LOS ANGELES — LeBron James described sharing the court with his son Bronny James in a playoff game as "probably the craziest thing that's ever happened to me in my career," after the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 107-98 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference series on Saturday night.

The historic father-son moment occurred early in the second quarter when Bronny, the 21-year-old rookie guard, checked in alongside his 41-year-old father. The pair became the first father-son duo in NBA history to play together in a postseason game, adding another landmark chapter to the James family legacy amid injuries that forced the Lakers to dig deeper into their rotation.

LeBron finished with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 13 assists and eight rebounds in 38 minutes, orchestrating the offense while Luke Kennard exploded for a career playoff-high 27 points, including 5-of-5 from three-point range. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Lakers capitalized on the absence of Rockets star Kevin Durant, who missed the game due to injury.

Bronny saw limited action, logging about four minutes in his playoff debut. He recorded no points, no shots attempted, one turnover and two fouls. Coach J.J. Redick inserted him to start the second quarter with the Lakers leading 33-29, giving the young guard a brief window alongside LeBron before he returned to the bench.

In postgame comments, LeBron did not downplay the emotional weight of the occasion. "Shit, I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That's probably the craziest thing that's ever happened to me in my career," he said, according to multiple reports. He added that having family in the building — including his mother, wife Savannah and younger children — made the night "insane."

The milestone came as the Lakers navigated significant absences. Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and Austin Reaves is out with an oblique injury. Those gaps elevated Bronny's role in recent weeks and created the opportunity for his brief but meaningful playoff appearance.

LeBron had spoken glowingly about the possibility days earlier, calling the experience of playing with Bronny — in the regular season, practices or now the postseason — "the best thing that's ever happened to me in my career, above everything that I've accomplished." He praised his son for earning the chance through hard work despite the challenges of transitioning from college and the G League to the NBA.

Bronny, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 draft, averaged 2.9 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game during the regular season across 42 appearances. His limited role reflected the steep learning curve for a young player, yet the Lakers' depth issues opened doors late in the year.

The win gave Los Angeles a 1-0 series lead in a matchup many viewed as unfavorable given the injuries. Houston, which had been one of the league's top rebounding teams, struggled to impose its physical style without Durant. The Rockets were held in check offensively, allowing the Lakers to control the tempo behind LeBron's playmaking.

Kennard's hot shooting proved decisive. The veteran wing provided spacing and scoring punch that the Lakers desperately needed without their primary backcourt options. His 27 points marked a standout performance in what has been a career resurgence season for the former Clipper.

LeBron's 13 assists tied for the most in a playoff quarter in his long career at one point, showcasing his enduring ability to elevate teammates even at an advanced age. At 41, he continues to defy expectations, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record double-digit assists in a playoff contest.

The father-son pairing on the floor lasted only a few minutes, but it created an indelible image for fans and the NBA community. Social media erupted with reactions celebrating the rarity of the moment, with many noting the emotional significance for LeBron's mother, Gloria James, watching her son and grandson compete together in the playoffs.

Bronny did not speak extensively postgame, but earlier in the week he expressed excitement about the opportunity and urged teammates to lean on his father's vast playoff experience. "He's won series, he's won championships," Bronny said of LeBron, emphasizing the value of his guidance on the biggest stage.

The brief stint for Bronny drew mixed fan reactions online. Some celebrated the historic debut regardless of stats, while others noted the rookie's turnovers and fouls in limited time. Redick's decision to play him early reflected both trust in the young player's development and the necessity created by roster limitations.

For the Lakers, the victory provided a much-needed boost heading into Game 2. Maintaining home-court advantage will be critical as they attempt to advance without their full complement of stars. LeBron stressed composure and execution, noting that playoff basketball is defined by runs and the ability to weather momentum swings.

The Rockets, despite the loss, remain a dangerous opponent with a young, athletic core. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 19 points and eight rebounds, but the team could not overcome the absence of Durant or match the Lakers' efficiency from beyond the arc.

As the series progresses, attention will remain on the James family dynamic. LeBron has repeatedly said he does not take any shared moments with Bronny for granted. Saturday's game delivered one of the most memorable of those moments on the grandest stage.

Whether Bronny sees additional minutes in the series remains uncertain and will depend on game flow and matchups. For one night, however, the focus was less on stats and more on history — a father and son sharing the court in the NBA playoffs for the first time.

LeBron's postgame reflection captured the sentiment perfectly: it was cool, it was special, and for a player with four championships and countless records, it ranked among the most meaningful experiences of his remarkable career.

The Lakers will look to build on the Game 1 win when the series continues, but the image of LeBron and Bronny together in purple and gold will linger long after the final buzzer.