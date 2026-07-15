Kate Middleton closed out a highly visible two-week stretch at Wimbledon this past weekend, presenting championship trophies to both the men's and women's singles winners while making multiple appearances alongside her husband, Prince William, and their children, marking one of her most active public runs in recent months.

The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men's singles final Sunday alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watching Italy's Jannik Sinner defeat Germany's Alexander Zverev to capture his second consecutive Wimbledon title. The family received a standing ovation as they entered the Royal Box at Centre Court, according to People. Prince Louis, the couple's youngest child, did not attend. Kate, who has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, went on to present the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy to Sinner following the match.

The men's final appearance came one day after Kate attended the women's singles final on Saturday, where she presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to champion Linda Noskova. Unlike Sunday's outing, Kate attended the women's final solo, without William or the couple's children. Royal commentator Emily Ferguson had confirmed the solo appearance in advance, writing on X, "The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon this afternoon," adding that "she will attend the championships solo, and she will not be joined by her husband or her children." For the women's final, Kate wore a belted crimson Roland Mouret dress featuring a V-cut neckline and fit-and-flare skirt, paired with dainty jewelry and nude heels. She was accompanied at the tournament by her mother, Carole Middleton. Following the match, Kate shared a message on the Wales family's official Instagram account: "An unforgettable Women's Final at @wimbledon. Two outstanding performances. Congratulations Linda Nosková on a remarkable Wimbledon Championship!"

Sunday's men's final drew an especially star-studded Royal Box, with the Wales family joined by actors Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller among the guests watching the match. Kensington Palace marked the conclusion of the tournament Monday with a post on the couple's official Instagram account featuring several photos of Kate, William and their children from the weekend. "A weekend at Wimbledon. Congratulations to all the players and staff who took part in a remarkable fortnight of tennis," the caption read.

Kate's presence at this year's tournament extended beyond the two finals. She also made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 2, handing out tickets to enthusiastic fans outside the grounds, an outing for which she wore a bright blue pantsuit with a white top underneath, brown heels and a statement ponytail. She additionally attended a second-round match earlier in the tournament. Kate has attended Wimbledon nearly every year since marrying Prince William in 2011, continuing her long-standing association with the tournament through her royal patronage role.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have similarly become familiar faces at the tournament in recent years. George made his own Wimbledon debut at the men's singles final in 2022, just before his ninth birthday, while Charlotte first attended in 2023, joining her parents and older brother in Centre Court to watch Carlos Alcaraz claim that year's men's title.

Kate's Wimbledon appearances followed a period of heightened public activity for the princess more broadly. In late June, she took part in the UK's National Three Peaks Challenge, a demanding trek across the highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales, sharing reflections on the personal significance of the effort in an Instagram video posted June 28. "Lots of people have asked me why I'm doing this challenge and partly it's personal," Kate said in the video. "I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills. But more importantly it's to give something back."

Kate's Wimbledon schedule also unfolded against a broader backdrop of royal family news. Her Saturday appearance at the women's final came just one day after King Charles hosted Prince Harry and met with Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in years, a private family gathering that drew significant public attention in its own right. Kensington Palace's announcement confirming Kate would attend the women's final solo followed closely on the heels of that news, though royal commentators have not indicated any direct connection between the timing of the two events.

Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, also made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon this year, attending a July 6 match in a floral print sundress and oversized sunglasses. Kate's brother, James Middleton, separately shared on Instagram that he and his wife, Alizée, would attend the women's singles final as well, posting a photo captioned, "Matchy matchy for @wimbledon."

Kate, 44, has continued to gradually increase her public engagements over the past year following her 2024 cancer treatment and subsequent announcement that she had entered remission. Her extensive presence at this year's Wimbledon, spanning a ticket-distribution appearance, a second-round match, both championship finals and the National Three Peaks Challenge within the span of a few weeks, has been noted by royal watchers as reflecting a fuller and more consistent public schedule than she has maintained in recent years.

As of this week, Kensington Palace had not announced Kate's next public engagement following the conclusion of Wimbledon, though her continued patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is expected to bring her back to the tournament for its 2027 edition. For now, the princess's back-to-back trophy presentations and family outings at Centre Court stand as one of the more prominent public moments of her summer schedule, capping a fortnight that saw the Wales family firmly back in the spotlight at one of Britain's most closely watched annual sporting events.