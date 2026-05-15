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NEW YORK — AT&T customers across multiple states reported widespread service disruptions Friday, with hundreds of subscribers unable to make calls, send texts or access mobile data as the telecom giant faced another day of reported outages on May 15, 2026.

The outage, first flagged early Friday morning, quickly gained attention on social media and outage tracking sites after the popular account @status_is_down posted: "AT&T is reportedly down for hundreds of subscribers right now. Are you one of them?" The message included a link to a Design Taxi community forum thread titled "Is AT&T down? [May 15, 2026]" and quickly spread across platforms.

Downdetector and similar services showed spikes in user reports, primarily affecting wireless voice, text and data services. Some customers also reported issues with AT&T Internet and U-verse TV, though wireless appeared hardest hit. Reports were concentrated in urban centers and suburban areas, with users in New York, California, Texas and the Midwest among the most vocal.

Many affected subscribers described their phones displaying "SOS" or "No Service" in the status bar, preventing normal connectivity even when Wi-Fi calling was enabled. Others noted intermittent signal drops, failed app loading and delayed notifications. The timing — during morning commutes and work hours — amplified frustration for business users and families relying on reliable mobile service.

No Immediate Official Confirmation

AT&T's official outage status page and support channels had not issued a specific alert for a nationwide incident as of mid-morning Friday. The company's general support article on checking for outages remained unchanged, directing users to sign in for personalized information. Past large-scale AT&T outages, including the February 2024 event that affected millions, were quickly acknowledged with public updates and root-cause explanations.

Industry observers noted that smaller, regional disruptions are common and often resolve within hours without formal statements. However, the volume of social media complaints and the timing — shortly after previous minor incidents earlier in May — fueled speculation about underlying network strain.

User Reactions and Social Media Buzz

Frustration poured out online. Customers shared screenshots of error messages and "SOS" indicators, with many tagging AT&T and demanding answers. The hashtag #ATTDown trended briefly alongside #AT&T, echoing patterns from previous outages. Some users reported switching to rival carriers' networks or using personal hotspots as temporary workarounds.

Parents expressed concern over inability to reach children at school, while remote workers complained of dropped video calls and delayed emails. One user posted, "This is the third time this month — AT&T needs to fix whatever is going on with their towers." Others speculated about possible maintenance or external factors such as weather or fiber cuts, though no evidence supported those theories.

The @status_is_down account, which specializes in alerting followers to service interruptions, has helped thousands feel less isolated during similar events. Its Friday post served as an early aggregator of user experiences before mainstream media coverage emerged.

Broader Context of Telecom Reliability

AT&T, one of the largest U.S. wireless providers, has faced scrutiny over network reliability in recent years. The 2024 nationwide outage, caused by an incorrect process during network expansion, lasted hours and affected emergency services in some areas. Federal regulators and consumer advocates have pushed for greater transparency and redundancy following such incidents.

Friday's reported problems come amid ongoing industry-wide challenges. Carriers continue upgrading to 5G Advanced and preparing for 6G, but high demand, spectrum constraints and supply chain issues for equipment can create temporary vulnerabilities. Analysts note that even minor outages generate outsized attention because mobile service has become essential infrastructure for daily life.

Competitors Verizon and T-Mobile appeared unaffected based on real-time tracking, leading some customers to question switching providers. However, experts caution that all major carriers experience periodic localized issues, and comprehensive comparisons require longer-term data.

Troubleshooting and What Customers Can Do

AT&T recommends standard steps for users experiencing problems:

Restart the device and toggle airplane mode.

Check for software updates.

Test Wi-Fi calling as a workaround.

Verify account status through the myAT&T app or website.

For persistent issues, customers can report problems via the AT&T app or support line. The company also offers outage alerts for internet services through its customer portal.

In cases of prolonged disruption, affected users may qualify for credits or compensation under AT&T's service guarantees, though details depend on individual plans and outage duration.

Looking Ahead

As of Friday afternoon, many reports indicated gradual restoration of service, though some areas continued experiencing spotty connectivity. AT&T has not yet released a formal statement on the May 15 incident, consistent with its handling of smaller-scale events.

The episode underscores the growing reliance on wireless networks and the frustration when they falter. For millions of AT&T subscribers, even brief interruptions disrupt work, family communication and emergency preparedness.

While today's outage appears limited compared to past nationwide events, it serves as a reminder of the need for robust network resilience. Carriers continue investing billions in infrastructure, but consumer expectations for near-perfect uptime have never been higher.

Users are advised to monitor official AT&T channels and outage trackers for updates. In the meantime, many are turning to alternative communication methods until full service returns. The incident, though relatively contained, highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining seamless connectivity in an increasingly wireless world.

As the day progresses, more details may emerge about the cause and scope. For now, affected customers continue sharing experiences online, hoping for swift resolution and clearer communication from the carrier. The May 15 disruption joins a growing list of reminders that even the largest telecom networks can face unexpected hurdles.