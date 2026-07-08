Meghan Markle 'Warned' Prince Harry About Palace Rejection, Insider Source Claims Amid Tense UK Visit

Meghan Markle reportedly told Prince Harry she anticipated how his family would treat him before Buckingham Palace confirmed he would not be staying at the royal residence during his current visit to London, according to unnamed sources cited in a report from journalist Rob Shuter.

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According to Shuter's sources, Harry had initially been offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace for part of his London visit but failed to formally respond to the offer within the required timeframe. An insider quoted in the report said, "Harry kept changing his mind," adding, "Eventually, the Palace simply said, 'Forget it.' They weren't going to keep rearranging everything at the last minute." The account of the mix-up broadly aligns with reporting from ABC News, which said Harry's team formally declined an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning, only to reverse course later the same day and accept the offer, by which point it was reportedly too late for the Royal Household to accommodate the request. A royal source told ABC News that hosting guests at the palace requires advance planning that Harry's late acceptance did not allow for.

The confusion left Harry reportedly scrambling to secure alternative accommodation just hours before arriving in the United Kingdom, according to Shuter's report. Citing unnamed insiders, the report claimed the episode could deepen tension between Harry and Meghan, alleging that Meghan had specifically warned her husband that a similar outcome was likely. "Meghan warned Harry this would happen. She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him," one source told the outlet.

Shuter's report went further, claiming that Meghan is "done" with the family dynamic and has "no interest in ever putting herself — or her children — through this again," according to the unnamed insider. The same source claimed the accommodation dispute could permanently damage the couple's relationship with the royal family, stating, "Any hope of rebuilding trust has just disappeared. For Meghan, there's simply no coming back from this." These characterizations of Meghan's private views and intentions have not been independently confirmed by Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, or representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and should be treated as claims attributed to unnamed sources rather than confirmed fact.

The broader dispute over Harry's accommodation and security arrangements has been the subject of more extensively corroborated reporting from major outlets in recent days. According to CNN and ABC News, Harry and Meghan had originally announced plans to spend five days in the United Kingdom together, from July 7 to July 11, along with their two children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet. Those plans changed after Harry's spokesperson raised concerns about whether "appropriate and proportionate protective security" would be available for the family throughout the visit, a reference to a long-running dispute between Harry and the UK's Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, which determines taxpayer-funded protective security for high-profile public figures.

Harry's spokesperson has repeatedly emphasized that the underlying issue has centered on security arrangements rather than accommodation itself. "Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place," the spokesperson said in a statement cited by CNN. "The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. The independent Risk Management Board that RAVEC itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place." The spokesperson added that it was "difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment." A UK government spokesperson has previously defended the country's protective security system as "rigorous and proportionate," while declining to discuss specific details of individual security arrangements, citing long-standing policy against disclosing information that could compromise their integrity.

Ultimately, Harry traveled to the UK without Meghan and their children, a decision confirmed by his representatives and widely reported ahead of his arrival. According to ABC News, it remains undecided whether Meghan and the children will later join Harry in Birmingham, England, where he has engagements scheduled July 9 and 10 tied to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded and ill service members that Harry founded more than a decade ago.

Despite the accommodation dispute, Harry's early engagements in London appear to have proceeded as planned. He attended the premiere of a documentary titled "Shoot the People," directed by his friend Misan Harriman, on Monday evening. A spokesperson for Harry told PEOPLE magazine, "He was at last night's premiere to support his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film Shoot the People." The spokesperson also described Harry's mood as positive following his arrival, saying he "was in good form" and adding, "He's really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week's engagements."

Harry's broader itinerary for the visit includes both public and private engagements across the country, according to his spokesperson, with his schedule expected to include a meeting with the Invictus Games Foundation and a visit to Birmingham Children's Hospital as part of his longstanding patronage of the WellChild charity.

As of this report, Buckingham Palace has not issued a detailed public statement addressing either the accommodation mix-up or the more specific claims attributed to unnamed sources regarding Meghan's private reaction to the situation. Representatives for Harry and Meghan have likewise not directly confirmed or denied the characterizations attributed to insiders in Shuter's report, leaving the more dramatic claims about the couple's private conversations and Meghan's stated intentions unverified beyond the account provided by anonymous sources.