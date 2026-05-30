London — is reportedly eager to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to Balmoral Castle this summer to create memories with their grandfather, King Charles, drawing on his own fond childhood experiences at the Scottish royal estate, according to multiple media reports on May 30, 2026.

However, sources close to the couple indicate that his wife, Meghan Markle, remains reluctant to return to Britain, making a family trip to the Highlands unlikely in the near term. The couple's summer plans appear divided as their children prepare to break from school next month, highlighting ongoing challenges in bridging the transatlantic family divide.

Harry, 39, has long spoken warmly of Balmoral, describing it in his 2023 memoir "Spare" as a place of happiness and outdoor adventure during his youth. The estate in the Scottish Highlands served as the royal family's traditional summer retreat, where he recalled spending time fishing, shooting and exploring the hills.

In the book, Harry wrote fondly of the location: "To me, Balmoral was always simply Paradise." He described family life there as centered on the outdoors, noting that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, insisted on daily fresh air. The prince also reminisced about simple meals like fish fingers and cottage pies shared with his brother, Prince William.

Childhood Memories and Family Healing Hopes

Harry's desire to return stems from a wish for his children to experience the same environment and build relationships with their British relatives, particularly King Charles, whose health has been a point of public concern. Insiders told British media outlets that Harry views Balmoral as a potential setting for reconciliation and family healing.

One source was quoted as saying Harry "genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing" and that he feels "time is precious" for his children to spend with their grandfather. Reports suggest Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to see the royal residence as part of their heritage.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams addressed the reported plans, stating it is "only natural to want to share it with your nearest and dearest" when one has positive childhood memories of a place. He noted that a summer visit could align with King Charles being in residence from mid-August, though it would likely not coincide with Harry's expected July trip to Britain for Invictus Games events.

Meghan's Reported Reluctance

Sources indicate Meghan does not share the same enthusiasm for a Balmoral trip. The Duchess of Sussex is said to prefer alternative summer destinations, including time at the couple's recently completed villa in Portugal. Fitzwilliams observed that Balmoral's traditional activities, such as hunting, deer stalking and its strong outdoor focus, are unlikely to appeal to her.

He added that the estate "is not everyone's idea of paradise," pointing to the late Princess Diana's well-documented discomfort with the location as a historical parallel. Meghan has not visited Britain since the couple's brief return for events in 2023, and reports suggest she has little interest in future extended stays.

The couple's summer schedule remains fluid. With Archie and Lilibet's school year ending soon, decisions on travel and family time are under discussion. Harry has maintained some contact with his father, but the broader family rift that began after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 continues to influence arrangements.

Background on the Royal Rift

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived primarily in California since 2020, building lives centered on media projects, charitable work and raising their children away from royal protocols. Harry's memoir and the couple's Netflix series and public interviews detailed grievances with royal life, intensifying tensions with the family.

Despite the distance, Harry has expressed a desire to mend relationships. King Charles has publicly voiced hope for reconciliation, though practical challenges remain, including security arrangements and scheduling around royal commitments.

Balmoral holds deep significance for the royal family. It was a favored retreat for Queen Elizabeth II, who spent significant portions of her summers there. King Charles has continued the tradition, using the estate for both private family time and official duties.

Current Family Dynamics

Harry's reported urgency around the visit reflects concerns about his father's health following King Charles's cancer diagnosis and treatment. Reports suggest Harry wants his children to form memories with their grandfather while time allows. However, logistical and personal barriers, particularly Meghan's stance, complicate those hopes.

The couple has maintained a busy schedule in 2026, with Harry focusing on Invictus Games initiatives and both pursuing various philanthropic and commercial endeavors. Their Portugal property represents a European base that may offer a more comfortable environment for family holidays this summer.

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Royal observers note that any Balmoral visit would require careful coordination. Past attempts at family gatherings have faced difficulties, and public interest remains high whenever Harry returns to Britain. His July trip for the Invictus Games "One Year to Go" event in Birmingham is expected to be a focused professional visit rather than an extended family holiday.

Public and Media Interest

The story has generated significant commentary in British media, with speculation about possible outcomes and their implications for royal relations. Some analysts view Harry's interest in Balmoral as a positive signal toward reconciliation, while others see the reported differences with Meghan as further evidence of diverging priorities.

The family divide has been a persistent narrative since 2020. While occasional meetings have occurred, including limited interactions with King Charles, full reconciliation remains elusive. Security concerns, media scrutiny and differing lifestyles continue to present obstacles.

As summer approaches, the coming weeks may clarify the couple's plans. Whether Harry travels alone with the children or the family opts for a different destination will likely draw close attention from royal watchers. For now, the prince's nostalgic pull toward Balmoral contrasts with the practical realities shaping the family's decisions.

The situation underscores the complex balance Harry navigates between his royal heritage, fatherhood and life in California. King Charles is expected to spend much of the summer at Balmoral as per longstanding tradition, providing a potential window for visits if arrangements can be made.

As of May 30, 2026, no official confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes' representatives regarding specific summer travel plans. The couple continues to prioritize their children's privacy and normalcy amid ongoing public curiosity about their relationship with the royal family.