Taylor Swift showed off a dramatically shorter hairstyle over the weekend, appearing at a U.K. wedding alongside a group of close friends and collaborators just weeks after marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old singer attended the wedding of longtime recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk on Saturday, Aug. 15, held at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios outside Bath, Gloucestershire. Swift's shorter hairdo was on full display throughout the celebration, with her signature bangs still intact, as she wore a navy blue dress embroidered with golden floral designs, paired with her classic red lip.

🚨Taylor Swift STUNS with a new haircut at Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Imy8hmO2Je — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 16, 2026

Swift also wore her engagement ring and wedding band during the event, marking one of her more visible public appearances since marrying Kelce earlier this summer in a ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The wedding brought together a notable roster of Swift's close friends and musical collaborators. She was joined by pop star Sabrina Carpenter, 27, and producer Jack Antonoff, 42, both of whom have worked extensively with Swift on various projects over the years. Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was also among the guests photographed at the event.

Swift's shorter hairstyle did not come entirely as a surprise to fans following her recent appearances. A first glimpse of the new look emerged several days earlier, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, when Swift was photographed exiting the private members-only club Annabel's in London with a friend. In those photos, her long hair appeared cut into a shoulder-length style, offering an early preview of the more dramatic transformation she debuted fully at Saturday's wedding.

The shift marks a departure from Swift's hairstyle choices in recent years, during which she has largely worn her signature blonde hair long and straight. More recently, however, she has increasingly embraced her natural hair texture in public appearances. When Swift announced a new single tied to "Toy Story 5" earlier this year, promotional imagery for the song showed her sporting a textured, banged hairstyle with a boho-Western aesthetic, suggesting the shift toward a more textured look had been building for some time.

One of the last instances of Swift publicly wearing a similarly textured style dates back to 2024, when she was seen out in Sydney, Australia, with Carpenter following an earlier reintroduction of the look while supporting Kelce at one of his NFL games that same year.

Swift has spoken previously about the unpredictable evolution of her hair texture over the years. In a 2019 feature for Elle published around her 30th birthday, Swift reflected candidly on the transformation her hair had undergone since childhood. "I learned that your hair can completely change texture," she wrote. "From birth, I had the curliest hair and now it is STRAIGHT. It's the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high." She added a lighthearted note about the shift away from her natural curls, writing at the time, "But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they've left me. Please pray for their safe return."

Swift's attendance at Saturday's wedding reflected years of close professional collaboration with both Jacobs and Sisk, who have served as some of her longest-standing studio engineers across multiple albums throughout her career. According to information from Jacobs' professional website, he began his career as an assistant engineer at Real World Studios, the venue where the wedding itself took place, and spent eight years working his way up to the role of head engineer before relocating to Los Angeles in 2022.

Sisk, meanwhile, has continued working as a recording engineer across both Los Angeles and New York. She had previously attended Swift's own wedding to Kelce in July at Madison Square Garden, underscoring the close personal and professional ties between Swift and the couple being celebrated at Saturday's event.

The wedding also highlighted the broader web of creative relationships connecting Swift, Carpenter, Antonoff, Jacobs and Sisk, all of whom have collaborated closely across various music projects in recent years. Antonoff, in particular, has served as one of Swift's most frequent co-writers and producers throughout multiple album cycles, while Carpenter has similarly worked alongside Swift on various musical and touring projects.

Swift's appearance at the wedding comes amid a broader stretch of public attention surrounding her personal life following her marriage to Kelce, with the couple's relationship continuing to draw significant media coverage even as both have maintained active professional schedules. Kelce has continued preparing for the upcoming NFL season with the Chiefs, including participating in the team's preseason schedule, while Swift has continued to make public appearances tied to both her personal life and ongoing creative projects.

The dramatic hair change has quickly become a talking point among fans and entertainment outlets tracking Swift's evolving public image following her wedding, with many drawing comparisons between her current shorter, more textured style and earlier points in her career when she similarly experimented with departures from her long, straight signature look. Whether the shorter hairstyle represents a lasting change or a temporary style choice tied to the summer wedding season remains to be seen, though Swift's history of gradually reintroducing more textured looks over the past several years suggests the shift may reflect a broader, ongoing evolution in her personal style rather than a one-off appearance.