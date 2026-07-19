The NBA's trade rumor mill continued running hot over the weekend, with the league largely stuck in a holding pattern while LeBron James finalizes his free agency decision, freeing up front offices to explore other moves in the meantime. Here are five of the latest storylines circulating around the league.

Nikola Jovic and the Miami Heat. After completing their blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat now face the challenge of filling out a roster that currently sits at 12 players and needs at least two more additions before training camp. While Miami's top priority remains a potential LeBron James signing, the team is separately seeking rotation-caliber veterans capable of contributing immediately, and has hoped to find a trade market for forward Nikola Jovic, the 2022 first-round pick whose development has fallen short of the team's original expectations. At 23 years old and 6-foot-10, Jovic still carries enough physical tools that rival teams have shown interest, even as his time in Miami's rotation has yet to fully take off.

Bronny James and the Lakers. With his father's free agency decision still pending, speculation has continued swirling around whether the Los Angeles Lakers might eventually trade Bronny James to reunite him with LeBron wherever he signs. According to reporting from Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers would be open to moving Bronny out of respect for LeBron if that was specifically what the four-time MVP wanted, but the organization has no independent plans to trade Bronny simply for the sake of doing so. That reporting reinforces earlier indications from league sources that Bronny's path forward is not automatically tied to his father's eventual destination, particularly after the Lakers chose to fully guarantee his contract for the 2026-27 season earlier this month.

Domantas Sabonis. The Sacramento Kings center has continued to surface in trade speculation as one of the veteran All-Stars who could be on the move this offseason, according to ESPN's tracking of the league's most significant potential deals. Sabonis joins a growing list of established stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant, who have already changed teams this summer, with league insiders continuing to monitor whether Sacramento ultimately decides to pivot its franchise direction by exploring a trade market for its two-time All-Star.

Zach LaVine's opt-in and its ripple effect for Golden State. Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine announced he is opting into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, according to his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, in a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. While the move directly affects LaVine's own situation in Sacramento, Charania noted that it carries broader implications for the Golden State Warriors, giving the team additional financial flexibility to simultaneously pursue LeBron James in free agency while also exploring a potential trade for Anthony Davis, James' former Lakers teammate now with the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard's stalled trade to Toronto. Leonard's trade from the LA Clippers to the Toronto Raptors, agreed to on June 30 in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, multiple first-round picks and a pick swap, remains unfinalized as the NBA continues investigating whether Leonard's endorsement agreement with the startup Aspiration constituted a circumvention of the salary cap. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has signaled a desire to resolve the matter soon, saying before the NBA Finals that both franchises need clarity on their roster situations regardless of how the investigation concludes. Until the league issues a final ruling, the trade remains in limbo, leaving both Toronto and the Clippers unable to fully finalize their offseason plans around Leonard's situation.

Read more Top 8 Latest NBA Trade Rumors Today: Kawhi Leonard Deal on Hold as LeBron James Decision Finally Nears Top 8 Latest NBA Trade Rumors Today: Kawhi Leonard Deal on Hold as LeBron James Decision Finally Nears

Beyond these five storylines, the broader NBA offseason has already produced a wave of significant moves that continue reshaping the league's competitive landscape heading into training camp. The Milwaukee Bucks completed their long-rumored trade sending Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for four players, four first-round picks and a pick swap. The Boston Celtics stunned the league by trading 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and four draft picks. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, while separately sending Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that also routed center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls. The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, completed the dismantling of what had briefly looked like one of the league's most promising young cores, trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers after having already moved Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the preceding 12 months.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks lost center Mitchell Robinson to the rival Boston Celtics in free agency, a departure that will sting for New York given how directly Robinson now fills Boston's need at the position following the earlier departures of Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford. According to Charania, Robinson's new deal includes a player option for its third year, giving him an eventual opportunity to test free agency again depending on how his fit in Boston develops.

With training camps now on the horizon, the NBA's offseason remains defined largely by the unresolved question of where LeBron James will ultimately sign, a decision that continues to hold up related moves across multiple franchises still waiting to see how their own roster plans might shift depending on his final choice. James himself has given little indication his timeline will accelerate to accommodate the league's preferences, telling reporters and fans alike that he intends to make the decision on his own terms, leaving teams including Miami, Sacramento and others to continue exploring secondary roster moves in the meantime rather than waiting entirely on James' announcement before finalizing their own offseason plans.