comedian Adam Sandler. The news was confirmed through a statement from Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, and was signaled publicly when a marquee outside the arena lit up around 7:30 p.m. Eastern time with the message "JUST&T MARRIED," a play on the couple's shared initials. The wedding took place in front of a reported 1,000 guests, with Swift's brother, Austin Swift, serving as her "man of honor" and Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, serving as best man.

Read more Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married: 15 Things You Must Know About the Wedding of the Century at MSG Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married: 15 Things You Must Know About the Wedding of the Century at MSG

Gomez was far from the only recognizable face at the event. Fellow longtime friends Gigi Hadid and Ashley Avignone were also in attendance, continuing a pattern of Swift's well-documented "squad" showing up for major life milestones. Hadid was seen arriving and later departing the venue alongside her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. Other celebrities spotted at the event included singer Ed Sheeran, actress Zoe Kravitz, talk show host Jimmy Fallon, rapper and music executive Jay-Z, actor Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, director Steven Spielberg, actress Jessica Alba, comedian Chris Rock, and NFL figures including Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and players Justin Thomas, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp and Kareem Hunt.

The event was tightly secured, with black SUVs carrying guests through a curtained-off section of midtown Manhattan as crowds of fans gathered behind police barricades on West 31st Street, cheering and taking photos each time a vehicle believed to be carrying guests arrived or departed. According to Variety, guests were required to sign nondisclosure agreements ahead of the wedding, and phones were reportedly banned inside the arena itself, contributing to the limited details that have emerged about the ceremony and reception beyond photographs of arrivals and departures.

Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by the fashion house's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, who described the gown as his "first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," according to a statement from Paine. Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and Swift wore jewelry from Cartier for the occasion. Reports from Page Six indicated that musicians Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were among those who performed at the celebration.

The wedding capped nearly two years of public dating for the couple, who began their relationship in 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025 through a joint Instagram post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," a reference to Swift's history as a former songwriting student and Kelce's football career. That announcement drew more than 37 million likes on the platform, reflecting the intense public interest the couple has generated since their relationship became public.

In the days leading up to the wedding, multiple outlets reported that Gomez and Hadid were expected to be part of Swift's bridal party, though Swift and Kelce ultimately did not have formal bridesmaids or groomsmen, relying instead on their respective siblings to fill the traditional roles of best man and man of honor. Cara Delevingne, another longtime friend of Swift's, was also reported by Page Six to have secured an invitation to the event.

The secrecy surrounding the wedding extended beyond the guest list itself. According to Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller, Madison Square Garden reportedly parted ways with staff members who were found to have violated the nondisclosure agreements tied to the event, underscoring the lengths to which the couple and the venue sought to protect the privacy of the celebration despite intense public and media interest.

Following the ceremony, Madison Square Garden itself was lit up in a pinkish lavender color, a visual marker that added to the sense of occasion surrounding what many entertainment outlets have described as one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent memory. Rain began falling over New York shortly after news of the marriage was confirmed, a detail several outlets noted added an unplanned but fitting atmospheric touch to the evening's festivities.

Gomez's attendance, alongside her husband Benny Blanco, closes the loop on a friendship that has played out publicly for more than a decade, with the two artists frequently supporting one another at major life events, award shows and public appearances over the years. Her presence at the wedding, dressed in the same gold hue Swift had worn to her own wedding less than a year earlier, was widely interpreted by fans and entertainment reporters as a deliberate and meaningful gesture between the two longtime friends.

As of this report, neither Swift's representatives nor Gomez have offered additional public comment beyond the confirmations already provided through official statements and photographs captured by media outlets stationed outside the venue. With the wedding now concluded and guests having departed the tightly secured arena in the early morning hours following the ceremony, further details about the celebration are expected to emerge gradually as some attendees may choose to share their own recollections of the event in the days and weeks ahead.