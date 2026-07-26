LeBron James' choice to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this week closed the book on one of the more persistent storylines of this year's NBA offseason: the possibility that James could reunite with former teammate Kyrie Irving, potentially reshaping the Dallas Mavericks' roster in the process. With that scenario now off the table, attention has shifted to what comes next for Irving, Klay Thompson and a Mavericks front office already in the middle of a broader organizational overhaul.

A reunion that never materialized

For weeks, one thread running through James' prolonged free agency search involved his relationship with Irving, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and 2016 championship co-star. According to ESPN senior writer Vincent Goodwill, James had explored the idea of bringing Irving back to Cleveland as part of his free agency decision. "League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is," Goodwill reported.

That resistance from Dallas effectively ended any realistic path toward a Irving-James reunion before James ultimately chose Philadelphia over both Cleveland and a possible return to Miami. Fox Sports later characterized the outcome plainly, noting that with LeBron heading to Philadelphia, a Kyrie Irving trade scenario tied to James is now off the board entirely.

Kyrie Irving remains part of Dallas' plans

Despite persistent trade chatter throughout the summer, multiple reports indicate the Mavericks have consistently kept Irving out of any deal discussions. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, teams calling Dallas about Irving have been told directly that he is not available, a stance that has remained unchanged even as the front office fielded offers on several other veterans. Stein reported that Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington have instead been identified as the Mavericks' most available players this offseason.

Irving, who is working back from knee surgery in March 2025, remains central to Dallas' plans heading into the new season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, who described Irving as firmly in the team's long-term outlook as he continues his recovery. That stands in contrast to the uncertainty surrounding several of his current teammates, whose roles appear more fluid under the franchise's new leadership.

Klay Thompson's future in Dallas grows murkier

Thompson, who signed with the Mavericks in 2025 to team up with Irving and Luka Doncic, is now viewed as one of the more likely veterans to be moved before the season begins. According to Stein's reporting, Dallas would prefer to trade Thompson rather than negotiate a buyout, and the team has been seeking a first-round pick in any deal involving the 36-year-old guard.

Thompson's production dipped significantly last season, a factor likely influencing his standing on the roster. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes across 69 games, all career lows, while shooting 38.3% from three-point range. Despite the decline in output, Thompson passed a notable milestone in January, moving into fourth place on the NBA's all-time made three-pointers list, a testament to his standing as one of the league's most accomplished shooters even as his role has diminished.

A franchise in transition

The uncertainty surrounding Thompson, Gafford and Washington comes amid a broader reshaping of the Mavericks' front office and coaching staff. Dallas hired Masai Ujiri, the executive who built Toronto's 2019 championship roster, as president of basketball operations earlier this year. Ujiri has since brought in general manager Mike Schmitz, known for his work evaluating draft prospects, and head coach Dusty May, fresh off leading Michigan to an NCAA championship.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the front office's priority this offseason has centered on collecting assets and building around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, selected by Dallas in the 2025 draft, along with 2026 first-round pick Morez Johnson Jr. That youth-focused build has put several of the roster's more veteran, higher-salaried players, including Thompson, in position to be moved as the front office reshapes the roster around its younger core.

What LeBron's decision changes — and what it doesn't

With James now set to begin his 24th NBA season in Philadelphia rather than Cleveland, the specific trade pressure that had been tied to a potential Irving reunion is gone. That removes one significant variable from Dallas' offseason calculus, but it does not resolve the underlying questions facing the roster. Thompson's trade market, Gafford's availability, and Washington's standing remain active storylines independent of anything James decided.

Meanwhile, James himself will begin building chemistry with a new Philadelphia core that includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, a roster the 76ers hope can finally deliver a championship after a 43-year title drought for the franchise. Whether Philadelphia's roster construction shifts further in the coming weeks, potentially involving Dallas veterans in some capacity, remains an open question league-wide as teams continue reshaping their rosters heading into the new season.

For now, the most immediate outcome of James' decision is clarity rather than upheaval: Irving stays in Dallas, Thompson's trade market continues independent of any LeBron-driven scenario, and the Mavericks' rebuild under Ujiri and May proceeds largely as it was already trending before James made his choice public.