LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic continues making strong progress in his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, with the Los Angeles Lakers optimistic he can return to full strength and play in the Western Conference semifinals if the team advances past the Houston Rockets, multiple team sources confirmed Monday.

The Slovenian superstar, sidelined since April 2, has ramped up his on-court activity in recent days and is showing no setbacks, according to coach JJ Redick and the team's medical staff. At 25 days post-injury, Doncic is entering the critical phase of his rehabilitation, with a realistic target of being available for Game 1 or Game 2 of the next round.

"We're very encouraged by where Luka is at," Redick said after Sunday's Game 4 win. "He's doing a lot more on the court now, moving well, and the strength is coming back. We're not going to rush it, but he's trending in the right direction."

Medical experts familiar with Grade 2 hamstring strains say a full return to 100% condition is achievable within the four-to-six-week window for elite athletes, especially with the advanced regenerative treatments Doncic received in Europe shortly after the injury. The partial tear of muscle fibers is healing as expected, and recent imaging has shown positive tissue repair.

Detailed Recovery Timeline

Doncic first felt the injury late in the first half against Oklahoma City on April 2. He attempted to play through it but was removed after grabbing his leg. An MRI confirmed the Grade 2 strain, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and the early playoffs.

He traveled overseas for specialized platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and other regenerative treatments before resuming rehab in Los Angeles. The Lakers have taken a conservative approach, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return that could risk re-injury.

As of Monday, Doncic is performing light basketball drills, change-of-direction work, and controlled sprinting. He has not yet participated in full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages, but the team expects him to begin that phase within the next week if progress continues. Redick emphasized that any return will require Doncic to pass a series of functional movement tests and be cleared by both team physicians and independent specialists.

Lakers Thriving Without Their Star

Despite Doncic's absence, the Lakers have dominated the first-round series against Houston, taking a 3-1 lead. LeBron James has delivered vintage playoff performances, while supporting players like Austin Reaves (who is also recovering from an oblique strain), Rui Hachimura and others have stepped up significantly.

The strong play without Doncic has given the organization breathing room. A quick series closeout in Game 5 on Tuesday would provide the 27-year-old with additional recovery time before the conference semifinals. If the series extends, Doncic could still target an early second-round return.

Medical Experts Weigh In

Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky due to high re-injury rates. Dr. Robert Watkins, a prominent sports spine and orthopedic specialist not affiliated with the Lakers, said a Grade 2 strain in a player of Doncic's size and explosiveness typically requires 4–6 weeks. "At 25 days, he's in a good window," Watkins noted. "If he's already doing change-of-direction work without pain, that's a very positive sign for a full recovery."

The Lakers' medical team has been praised for its cautious management. Rushing a return could lead to a more severe Grade 3 tear, which often sidelines players for months. Doncic's history with lower-body issues has made the organization especially diligent.

Doncic's Mindset and Future Outlook

Those close to Doncic say he is frustrated being sidelined but understands the importance of patience. In a recent social media post, he wrote "Patience is power" alongside a training video, signaling his commitment to a smart return.

At 27 years old and in his prime, a healthy Doncic paired with a still-elite LeBron James creates one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league. The Lakers acquired him in a major trade precisely for moments like a deep playoff run. His playmaking, scoring, and basketball IQ elevate the entire roster when healthy.

What a Return Would Mean

If Doncic returns at or near 100%, the Lakers instantly become serious title contenders. His ability to create for others while scoring efficiently would complement James perfectly. Defensive schemes would also have to account for his size and skill, opening opportunities for teammates.

For now, the focus remains on closing out Houston. A series victory would set up a favorable second-round matchup and give Doncic the best chance to return close to full strength. The organization continues projecting optimism without providing a firm date, maintaining flexibility based on his daily progress.

The hamstring strain has tested the Lakers' depth and resilience, but it has also highlighted the team's ability to compete without its star acquisition. As Doncic edges closer to a full return, anticipation builds for the moment he steps back on the court — potentially transforming the Lakers' postseason outlook.

With careful management and positive signs in his recovery, Luka Doncic appears on track to return at or near 100% condition in the coming weeks, giving Los Angeles fans reason for excitement as the playoffs intensify.