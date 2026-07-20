The Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga remains unresolved as the offseason progresses, with multiple NBA insiders reporting that the negotiations may be increasingly linked to LeBron James' still-pending free agency decision, according to a series of recent reports tracking the situation.

Kuminga, a 23-year-old forward and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined his team option for the 2026-27 season. Since then, the Lakers have emerged as one of the primary teams interested in acquiring him, though talks have proceeded in fits and starts amid ongoing questions about asking price, trade structure and the broader landscape of this year's free agency period.

A deal complicated by asking price and trade mechanics

According to reporting from The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the Hawks have expressed interest in a sign-and-trade arrangement that would send Kuminga to the Lakers in exchange for forward Jared Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap, given that a swap remains the only mechanism through which the Lakers can currently move a first-round selection following their earlier trade for center Walker Kessler.

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Despite that framework, negotiations have not moved smoothly. Fischer has also reported that the Lakers are not currently willing to meet the Hawks' full asking price for Kuminga, while Atlanta has shown little interest in taking on Vanderbilt as part of any potential deal. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox went further, suggesting the Lakers may need to abandon the pursuit entirely. "Unfortunately, while Kuminga would address Los Angeles' need for wing depth, it appears he's out of the Lakers' price range—sign-and-trade or no," Knox wrote in a story published earlier this month.

LeBron's looming decision adds another layer of uncertainty

Compounding the situation, several reports have suggested that Kuminga's own decision-making may be tied to how LeBron James' free agency ultimately resolves. James, who has been deliberating for weeks among a group of finalist teams that reportedly includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, has effectively put much of the league's remaining offseason activity on hold while he finalizes his choice.

According to a source cited by Yardbarker, Kuminga is likely waiting to see what James decides before making his own move, a dynamic that could also affect the Cavaliers' willingness to continue pursuing him until James' situation is resolved. Fischer, speaking during a recent livestream alongside fellow NBA insider Marc Stein, indicated that the Lakers' pursuit of Kuminga may be losing momentum the longer a deal remains unresolved. "The Lakers continue to be connected to Jonathan Kuminga. The longer they don't come to an agreement on a deal, the more it seems like the iron is losing its hotness," Fischer said. "People are now actually wondering what other potential options the Lakers can look at."

Fischer added that while the Lakers still view Kuminga as a potential starting wing, the situation could shift if talks continue to stall. "They're clearly still looking at Jonathan Kuminga as being their starting wing," Fischer said. "But if that deal doesn't come to fruition, Kuminga has several options, including going home to Atlanta."

The Lakers pursue depth elsewhere while talks continue

Even as the Kuminga talks remain unresolved, the Lakers have continued making other moves to reinforce their roster. According to Marc Stein, the organization has prioritized adding quality depth and defensive reinforcements this offseason alongside its pursuit of Kuminga, recently signing veteran wing Ziaire Williams and reportedly expressing interest in free agent Matisse Thybulle.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Williams signing has not affected the Lakers' continued interest in Kuminga, suggesting the team still views adding the young forward as a priority even as it explores complementary depth pieces. Insiders have offered mixed assessments of how close the two sides actually are to finalizing an agreement, with Lakers insider Jovan Buha indicating that clarity on Kuminga's ultimate decision should arrive soon, though that timeline remains contingent on how other interested teams navigate their own free agency situations in the aftermath of James' looming choice.

Kuminga's recent NBA journey

Kuminga spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors before being included in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks, where his role diminished further following the earlier arrival of Jimmy Butler in Golden State, which had already reduced his playing time significantly during his final stretch with the Warriors. Despite that decreased role, Kuminga has continued to draw interest around the league as a physically gifted forward with notable defensive upside and rebounding ability, qualities that have made him an appealing target for teams like the Lakers looking to address specific roster needs.

With James' free agency decision reportedly expected within days, momentum around Kuminga's situation and several other unresolved free agency storylines is likely to shift quickly once his choice becomes official. Until then, the Lakers' front office appears to be simultaneously pursuing Kuminga while also exploring alternative options to bolster their wing depth, reflecting the broader uncertainty that has defined this year's unusually James-dependent NBA offseason. Whether Kuminga ultimately lands with the Lakers, returns to Atlanta, or signs elsewhere may hinge as much on developments outside his own control as on the specific terms the Lakers and Hawks can eventually agree upon.