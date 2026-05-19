MONTECITO, Calif. — Meghan Markle marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry on Tuesday by releasing a series of previously unseen photographs from their 2018 royal wedding, offering fans an intimate glimpse into one of the most watched ceremonies in modern history.

In an Instagram post on the couple's shared Archewell account, Markle shared several candid images showing tender moments between the couple that were not released to the public at the time of their May 19, 2018, nuptials at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. One particularly striking photo shows the couple sharing a quiet laugh during preparations, while another captures Harry gently kissing Meghan's hand as they stood together moments before the ceremony.

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"Eight years. Still us. Still so grateful," Markle wrote in the caption, accompanied by a heart emoji. The post quickly garnered millions of likes and comments within hours, with well-wishers from around the world flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The release comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue building their life in California after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020. The couple, who now live with their two children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — in a sprawling Montecito estate, have focused on philanthropic work through their Archewell Foundation while pursuing individual projects in media, entertainment and public service.

Royal watchers described the anniversary post as a deliberate celebration of their private journey away from the constraints of palace life. The photos show a relaxed, joyful side of the couple rarely seen during their time as working royals. One image captures Meghan adjusting Harry's boutonnière, while another shows the pair walking hand-in-hand through the castle grounds in a quiet moment before the global spotlight fully descended.

The 2018 wedding was a cultural phenomenon, drawing an estimated 1.9 billion viewers worldwide. Markle, a former actress known for her role in the television series Suits, became the first biracial woman to marry into the British royal family in modern times. The ceremony blended American and British traditions, featuring a gospel choir, a powerful sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, and fashion moments that influenced trends for years.

Since relocating to the United States, Harry and Meghan have maintained a relatively low public profile regarding their personal life while remaining active in causes close to their hearts, including mental health awareness, environmental conservation and support for military veterans. Their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and Harry's bestselling memoir Spare provided insight into the challenges they faced within the royal institution.

Friends of the couple say the anniversary holds special meaning this year as they reflect on a full decade together, including their secret early courtship and the intense media pressure that followed their engagement announcement. "They've been through so much publicly, but their bond has only grown stronger," one close associate said.

Markle has increasingly embraced creative projects, including her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which launched last year to positive reception. Harry has focused on his Invictus Games Foundation and environmental initiatives. The couple continues joint work through Archewell, recently announcing new programs supporting digital literacy for young people and community leadership development.

Public reaction to the anniversary post was largely positive, though it also reignited debates about the couple's departure from royal life. Supporters praised Markle for sharing personal moments and maintaining grace amid years of scrutiny. Critics, primarily on social media platforms aligned with royal traditionalists, questioned the timing and intent behind the release.

Buckingham Palace has not issued any official comment on the anniversary, maintaining the distance established since Harry and Meghan's exit from royal duties. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are said to be privately aware of the milestone, though communication between the Sussexes and senior royals remains limited.

The release of unseen wedding photos arrives at a time when public fascination with the couple shows no signs of fading. Documentary projects, books and media coverage continue to examine their story, with many viewing them as symbols of modern love navigating tradition, fame and family complexity.

As they celebrate eight years of marriage, Harry and Meghan appear focused on the future. Sources close to the couple say they are committed to raising their children with an appreciation for both their American and British heritage while shielding them from the intense pressures they experienced.

The anniversary post serves as both a personal celebration and a subtle reminder of the life they have built together since leaving the United Kingdom. In an era where celebrity relationships often face intense public examination, Harry and Meghan's decision to share these intimate images reflects confidence in their shared journey.

For millions of followers who have watched their story unfold from fairy-tale wedding to transatlantic relocation and independent success, Tuesday's post offered a moment of nostalgia and warmth. The unseen photos humanize a couple who have often been defined by headlines rather than happy everyday moments.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look ahead to their next chapter, the anniversary serves as a milestone of resilience, love and deliberate choices. Whether through philanthropy, media projects or quiet family life in California, they continue carving a path that balances their royal legacy with personal freedom.

The simple act of sharing wedding memories on their eighth anniversary reminds the world why their love story captured global attention in the first place — two people choosing each other against the odds and building something meaningful on their own terms.