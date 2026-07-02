NEW YORK — What may be the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the decade is reportedly just hours away, and the signs surrounding Madison Square Garden have grown too numerous and too specific to dismiss as mere rumor. Here is everything known so far about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported nuptials over the Fourth of July weekend.

1. The wedding date is reportedly July 3, with a rehearsal dinner the night before. Multiple U.S. media outlets have reported that a rehearsal dinner for approximately 100 guests is expected to take place Thursday, July 2 at MSG's Infosys Theater, followed by the main wedding ceremony and reception for close to 1,000 attendees on Friday, July 3. The event window runs through midday Saturday, July 4, under the terms of permits filed with New York City. Delivery trucks, stage equipment, decorative foliage and large lighting rigs have all been spotted entering the arena in recent days, while large containers labeled "Garden Party" and equipment including a mirror ball have drawn the attention of journalists and fans camped nearby.

2. Street closures around Madison Square Garden are officially confirmed. New York City authorities confirmed that permits were filed and approved to close streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4, with event production company Winick Productions named as the permit holder. The filing cited an event with between 500 and 999 attendees. Additional security arrangements have been put in place around the venue, though officials have declined to disclose the nature of the event.

3. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed a single detail. Despite months of speculation and now concrete physical evidence of a large-scale production being assembled at Madison Square Garden, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has commented publicly on the wedding reports. Their representatives have similarly declined to confirm, deny or comment in any way. Some fans have speculated that the elaborate New York preparations could be an intentional decoy designed to protect the location of a smaller private ceremony elsewhere, but the accumulation of specific, verifiable details makes that interpretation increasingly difficult to sustain.

4. New York's mayor has effectively acknowledged the event. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani referenced "Taylor Swift's wedding" when discussing the city's busy holiday weekend schedule, including the overlapping presence of the World Cup, the July 4th celebrations and the event at Madison Square Garden, before clarifying he had not received an invitation himself. The mayor's comments, while carefully worded, were widely interpreted as the closest thing to an official public acknowledgment that an event of this nature is genuinely taking place at the arena this weekend.

5. The venue carries deep personal significance for Swift. Madison Square Garden is not simply a logistically convenient location for a large private event. Swift has performed there multiple times across her career and was spotted courtside at the arena during the New York Knicks' playoff run earlier this year. She attended her first-ever performance at the venue in 2003 as part of a Knicks halftime talent show while still a teenager. The arena also offers practical advantages that an outdoor venue like her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, estate could not: no windows for photographers to shoot through, underground parking access for private arrivals and a security infrastructure that the building's existing staff maintains as standard practice for major events.

6. Kelce's brother Jason and Swift's brother Austin reportedly spent the prior weekend together on a bachelor party in Southern California. Reports indicated that Travis Kelce spent the long Juneteenth weekend in and around the Los Angeles area with a group of male friends, including his brother Jason Kelce and Swift's younger brother Austin Swift, in what was widely described as a bachelor party gathering. Meanwhile, photographs and video from the Watch Hill area around the same weekend showed a group of women in largely matching robes at Swift's Rhode Island estate, along with a large tent set up near Ocean House, suggesting a bachelorette-related event was also underway.

7. The guest list remains one of the most closely guarded elements of the whole event. Reports have placed the total number of expected guests between 1,100 and 1,200, with confirmed attendees believed to include figures such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Emma Stone, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and actor Miles Teller. Suki Waterhouse has confirmed she will attend. Television presenter Graham Norton has been publicly invited by Swift. Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Harry Styles are listed in reports as possible attendees, though whether Styles, who famously dated Swift in the early 2010s and reportedly inspired portions of her "1989" album, will actually show up has remained a specific point of fascination among fans.

8. A massive stage inside the arena suggests live musical performances are planned. TMZ reported that a significant performance stage has been constructed inside Madison Square Garden for the event, raising the possibility that some of Swift's famous musical friends could perform during the reception. Swift's circle of close musical associates includes Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks, among others. Nicks received a public nod from Swift earlier this month when the singer appeared at a Knicks game wearing a shirt referencing her, suggesting the Fleetwood Mac singer is among the most likely candidates to perform.

9. There is reportedly no wedding gift registry. Despite the reported scale of the event, with close to 1,000 guests expected at the main celebration, reports indicate Swift and Kelce have not established a public wedding registry, leaving invited guests to navigate the gift question independently.

10. The choice of July 4 weekend reflects Swift's decade-long love of Independence Day. Since purchasing her Rhode Island estate in 2013, Swift has celebrated July 4 with increasingly elaborate parties that became annual fixtures in celebrity culture until she paused them around 2017. She revived the tradition in quieter form in July 2023, the same summer she and Kelce began dating. The choice of this particular holiday weekend as the setting for what she reportedly described on social media years ago as one of her favorite holidays appears entirely deliberate, turning America's 250th birthday weekend into the backdrop for one of the most watched weddings in recent memory.