The NBA offseason has already produced more blockbuster moves in one week than most leagues see in an entire year, and yet the rumor mill shows no sign of slowing down. From LeBron James' still-unresolved free agency to whispers about Jayson Tatum's availability and Nikola Jokic's uncertain future in Denver, here are the ten storylines dominating NBA circles as the holiday weekend arrives.

1. LeBron James remains unsigned with no timeline in sight. ESPN reported that 12 teams contacted Rich Paul when free agency opened Tuesday, underscoring just how wide the market is for a 41-year-old who has told the league he is willing to accept the veteran's minimum if it means playing for the right team at the right time. Paul has said he will survey all interested parties and bring options back to James before any decision is made. Golden State remains the most frequently cited destination given the Warriors' openly stated pursuit, but the Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers, Timberwolves and Nuggets have all been linked in various reports. James has no reported timetable for his decision, prompting Bleacher Report to note simply that everyone should plan the July 4 weekend accordingly.

2. The Celtics received calls on Jayson Tatum too, and shut them all down. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Get Up that multiple teams called Boston about Tatum's availability in the weeks surrounding the Jaylen Brown trade. "They shut those down completely," Charania said. But the mere existence of those calls, combined with the relatively modest return the Celtics accepted for Brown, has fueled widespread speculation among league observers about the franchise's long-term direction and whether anyone in Boston's front office is truly untouchable.

3. Jalen Duren's free agency has drawn serious interest from multiple teams including the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons hold his restricted free agency rights, which means they can match any offer sheet he signs. According to Chris Haynes, the Kings have been pursuing a sign-and-trade scenario to land the 22-year-old center, whose athleticism and rim protection appeal to contenders looking to upgrade the middle. Detroit, which came off a 60-win season and is focused on continuity, would likely match a reasonable offer, but Sacramento's interest suggests the market for Duren could push his price into territory that gives the Pistons a decision to make. The Knicks are separately pursuing New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi to replace Mitchell Robinson, who agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to join the Celtics.

4. Nikola Jokic's future with the Denver Nuggets is increasingly uncertain. League sources have suggested that Jokic has not yet committed to signing an extension with Denver, leaving the franchise in a complicated position as it tries to respond to what has already been a difficult offseason. The Nuggets have made relatively modest moves so far, signing veteran guard Tyus Jones to a one-year deal, and Bleacher Report suggested the franchise will need to do something more ambitious if it wants to persuade the three-time MVP to stay long-term. One report indicated Jokic could be drawn to a situation alongside LeBron James if the right scenario materialized elsewhere.

5. The Golden State Warriors are still pursuing Anthony Davis despite Wizards resistance. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported the Warriors' plan involves acquiring Davis from Washington while using the roster flexibility created by Draymond Green's player option declination to pursue LeBron James simultaneously. Washington general manager Will Dawkins has publicly stated the organization intends to keep Davis and that the two sides plan to discuss an extension in August. However, the persistent nature of Golden State's interest, combined with Jimmy Butler's presence as a potential trade chip and the franchise's access to draft capital, means the rumor has not fully dissipated despite the Wizards' stated position.

6. The Lakers made their first major post-LeBron move by acquiring Walker Kessler. Los Angeles completed a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, securing the rim-protecting center on a four-year, $130 million deal with a player option in the fourth year, sending unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, to Utah. Jaxson Hayes simultaneously agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jazz. The Lakers also added guard Collin Sexton on a two-year, $19 million deal and are finalizing the addition of Quentin Grimes, suggesting the franchise is not simply waiting for James' decision but actively rebuilding its roster in parallel.

7. Anfernee Simons ended up in Philadelphia despite interest from six other teams. The 76ers secured the former Portland Trail Blazers guard on a two-year, $12.3 million deal including a player option, adding a ball-handling and shooting option to the Jaylen Brown arrival. HoopsHype reported that six teams, including Golden State, Miami, Denver, Dallas and Indiana, all registered interest in Simons before he ultimately chose Philadelphia, illustrating the ripple effects of the Jaylen Brown trade reshaping Philadelphia's backcourt almost immediately after it was announced.

8. The Celtics pivoted quickly after the Brown trade to sign Mitchell Robinson. Despite the controversy surrounding how Brown's departure was handled, Boston wasted little time shoring up the frontcourt, agreeing to a three-year, $47.4 million deal with Robinson, the 28-year-old center who averaged 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season for the Knicks. The signing keeps Boston in Eastern Conference contention around Jayson Tatum and the returning Kristaps Porziņģis.

9. Norman Powell returned to the Los Angeles area by way of the Chicago Bulls. The former Trail Blazer and Raptors wing agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with Chicago, a surprising landing spot for a player who had been linked to contending teams throughout the early free agency period. His departure from Portland created additional roster space for the Trail Blazers, who are now working through how to integrate newly acquired Ja Morant alongside Damian Lillard.

10. Kyle Lowry will retire as a Toronto Raptor. Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Thursday that the 20-year NBA veteran will sign a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire with the Raptors next week, closing the book on one of the most decorated Canadian basketball careers in league history. Lowry's retirement announcement came the same week that his former teammate Kawhi Leonard agreed to return to Toronto, a confluence of old Raptors history and new Raptors present that gave Canada's NBA market something to celebrate on both ends of the basketball timeline.