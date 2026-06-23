Lebron James Trade Rumors: Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Says Bringing Back LeBron James Only Makes Team Better

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent most of the offseason being linked to one question: Can they truly build around Luka Dončić if LeBron James is still on the roster?

It is a conversation that has picked up steam after the Lakers won 53 games and reached the Western Conference semifinals before running into the Oklahoma City Thunder and suffering a humiliating exit.

After that humbling experience, the entire spotlight has now shifted to LeBron's contract and whether his uncertain future could slow the Purple and Gold's plans for their younger core.

Cooper's Counterargument

Lakers great and five-time champion Michael Cooper surely does not see it that way. In fact, the former Defensive Player of the Year discussed what the Lakers need to focus on this summer, explaining why he even believes bringing James back only makes Los Angeles better.

The First Phone Call Should Go to LeBron

Not only do the Lakers have to set their minds on making Austin Reaves the "Robin" to Dončić's "Batman," but Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton also hold player options for the second year of their two-year deals signed over the 2025 offseason. Then, Rui Hachimura, who shot a stellar 56.9% from the three-point line in the 2026 playoffs, also needs to be tied down to a contract.

But Cooper believes none of that really matters until LeBron decides what he wants. "I think first - you have to find out what LeBron wants to do. I think that's gonna be a big plus," Cooper said during Byron Scott's "Fast Break" podcast. "I really believe this - If LeBron stays, I don't think that hurts the Lakers, they only get better because LeBron is better than 80% of these guys in the league, 80% of all these guys that are playing now."

Urging Patience With the Existing Core

Cooper also urged the Lakers to show patience and hold faith in their core because he sees the 41-year-old forward as part of the Lakers' equation rather than an obstacle.

"You get a healthy Luka Doncic back. I think Reaves is going to be, that's going to be the one. Does he want a lot of money or a little bit of money to stay with the core? But the Lakers got - I don't think their situation is as dire as everybody thinks it is. I think you have to make some adjustments, but it all starts with LeBron."

A View That Cuts Against the Broader Narrative

That view differs from much of the discussion surrounding the Lakers over the last few weeks. Many believe the franchise should fully hand the keys to Dončić and reshape the roster around him, similar to what the San Antonio Spurs have done with Wembanyama or the Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Hall of Famer, however, sees James as part of that equation instead of an obstacle.

The Numbers Behind Cooper's Confidence

The biggest reason Cooper remains confident is that James is still producing at a level few players can match. At 41, the four-time MVP averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 60 regular-season games.

For comparison, Kevin Durant averaged 26.0 points at age 37, and Stephen Curry put up 26.6 points at age 38. Others like Nikola Jokić and Anthony Edwards remain among the league's offensive stars, but James's production is not far behind theirs even at a far more advanced career stage.

A Willingness to Share the Ball

Those numbers came while sharing the offense with Dončić and Reaves, often spending possessions away from the ball rather than controlling the play. For much of the season, James allowed Dončić to run the offense and Reaves to take on a bigger scoring role.

Stepping Back Into a Primary Role When Needed

Whenever injuries hit the team, though, James shifted right back into his natural primary playmaker's duties. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds in the playoffs, showing that he could still elevate his game in the postseason when the team needed him most.

The Financial Question Looms Large

But the contract conversation is a different discussion altogether, as James earned $52.6 million last season. If he gets the same contract next season, it could create questions about roster flexibility and long-term planning for a Lakers front office already navigating significant decisions involving Reaves, Smart, Ayton, and Hachimura.

The Core of Cooper's Argument

Still, Cooper's point is that moving on from the four-time NBA champion simply because of his age doesn't equate to what he continues to do on the floor. For Cooper, James's continued statistical production — even in a reduced, more team-oriented role alongside Dončić and Reaves — represents evidence that the Lakers should view him as a complementary asset capable of elevating an already promising young core, rather than a roadblock standing in the way of fully empowering Dončić as the franchise's long-term centerpiece.

What Comes Next

With James's free agency decision still pending and the Lakers facing a complex set of roster decisions involving multiple player options and extension-eligible contributors, Cooper's comments add a notable veteran voice to a debate that has divided fans, analysts, and reportedly some within the organization itself. How the Lakers ultimately balance James's continued financial and on-court value against their broader plans to build the roster around Dončić will likely become clearer as free agency negotiations begin and the front office works through decisions involving Reaves, Smart, Ayton, and Hachimura in the weeks ahead.