HOUSTON — Charles Barkley bluntly declared that LeBron James is "wearing down" and Shaquille O'Neal expressed deep disappointment as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a stunning 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5 on Tuesday night, forcing a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series and raising serious questions about the veteran superstar's stamina at age 41.

The Rockets, playing without injured star Kevin Durant, showed remarkable fight and executed down the stretch to erase a 3-1 deficit and keep their season alive. Reed Shepard led Houston with 28 points while Alperen Sengun dominated the paint with 22 points and 14 rebounds. The young Rockets outrebounded the Lakers 48-39 and capitalized on second-chance opportunities in a physical, back-and-forth contest.

James finished with 31 points but struggled in the final minutes, missing key shots as Houston mounted a decisive 12-2 run in the fourth quarter. Austin Reaves added 22 points, but the Lakers' offense stalled when it mattered most. The defeat marks a painful collapse for Los Angeles, which had taken command of the series early but now faces the very real possibility of becoming the latest team to blow a 3-1 playoff lead.

On TNT's "Inside the NBA," the reaction was swift and pointed. Barkley, never one to mince words, said LeBron's efficiency has declined as the series has worn on. "LeBron's wearing down. Let me tell you that," Barkley stated. He noted that James played brilliantly in the first two games but has shown signs of fatigue as the series has extended, affecting both his performance and that of his teammates.

Shaquille O'Neal, a Lakers legend himself, looked visibly disappointed. "I'm super disappointed in the Lakers tonight," O'Neal said, criticizing the team's lack of intensity and focus in the fourth quarter. The panel debated whether the Lakers should hit the "panic button," with Barkley predicting the Rockets would win Game 6 in Houston and force a Game 7.

The loss raises legitimate concerns about James' workload. At 41, he continues to carry a heavy burden as the Lakers' primary scorer and playmaker. While he remains one of the league's most dominant players, the physical toll of deep playoff runs has become more evident in recent seasons. Coach JJ Redick will need to find ways to better manage James' minutes and distribute the offensive load heading into Game 6.

For the Rockets, the victory was a statement. Without Durant, the young core stepped up and proved they can compete with one of the Western Conference's most experienced teams. Coach Ime Udoka's adjustments, particularly on the defensive end, paid dividends as Houston forced turnovers and controlled the glass. The win has injected new life into the Rockets' season and created tremendous excitement in Houston.

The series now returns to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday night. The Lakers will have home-court advantage and a chance to close out the series and avoid a historic collapse. However, momentum has clearly shifted toward the Rockets, who will play with nothing to lose in front of a raucous home crowd if the series reaches a decisive Game 7.

NBA analysts and fans have reacted strongly to the outcome. Many praised Houston's resilience and coaching while questioning the Lakers' late-game execution. The performance by the Rockets without their star forward has surprised observers and highlighted the depth and fight within the young roster.

LeBron James addressed the media briefly after the game, acknowledging the Rockets' strong performance. "They played well tonight. We've got to be better in Game 6. Simple as that," he said. James has a long history of delivering in elimination games, but the physical demands of this series may test even his legendary durability.

The broader implications for the Lakers' season are significant. After assembling a strong supporting cast around James and Anthony Davis, expectations were high for a deep playoff run. Blowing a 3-1 lead would join infamous collapses in franchise history and potentially reshape the narrative around this era of Lakers basketball.

For Houston, the Game 5 victory has transformed the series. What looked like a straightforward Lakers advance has become a tense, competitive battle. The Rockets' ability to win without Durant demonstrates the culture and development work that has taken place in Houston over the past several seasons.

As the basketball world awaits Game 6, all eyes will be on Los Angeles. A win for the Lakers would advance them to the Western Conference semifinals, while a Rockets victory would set up a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. The coming days will determine whether experience and star power prevail or if youth and momentum carry the day.

The 2026 NBA playoffs have already delivered several memorable moments, and this series has become one of the most compelling storylines. Whether the Lakers can regroup and close out the series or if the Rockets can complete the improbable comeback remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the drama is far from over.