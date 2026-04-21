LOS ANGELES — Charles Barkley didn't hold back on "Inside the NBA" after the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the Houston Rockets 107-98 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night.

The Hall of Famer, never one to mince words, declared that the short-handed Lakers now believe they can take the series, while pointing out that the Rockets have a glaring offensive problem that could derail their postseason hopes.

"The Lakers think they can win this series," Barkley said on the TNT broadcast, drawing laughter from Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the panel. "Houston has a problem."

The comment came after the Rockets, missing star forward Kevin Durant with a right knee contusion, struggled mightily on offense in their playoff opener at Crypto.com Arena. Despite entering the series as the higher seed in some projections and boasting a young, athletic roster, Houston looked disjointed without its veteran scorer.

Durant, who averaged nearly 26 points per game during the regular season, was ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff after bumping knees with a teammate in practice earlier in the week. Imaging showed no structural damage, but the contusion left the 37-year-old sidelined for Game 1. Rockets coach Ime Udoka expressed hope it would be a short-term issue, calling Durant day-to-day.

Without Durant, the Rockets started a lineup featuring Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. The group managed just 98 points on inefficient shooting, with Barkley and fellow panelist Kenny Smith — a former Rockets champion — ripping the team's offensive approach as "awful to watch."

"Whoever gets it just jacks it up anywhere, anything," Barkley said, criticizing the lack of structure and ball movement. Smith questioned whether Houston even had a coherent game plan, suggesting the absence of Durant exposed deeper issues in half-court execution.

The Lakers, already without injured stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, seized the opportunity. LeBron James delivered a near triple-double with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, while veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard exploded for a playoff career-high 27 points, going 5-for-5 from three-point range. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and 11 rebounds as Los Angeles built leads and held off a late Rockets push.

Lakers coach JJ Redick downplayed the impact of Houston's missing star. "I don't think it affected our mentality," Redick said postgame. "This is all we talked about for two months — just our playoff mentality. You can't worry about who's in or out of the lineup. It's our game plan. It's our standards. It's how we play."

The victory gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, shifting momentum in a matchup many expected to favor Houston's youth and depth. Pre-series, Barkley had predicted the Rockets would advance comfortably if Doncic and Reaves remained sidelined. Saturday's result forced a reevaluation.

Barkley's blunt assessment resonated because it highlighted a recurring critique of the Rockets: their reliance on iso-heavy offense and individual creation, particularly from Durant and Sengun, can break down against disciplined playoff defenses. Without Durant's mid-range gravity and playmaking, Houston struggled to generate easy looks or consistent rhythm.

The Rockets' offense ranked among the league's more efficient during the regular season, but the playoffs often expose half-court limitations. Sengun showed flashes as a facilitator, and Thompson's athleticism created some transition opportunities, yet the team shot poorly from the perimeter and turned the ball over at key moments.

For the Lakers, the win provided validation for a resilient group navigating significant injury absences. James, in his 23rd season, continues to defy expectations at age 41, orchestrating the offense and making timely defensive plays. Kennard's hot shooting filled the scoring void left by Doncic and Reaves, while the frontcourt duo of Ayton and the supporting cast held their own against Houston's size.

The series now shifts to Game 2 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with Durant's status still uncertain. Udoka and the Rockets' medical staff will monitor swelling and range of motion closely. Even if Durant returns, the Lakers' confidence — and Barkley's observation — suggests Houston must solve its offensive identity quickly to regain control.

Analysts noted that the Rockets' youth, while an asset in the regular season, showed inexperience in the playoff environment. Turnovers and defensive lapses allowed the Lakers to build comfortable leads. Houston's ability to adjust — tightening rotations, improving ball movement and finding ways to involve Sengun more effectively — will be critical.

Barkley's history with the Rockets, where he played late in his career, adds color to his commentary, though he has been vocal about the franchise's shortcomings in recent years. His "Houston has a problem" line quickly went viral on social media, sparking debates among fans about whether the Rockets are truly built for deep playoff runs or remain a work in progress despite adding Durant.

The broader narrative around the series has shifted. What was billed as a potential upset opportunity for a short-handed Lakers team now carries the weight of an early statement win. LeBron James and company have home-court advantage and momentum, while the Rockets must prove they can win without their veteran leader or elevate their collective play.

As the series progresses, all eyes will remain on Durant's recovery timeline. A prolonged absence would test Houston's depth and force even greater reliance on its young core. Conversely, his return could swing momentum back toward the Rockets, provided they address the offensive issues Barkley and Smith highlighted.

"Inside the NBA" delivered its signature blend of analysis and entertainment, with Barkley's colorful take stealing the spotlight. The panel's reaction underscored a larger truth in playoff basketball: execution and adaptability often matter more than regular-season pedigree, especially when star power is uneven.

For the Rockets, Game 1 served as a wake-up call. For the Lakers, it reinforced that belief — however improbable — can fuel success in the postseason. As Barkley put it, the Lakers now genuinely think they can win the series, placing the onus squarely on Houston to prove him wrong.

Game 2 offers the Rockets an immediate chance at redemption on the road. Whether they can tighten their offense, limit turnovers and capitalize on any Lakers fatigue will determine if Chuck's blunt assessment becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy or merely memorable television fodder.

The 2026 NBA playoffs are just getting started, but the Lakers-Rockets series has already delivered drama, injury intrigue and vintage Charles Barkley candor. With the Lakers up 1-0 and believing in their chances, Houston indeed has a problem to solve — and little time to do it.