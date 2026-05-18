CANNES, France — A decade after "The Wailing" cemented his status as one of cinema's most unpredictable genre alchemists, South Korean director Na Hong-jin has returned with "Hope," a blood-soaked, guns-blazing sci-fi creature feature that crashed the 2026 Cannes Film Festival like an alien invasion through a quiet coastal village.

World-premiering in competition on May 17 to a reported seven-minute standing ovation mixed with audible bewilderment, the 160-minute epic marks the first South Korean entry in the main slate since Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" in 2022. It's already polarizing audiences and critics, hailed by some as a delirious action masterpiece and dismissed by others as an overlong mess undone by questionable visual effects.

Set in the fictional Hope Harbor, a ramshackle South Korean hamlet perilously close to the Demilitarized Zone, the story opens with a grisly cow carcass and rumors of a man-eating tiger slipping south from the North. Local police chief Bum-seok, played with hangdog charisma and perfect comic timing by Hwang Jung-min, investigates alongside hot-headed hunter Sung-ki (Zo In-sung) and rookie officer Sung-ae (Jung Ho-yeon of "Squid Game" fame, delivering a breakout performance full of fire and frustration).

What starts as a rural procedural quickly explodes into all-out chaos when wildfires cut off communications and reinforcements, leaving the town's elderly residents — and the handful of cops and civilians still standing — to face something far more terrifying than a big cat. Na, who also wrote the screenplay, keeps the first hour hurtling forward in one sustained, exhilarating set piece after another: cars flipping, walls crumbling, shotguns blazing through doors with darkly comic consequences.

Cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, reuniting with Na after "The Wailing," captures the mayhem with gliding, insolent grace. Long tracking shots weave through narrow alleys and sunlit forests, turning the destruction into a balletic frenzy. Michael Abels' throbbing score amplifies the panic, blending orchestral swells with guttural pulses that make daylight chases feel nightmarishly vivid.

The human stakes land thanks to a colorful ensemble of Korean actors who ground the escalating absurdity in recognizable small-town dynamics — bickering relatives, grizzled elders with shotguns, and bureaucratic headaches even amid apocalypse. Bawdy humor punctuates the gore: one botched monster hunt ends with mistaken identity and a perforated butcher, leading to a grimly funny sequence of an old man struggling to carry the body.

Yet "Hope" shifts gears dramatically in its middle act, introducing extraterrestrial elements and a hunting party's forest ordeal. Here the film's ambitions stretch — and occasionally snap. International stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell appear heavily disguised under motion-capture and CGI as alien figures, their performances largely buried. Cameron Britton also contributes to the creature work. While the casting choice invites cheeky readings about Hollywood othering, the effects themselves draw the sharpest criticism.

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Reviewers have described some creature designs and VFX sequences as weightless or unfinished, evoking outdated video-game aesthetics or early-2000s blockbusters. Na reportedly rushed post-production to meet the Cannes deadline, and it shows in certain wide shots where physics feel off and integration falters. These shortcomings blunt momentum during expository stretches that pile on thin mythology and subplots.

Still, the final hour regains ferocious energy with a jaw-dropping highway chase that throws everything — vehicles, debris, sheer kinetic audacity — at the screen. Action aficionados are already calling sequences here potential Oscar contenders for stunt design, comparing the visceral thrill to "Mad Max: Fury Road." Na's direction never loses its sweaty, chaotic exuberance, even when narrative logic strains.

At a reported record budget for a Korean feature, "Hope" represents a massive gamble for Plus M Entertainment and distributor Neon, which snapped up North American rights. Early buzz suggests franchise potential, with Na hinting at expanded universe possibilities. The film is slated for a summer 2026 South Korean release, positioning it as a domestic blockbuster contender while testing international appetite for ambitious, unapologetically genre-driven cinema from Asia.

Cannes audiences left the Palais in a mix of exhaustion, laughter and debate. Some praised its refusal to be "respectable," celebrating raw entertainment value in a festival often favoring restraint. Others found the tonal whiplash and technical hiccups exhausting rather than exhilarating.

Na Hong-jin, now 51, has described the project's origins in a single vivid image that haunted him years ago. Collaborations with Alfonso Cuarón were reportedly discussed early on, and the production spanned locations in South Korea and Romania's Retezat Mountains for sweeping forest and mountain sequences. Principal photography wrapped in 2023, but extensive VFX and editing delayed the rollout.

Performances elevate the material throughout. Hwang Jung-min anchors the film with weary authority and slapstick physicality. Zo In-sung brings intensity to the hunter role, while Jung Ho-yeon injects youthful defiance that cuts through the carnage. The Korean-language dialogue crackles with regional flavor and profanity that heightens the grounded absurdity before the sci-fi escalates.

Thematically, "Hope" keeps things light. Allegories about DMZ tensions, isolation or humanity's resilience flicker but never dominate. Na prioritizes spectacle and character beats over heavy subtext, a choice that feels refreshing — or shallow — depending on one's expectations for festival fare. Bawdy scatological jokes and gallows humor further distance it from typical Palme d'Or contenders.

As awards buzz builds, "Hope" seems unlikely to claim the top prize but could generate conversation around genre boundaries at Cannes. Its commercial prospects look stronger: Neon's track record with bold titles, combined with star power and viral action clips, positions it for strong summer box office in multiple territories.

Whether "Hope" ultimately lands as a cult classic or a noble misfire may depend on how audiences embrace its messiness. For now, it has accomplished something rare — waking up a sleepy festival with unhinged, blood-drenched energy. In an era of polished franchises, Na's willingness to swing big, flaws and all, feels like a defiant roar.

Running at two hours and 40 minutes, the film tests patience during lulls but rewards with sequences of pure cinematic adrenaline. Early Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect the divide, with praise for ambition and action craftsmanship tempered by notes on pacing and effects.

As theaters prepare for wider release, "Hope" stands as a testament to bold filmmaking. It may not be perfect, but its wild heart beats loud enough to demand attention — and perhaps sequels. In Hope Harbor and beyond, the monster has arrived, and cinema feels a little more alive for it.