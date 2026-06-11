NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs refused to waver in the face of a devastating collapse, with Victor Wembanyama and his young teammates vowing to learn from a historic 29-point meltdown in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Spurs led by as many as 29 points but fell 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left, dropping to a 3-1 series deficit. The loss marked the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, surpassing the previous mark of 24 points set by Boston in 2008.

Despite the painful defeat at Madison Square Garden, the Spurs emphasized unity and determination heading into Game 5 on Saturday in San Antonio. "What's going through my mind right now? I think it's going to go one of two ways: a bad one and a good one," Wembanyama said. "The bad one would be giving up. The good one would be getting stronger through this, getting more together. I know this is what we're going to do."

The Spurs built a commanding 81-52 lead in the third quarter behind hot three-point shooting and strong interior play. They led by 27 points at halftime, the largest halftime advantage by a visiting team in Finals history. However, San Antonio managed just 30 points in the second half on 8-for-39 shooting with 10 turnovers.

"We went away from everything we were doing," rookie guard Dylan Harper said. "In the first half, a lot of tough shots went in. Really, that was because we were playing the right way. We got away from that in the second half because of the lead. We just can't take our foot off the gas."

Game 4 Collapse Details

The Spurs opened with a 12-2 run and extended the lead to 41-22 after the first quarter. They shot 11-for-16 from three-point range in the first half, setting a Finals record for most threes in a half. Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Harper combined for 59 points by intermission.

New York mounted a comeback with a 13-0 run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 15 points entering the fourth. The Knicks outscored the Spurs 32-16 in the final period to complete the rally.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points, while Anunoby finished with 33 and delivered the game-winner. Wembanyama posted 24 points and 13 rebounds but shot 9-for-25 from the field. Dylan Harper scored 21 points for San Antonio, with Fox and Vassell each adding 18.

Coach Mitch Johnson expressed disappointment in the second-half execution. "We got on our heels — we missed some shots. It's disappointing, to say the least."

Wembanyama played 44 minutes in the loss, logging heavy minutes even with a large lead. "Yeah, I guess I did," he said when asked if he wore down. Johnson explained the decision: "He had a few more minutes tonight because we were trying to put the game away. With Game 5 two days after this, what was at stake, we wanted to win the game and try to put it away."

Spurs' Youth and Growth

The young Spurs have exceeded expectations by reaching the Finals in just their third season with Wembanyama. The team has shown remarkable resilience throughout the postseason, overcoming elimination threats before. "We've proven we can surpass these difficulties," Wembanyama said. "Even though we haven't been there before, I'm convinced we're built that way and we're going to use the better of this. It's going to tighten us up."

Keldon Johnson, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, echoed the sentiment. "We're all human. It hurts. We want to win. We're so close, but so far. We're going to continue what we do, bring our brand of basketball and correct the things we can correct going forward."

The Spurs now face elimination pressure for the second time this postseason. They previously rallied from a similar spot in the Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Knicks' Historic Comeback

The Knicks' resilience defined the night. Coach Mike Brown praised Anunoby's game-winning tip-in. "I don't know if there was a play bigger than any other play in the history of Knicks basketball."

The victory puts New York one win away from its first title since 1973. Game 5 in San Antonio offers the Spurs a chance to extend the series, but the momentum now heavily favors the Knicks after their record rally.

Series Context and Physical Play

The series has been notably physical, with multiple flagrant fouls called. Wembanyama drew attention and physicality from New York defenders, including a flagrant foul on Mitchell Robinson. The Spurs led by double digits in every game but have maintained a lead into the fourth only once.

The hostile Madison Square Garden crowd played a significant role in the momentum shift, energizing the Knicks during their comeback. Celebrities including Taylor Swift were in attendance, adding to the spectacle.

Broader Implications for Both Teams

For the Spurs, the loss represents a painful but valuable lesson in closing out games at the highest level. Their youth and inexperience showed in the second half, but the core group has demonstrated growth throughout the season and playoffs.

The Knicks have overcome significant obstacles en route to this point, erasing large deficits multiple times this postseason. Their never-quit mentality has become a defining characteristic under coach Mike Brown.

Game 5 will test San Antonio's resolve at home, where they have been strong. A victory would send the series back to New York for Game 6, keeping championship hopes alive. For the Knicks, closing out on the road would cap a remarkable playoff run.

Fan and Cultural Reaction

The game produced immediate buzz, with fans and analysts praising the Knicks' resilience while lamenting the Spurs' collapse. Social media was filled with highlights of Anunoby's tip-in and reactions to the historic comeback.

The series has captivated basketball fans with strong individual performances and dramatic swings. Wembanyama's emergence as a Finals star at a young age has drawn comparisons to legendary big men, while Brunson's leadership has solidified his status among the league's elite.

As the Finals head to San Antonio, both teams prepare for what could be a decisive Game 5. The Spurs must regroup quickly to avoid elimination, while the Knicks aim to finish the job and end a long championship drought. The coming contest promises another chapter in what has become a compelling and hard-fought NBA Finals series.

The Spurs' youth provides reason for optimism despite the painful loss. With Wembanyama leading the way and a core group gaining valuable experience, San Antonio remains a team built for sustained success. For now, the focus shifts to Game 5, where resilience will be tested once more on home court.