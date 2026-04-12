Midco Internet Down for Many Customers Saturday: Widespread Outages Hit Midwest as Users Report Disruptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Midcontinent Communications, known as Midco, faced scattered but significant service disruptions Saturday, with numerous customers across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska reporting internet, TV and phone outages despite the company's official outage map showing mostly normal operations.

As of late Saturday evening on April 11, 2026, third-party monitoring sites showed spikes in user reports, contradicting Midco's public status page that continued to display "Services Online" for many entered addresses. Downdetector and Outage.Report noted elevated complaints, particularly in Sioux Falls, Fargo, Bismarck and surrounding communities.

Customers took to social media and outage trackers expressing frustration over sudden loss of connectivity during peak evening hours when streaming, remote work and family entertainment demand typically surges. Many described complete blackouts lasting from minutes to several hours, with intermittent service in some areas.

Scope of the Reported Issues

While Midco's official outages portal did not flag a company-wide event, independent trackers painted a different picture:

Downdetector recorded a noticeable increase in reports for internet connectivity as the primary issue.

Outage.Report indicated isolated but persistent problems, with users in Minnesota and Nebraska among the most affected in recent hours.

Social media platforms showed real-time complaints, including users unable to stream sports, attend virtual events or even make calls via VoIP services.

The discrepancies between official statements and customer experiences are common during rolling or localized outages caused by node-specific failures, fiber cuts, maintenance or weather-related stress on the network.

Possible Causes and Midco's Response

Midco has not issued a public statement on any widespread outage as of Saturday night. The company typically attributes such disruptions to routine maintenance, construction accidents, severe weather or upstream provider issues. Spring conditions in the Midwest — including wind, rain and construction activity — often contribute to cable and fiber vulnerabilities.

Customers who contacted support reported long wait times and automated messages directing them to the outages page or basic troubleshooting. Many were advised to restart modems and routers, a standard first step that proved ineffective for those in genuinely affected areas.

Midco's Fiber Forward initiative, which includes recent multimillion-dollar upgrades, aims to improve long-term reliability. However, during transition periods, hybrid fiber-coaxial segments can experience temporary hiccups.

What Affected Customers Should Do

If your Midco service is down:

Verify the Outage — Visit midco.com/outages and enter your exact address. Basic Troubleshooting: Power cycle your modem and router (unplug for 30-60 seconds).

Check all physical connections.

Test with a wired Ethernet connection if possible. Use the Midco App — For Freestyle Wi-Fi customers, the app often provides more detailed diagnostics. Contact Support — Call 1-800-888-1300, use live chat on the website, or log into My Account for personalized status. Alternative Connectivity — Switch to mobile hotspot data temporarily for urgent needs.

Midco crews typically prioritize restoring service quickly once an issue is identified, with most localized outages resolved within a few hours.

Broader Impact on Midwest Users

Midco serves hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across the Upper Midwest, where reliable broadband is critical for agriculture, education, healthcare and remote work. Saturday evening disruptions likely affected family movie nights, online gaming, bill payments and small business operations.

In a region with limited provider competition in many rural and suburban areas, such outages draw particular ire. Past incidents have prompted customers to explore alternatives like satellite internet or emerging fiber competitors where available.

Staying Informed

Follow Midco's official X account (@Midcontinent) for updates, which has shifted focus toward customer support.

Monitor Downdetector.com/status/midcontinent for real-time user reports.

Check local news outlets in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bismarck for any confirmed large-scale events.

Midco continues investing heavily in network modernization. The $9.1 million Bismarck-Mandan fiber upgrade announced earlier this month is part of broader efforts to deliver faster, more resilient service.

For now, affected customers are urged to remain patient as technicians work behind the scenes. Many outages resolve spontaneously as systems self-heal or as crews complete repairs.

If your service remains down after basic troubleshooting and the official page shows no outage, document the issue with screenshots of speed tests or error messages. This information helps support teams isolate problems faster.

Midco has built a reputation for local service in a vast region, but nights like Saturday remind users that even established providers can face unexpected challenges. As the situation develops, check official channels regularly for restoration estimates specific to your area.