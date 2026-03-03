Catherine, the Princess of Wales, delivered her first public address entirely in Welsh on March 1, 2026, to mark St. David's Day, highlighting her deepening connection to Wales and marking a personal milestone in her role as Princess of Wales.

In a video message shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram and other channels, Catherine spoke in Welsh for the first time, describing the nation as "very close to our hearts" and expressing excitement for future visits. Prince William opened the clip in Welsh, praising Wales' "rich history and wonderful people," before Catherine continued seamlessly in the language. The message, filmed earlier on the Windsor estate, concluded with warm wishes: "Happy St. David's Day" in Welsh.

The address followed a joint visit to Powys in mid-Wales on Feb. 26, where the couple met crowds holding daffodils — Wales' national flower — and engaged with local perinatal mental health services. Catherine, wearing a houndstooth pleated maxi dress by Alessandra Rich with puffed sleeves and a feminine collar, pinned a daffodil to her lapel. She accessorized with black Jennifer Chamandi suede pumps, a Mulberry Bayswater clutch, Cartier Trinity earrings, a Spells of Love necklace and Asprey London charms.

The Welsh message drew praise for its cultural respect, with observers noting the significance of the Princess — born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in Berkshire — embracing one of Europe's oldest living languages. BBC reports highlighted the gesture as symbolic of her commitment to her Welsh title, assumed in 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The St. David's Day moment capped a strong start to 2026 for Catherine, who has gradually increased public engagements following her cancer journey. She announced remission in January 2025 after completing chemotherapy in September 2024, following her March 2024 diagnosis. A January 2026 surprise visit to Charing Cross Hospital with William — her first public outing of the year — saw her reflect on "moments of fear" during treatment and credit creativity, nature and family support for aiding recovery.

On World Cancer Day in February, Catherine shared a message emphasizing solidarity: "You are not alone." She and William became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the center that treated her.

Recent appearances showcased her style and poise. At the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Feb. 22 — her first in three years — she rewore a two-tone Gucci gown in blush pink and mauve, coordinating with William's burgundy velvet suit. Lip readers noted William whispering "watch your step" as they navigated the red carpet, sparking lighthearted media buzz.

Fashion highlights included recycling a drop-waist Alessandra Rich houndstooth dress for the St. David's message, first worn in 2021, and a peony-pink gingham Brora blouse from a 2022 baking video, signaling timeless staples. Beauty observers noted her shift to 80s-inspired corkscrew curls, moving from her signature blow-dried waves.

Catherine expertly navigated royal protocol during the Powys visit, politely redirecting an autograph request to avoid breaking rules against signing items. A touching moment saw her accept a handmade necklace from a young girl, melting hearts and drawing acclaim from royal biographer Angela Levin, who called her "absolutely adored."

Amid ongoing royal duties, a new book "William and Catherine" by Russell Myers detailed Prince William's fierce protection during past media intrusions, including the 2012 topless photo scandal. The couple faced criticism from some quarters for attending BAFTAs and vacationing amid fallout involving Prince Andrew, though supporters praised their focus on family and service.

As 2026 progresses, Catherine continues emphasizing early childhood, mental health and creative therapies. Her Welsh language debut reinforces ties to the principality, where she and William champion community initiatives.

The Princess remains a devoted mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, balancing public life with family priorities. Her recovery and return inspire many, with well-wishers celebrating her resilience and grace.