NEW YORK — Charles Barkley unleashed sharp criticism of the San Antonio Spurs after they squandered a 29-point lead in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, calling their second-half collapse some of the "dumbest basketball" he had ever seen as the New York Knicks completed a historic comeback victory.

The Knicks erased the massive deficit to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left, taking a 3-1 series lead. On "Inside the NBA," Barkley did not hold back in his assessment of San Antonio's late-game execution.

"We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization," Barkley said. "They had a 25-point lead, took eight straight threes. Like they thought that was some of the most mismanaged stupid basketball."

The Spurs built a commanding 81-52 lead in the third quarter but went cold, shooting just 3 for 17 from three-point range in the second half. Barkley highlighted the lack of clock management and poor shot selection as the Spurs failed to protect their advantage.

Historic Comeback Caps Dramatic Night

The Knicks' rally is the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, surpassing the previous mark of 24 points. It was the second-largest playoff comeback ever, behind only the LA Clippers' 31-point rally in 2019.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 36 points, while Anunoby finished with 33 and delivered the game-winner. Victor Wembanyama had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs but shot 9-for-25 from the field. De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell also scored in double figures, but the team's second-half collapse proved costly.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson expressed disappointment. "We got on our heels — we missed some shots. It's disappointing, to say the least."

Wembanyama acknowledged the team's lack of hunger in the second half. "I can't really explain it right now. We clearly weren't the most hungry in the second half."

Inside the NBA Reaction

Barkley's blunt critique resonated with viewers, with many agreeing the Spurs' decision-making in the third quarter was puzzling. The Hall of Famer noted the Spurs' repeated three-point attempts without regard for the clock, even while holding a large lead.

Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and the rest of the panel joined in the discussion, with the broadcast capturing the shock of fans and analysts alike at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks' resilience turned a potential blowout into one of the most memorable games in Finals history.

Series Outlook Shifts Dramatically

The Knicks now hold a 3-1 lead and can clinch the championship in Game 5 on Saturday in San Antonio. A victory there would end New York's title drought since 1973. The Spurs must win the next three games to claim the title, a daunting task against a motivated Knicks squad playing with home-court momentum in the series.

The physical nature of the series continued, with several flagrant fouls called on both sides. Wembanyama faced heightened defensive attention, while Brunson's leadership and clutch play proved decisive once again.

Fan and Cultural Reaction

Madison Square Garden erupted as the final seconds ticked away, with fans singing "Don't Stop Believin'" long after the game ended. Celebrities including Taylor Swift were in attendance, adding to the electric atmosphere of a night that will be remembered for years.

Social media exploded with reactions to both the comeback and Barkley's fiery commentary. The moment has already become one of the most discussed in recent NBA history, highlighting the drama and unpredictability of playoff basketball.

Broader Context of the Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals have delivered compelling storylines, pitting the resilient Knicks against a young, talented Spurs team led by the generational talent Wembanyama. The series has featured strong individual performances and tactical battles, with Game 4 standing out as one of the most memorable.

For the Knicks, the comeback reinforces their identity as a never-quit group that has overcome significant obstacles throughout the postseason. For the Spurs, the loss represents a painful learning experience in their first Finals appearance in years.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio, the Spurs will look to regroup and extend the series, while the Knicks aim to close it out on the road. Game 5 promises another intense chapter in what has become a hard-fought and entertaining NBA Finals.

Charles Barkley's passionate breakdown captured the frustration many felt watching the Spurs' collapse. His comments, while blunt, reflect the high standards expected at this level of competition. The NBA world will be watching to see how both teams respond as the championship race reaches its critical stage.

The Knicks' historic Game 4 victory has shifted momentum dramatically. With a 3-1 lead, New York is one win away from ending a long championship drought, while San Antonio faces an uphill battle to keep their title hopes alive. The coming games will test the resilience and character of both franchises in what has already become a memorable Finals series.