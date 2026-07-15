Shania Twain has revealed the reason behind her absence from Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, explaining that a prior professional commitment to Harry Styles — one of Swift's former boyfriends — kept her from attending the star-studded July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Twain, 60, addressed the scheduling conflict in an interview with Canadian entertainment outlet ETalk, published Tuesday, July 14.

"I would have done anything to be at Taylor's wedding," Twain said. "I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there — but I was with Harry."

A Scheduling Conflict Tied to Styles' Wembley Residency

Twain was referring to her role opening several dates of Styles' 12-show residency at Wembley Stadium in London, a commitment that overlapped directly with Swift's wedding date. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer explained that her prior obligation to Styles' shows made attending Swift's wedding impossible, despite the invitation.

"Taylor Swift invited me to her wedding and I couldn't go because I was already committed to Harry's shows. I was already committed," Twain said.

She added a lighthearted note about what it would take for her to prioritize a future invitation from Styles himself.

"If Harry ever gets married and he wants me at his wedding then ... he's going to have to ask me more in advance," Twain said.

An Awkward Coincidence, Given Swift and Styles' History

The situation carries an added layer of irony given Swift and Styles' romantic history. The two dated from 2012 to 2013, a relationship that predates both of their engagements with Twain professionally. When the ETalk host pointed out that connection during the interview, Twain acknowledged the coincidence with characteristic humor.

"It's just kind of funny that it happened that way," Twain said.

Other Notable Absences From the Ceremony

Twain was not the only high-profile figure missing from Swift and Kelce's wedding, which drew roughly 1,000 guests described as the couple's closest family members and friends. Also absent were Swift's former close friend Blake Lively, Margaret Qualley — the estranged wife of Swift's longtime musical collaborator Jack Antonoff — and Lorde, once considered one of Swift's closer friends within the music industry.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Despite those notable absences, the ceremony still attracted a wide array of celebrity guests. Attendees on Swift's side included Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Paul Rudd, Seth Meyers, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, among others.

On Kelce's side, guests included Kansas City Chiefs teammates and their families, among them Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, tight end George Kittle and running back Kareem Hunt, along with several other high-profile NFL players who joined the celebration.

Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, began dating in the summer of 2023 before marrying earlier this month in a ceremony that drew significant attention from fans and media outlets covering the pop star's personal life.

Details From the Ceremony Revealed

A source close to the couple shared additional details about the wedding with Us Weekly three days after the event, describing an elaborate transformation of the venue for the occasion.

"The entire wedding had an enchanted garden-inspired vibe," the source told the outlet, adding that the event's color palette centered on soft blush and light peach tones.

According to the insider, the venue featured "light peach drapery everywhere as you entered, blush and white florals, tons of lush greenery, huge trees and candlelight throughout," creating an immersive, nature-inspired atmosphere for guests.

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Smaller design details reportedly carried through the same aesthetic and personalization. The source confirmed that cocktail napkins, signage and custom handkerchiefs distributed throughout the event were all monogrammed with the initials "T&T," a subtle nod to the couple's shared first initials.

A Wedding That Captivated Pop Culture

Swift and Kelce's wedding has continued to generate significant media coverage in the weeks since the ceremony, both for its scale and for the list of high-profile attendees and notable absences. The event brought together figures from the worlds of music, film, fashion and professional football, reflecting the broad cultural reach of both Swift's music career and Kelce's profile within the NFL.

For Twain, the scheduling conflict tied to her commitment to Styles' Wembley residency offered an unusual but good-natured explanation for missing one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings, one she addressed candidly and with characteristic humor during her interview with ETalk this week.