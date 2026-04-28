ST. LOUIS — Power has been restored to the vast majority of St. Louis County customers affected by weekend storms, with Ameren Missouri reporting only about 869 customers still without electricity as of Tuesday morning, April 28, 2026, down significantly from earlier peaks that exceeded several thousand.

The utility's outage map showed roughly 0.18% of tracked customers in the county impacted early Tuesday, a sharp improvement from Friday and Saturday when severe thunderstorms brought high winds, heavy rain and widespread tree damage across the region. Crews worked around the clock, prioritizing safety and restoring service to the hardest-hit areas first.

Ameren officials said most remaining outages stem from isolated downed lines and damaged equipment in rural or heavily wooded sections of the county. Restoration estimates for those customers range from later Tuesday into Wednesday, depending on access and the extent of repairs needed. The utility urged residents to stay clear of any downed power lines and to report outages through its website or mobile app.

The weekend storms swept through the St. Louis metropolitan area on Friday, knocking out power for more than 50,000 customers at peak across Ameren's Missouri service territory. St. Louis County saw several hundred affected at one point, while neighboring St. Charles County reported over 1,000 outages. Franklin and Jefferson counties also experienced notable disruptions.

High winds and falling trees accounted for most damage, with some areas experiencing gusts strong enough to topple utility poles. No major injuries were reported from the storms themselves, though emergency crews responded to several weather-related incidents including minor flooding and traffic accidents.

For customers still without power, Ameren advised preparing for potential extended outages by using generators safely, keeping refrigerators closed and checking on vulnerable neighbors. The utility has activated its storm response teams and brought in additional personnel from unaffected regions to accelerate repairs.

Local officials in St. Louis County urged residents to exercise caution. County Executive Sam Page noted that while major impacts have eased, scattered outages can still pose challenges, particularly for those relying on electric medical equipment. Cooling centers and charging stations remained available at select county facilities if needed.

The relatively quick recovery stands in contrast to more severe events in past years, thanks in part to improved vegetation management and grid hardening efforts by Ameren in recent seasons. However, officials acknowledged that aging infrastructure in some neighborhoods continues to create vulnerabilities during severe weather.

Broader Missouri outages stood at around 25,000 customers statewide Tuesday morning, with heavier concentrations in central and northern parts of the state. Ameren Missouri alone reported over 25,000 affected customers across its territory earlier, though numbers have fallen steadily.

PowerOutage.us data confirmed St. Louis County's improving situation, tracking 869 customers out of more than 477,000 total. The county's outage percentage remained well below 1%, signaling effective restoration progress.

Community response included widespread appreciation for utility crews, with social media filled with thanks and offers of support for linemen working long hours. Local businesses in affected areas reported minor disruptions but most have since reopened.

Looking ahead, forecasters warn of additional thunderstorm chances later in the week, prompting Ameren to maintain heightened readiness. The utility encouraged customers to sign up for outage alerts and download its mobile app for real-time updates.

The St. Louis region's experience highlights ongoing challenges with weather-related power disruptions in the Midwest. Climate trends suggest stronger and more frequent severe storms, pushing utilities to invest billions in modernization. Ameren has outlined multi-year plans to bury lines in select areas and upgrade equipment, though full implementation will take years.

For those still waiting on restoration, patience and preparation remain key. Ameren estimates that nearly all customers should regain power by late Wednesday at the latest, barring unforeseen complications. In the meantime, county emergency management continues monitoring the situation closely.

Residents are reminded that power restoration follows a specific hierarchy: first addressing public safety threats, then critical infrastructure such as hospitals and police stations, followed by the largest clusters of customers. Individual homes on the same street may regain power at different times based on damage location.

As spring severe weather season continues, authorities stress the importance of having emergency kits ready, including flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food and medications. Carbon monoxide safety with generators remains a critical message after past incidents during outages.

Tuesday's progress brings relief to thousands who spent the weekend without electricity. While the initial storm impact tested the region's resilience, swift crew response and improving conditions signal a return to normalcy for most St. Louis County residents in the coming days.