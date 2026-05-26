LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic received his sixth career All-NBA First Team selection Monday, cementing his place among the NBA's all-time greats at just 27 years old and marking his first such honor as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Slovenian superstar led the league in scoring during the 2025-26 season with 33.5 points per game while adding 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds. He shot 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range, attempting a high volume of threes that ranked second only to Stephen Curry. His selection places him in rare historical company as just the fifth player in NBA history to earn at least six First Team nods by age 27, joining Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and Bob Pettit.

Doncic received 91 First Team votes and nine Second Team votes for a total of 482 points, the fourth-highest total among all players. The honor comes in his first full season with the Lakers after a high-profile trade that paired him with James in one of the league's most anticipated partnerships.

The 2025-26 campaign represented a career peak for Doncic in several statistical categories. He joined an exclusive group of five players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — to average at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. His scoring title and consistent production made him a frequent topic in MVP discussions throughout the season, though he ultimately finished outside the top three.

This marks the latest milestone in a career defined by rapid ascent and record-breaking efficiency. Doncic has now averaged at least 25 points per game in each of his past 17 seasons played, second only to LeBron James. He also climbed the NBA's all-time scoring list this season, further solidifying his legacy as one of the most prolific scorers in league history.

The Lakers acquired Doncic ahead of the 2024-25 season in a move designed to create a championship window around two generational talents. While the team fell short in the Western Conference semifinals this year due in part to injuries, Doncic's individual brilliance remained undeniable. His ability to carry the offense as the primary option while sharing the court with James demonstrated his adaptability and elite basketball IQ.

Doncic's impact extends beyond raw numbers. His playmaking vision, step-back shooting and competitive fire have drawn comparisons to some of the game's greatest players. At 27, he already boasts a résumé that includes multiple deep playoff runs, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024.

The All-NBA First Team this season also included Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham. The selections reflect a league transitioning toward a new generation of superstars while still featuring established veterans like James and Durant.

For the Lakers, Doncic's recognition validates the strategic decision to build around him. The franchise, which has navigated challenges in recent years, sees him as the cornerstone of future contention. His chemistry with James has shown flashes of brilliance, though injuries and roster construction have prevented sustained success so far.

League officials praised the voting results as a reflection of fan and media appreciation for consistent excellence. The All-NBA teams are selected by a global panel of 100 voters, balancing statistical dominance with overall impact on winning.

Doncic's efficiency at high volume sets him apart. Few players in NBA history have matched his combination of scoring output and shooting accuracy over sustained periods. His eight seasons of averaging 25-plus points on 50% field goal shooting and 40% from three-point range remain unmatched in league annals.

Off the court, Doncic has embraced his role as a global ambassador for the game. His popularity spans continents, with strong followings in Europe and among international fans. The move to Los Angeles has only amplified his visibility and marketability.

Looking ahead, Doncic's focus remains on chasing an NBA championship. While individual accolades continue to accumulate, he has repeatedly emphasized team success as his ultimate goal. The Lakers will look to bolster the roster around him and James in the upcoming offseason to create a more complete contender.

The 2025-26 season presented both opportunities and obstacles for Doncic. He shouldered a heavy workload as the Lakers' primary offensive engine, often playing through minor injuries to keep the team competitive. His leadership and resilience earned praise from teammates and coaches.

NBA history is filled with players who achieved early greatness only to fade. Doncic's trajectory suggests a different path. His basketball intelligence, work ethic and physical tools position him for sustained excellence well into his 30s, much like the legends he now joins in the record books.

The All-NBA selection also carries financial implications. Players on the First Team receive the maximum allowable raise under the collective bargaining agreement, providing significant long-term security.

As the league prepares for the 2026 draft and free agency, Doncic's latest honor serves as a benchmark for excellence. Few players have matched his production at such a young age while carrying the expectations of a major market franchise.

For Lakers fans, the recognition reinforces belief in the team's direction. Pairing two of the game's most accomplished players creates a foundation for future success, even if the immediate results have not yet matched the hype.

Doncic's journey from European prodigy to NBA superstar continues to inspire. His story resonates with global audiences and highlights the league's growing international appeal. As he enters the prime of his career, the basketball world watches with anticipation for what comes next.

The 2026 All-NBA teams reflect the depth of talent across the league. With multiple superstars sharing the spotlight, individual recognition becomes even more meaningful. Doncic's sixth First Team nod at 27 places him on a path previously traveled only by the game's immortals.

As summer workouts begin and teams regroup, Doncic will use this latest achievement as motivation. His competitive drive and desire to win remain as strong as ever, fueling expectations for an even stronger 2026-27 campaign.

The NBA landscape continues evolving, but certain constants remain. Elite scoring, playmaking and leadership will always be prized. In Luka Doncic, the league has one of its finest current examples of those qualities, now officially recognized once again among the very best.