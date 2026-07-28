Many people assume single people gamble more. The usual story sounds reasonable: fewer household demands, more freedom to make their own choices, and fewer people watching what they do. It makes sense in theory, but the research doesn't line up with that picture.

The twist is that marriage often appears to act as a protective factor, while divorce or separation can mark a period where gambling risk rises. Consequently, the relationship between gambling and relationship status is less about being single or married and more about how major life circumstances can influence gambling behaviour.

The Surprising Disconnect between Marriage and Gambling Behaviour

As online gambling has become more accessible through platforms such as VoltRush, discussions about who gambles the most have become increasingly common. One assumption that often surfaces is that relationship status can predict gambling behaviour.

In reality, there is no widely available Australian dataset that directly compares gambling participation or gambling-related harm by marital status. That makes it difficult to draw meaningful conclusions about whether married or single Australians gamble more. Instead, broader demographic factors, including age, gender, and socioeconomic circumstances, provide a much clearer picture of gambling participation.

Why the Single-Person Stereotype Continues

The idea that singles gamble more has remained popular because it connects gambling with independence and free time. Someone living alone may appear to have fewer external influences on their decisions. They may have fewer conversations about their habits, fewer shared routines, or fewer outside checks on their entertainment choices. However, someone's relationship status does not reveal their financial situation, gambling habits, or level of risk.

This means a divorced person, a married person, and a single person may all have very different experiences despite their relationship labels. For casino-related discussions around brands like VoltRush, the more useful question is not if someone is married or single. It is how gambling fits into their wider life and whether it remains balanced.

Australia's Gambling Picture Tells a Different Story

Australian participation patterns show a clear gender gap, highlighting that factors beyond relationship status can strongly influence gambling participation. Men participate in gambling at substantially higher rates than women, with some measures showing male participation at around three times the female rate.

Age is another important factor. According to research findings published by Roy Morgan Research, nearly a fifth, or 17.5%, of Australians aged 65 and above play pokies, clearly higher than any other age group. Older adults are also more likely than younger adults to have been married at some point, although age groups include a range of relationship statuses. Together, these patterns highlight how demographic trends play a significant role in gambling participation across Australia.

State Differences: NT and WA Show Different Patterns

Australia's states and territories also show that gambling behaviour varies by location. The Northern Territory has recorded some of the highest levels of pokies participation in Australia, while Western Australia has recorded lower pokies participation compared with many other jurisdictions. These differences demonstrate that gambling behaviour is influenced by local patterns, population characteristics, and the types of gambling activities that are common in each area.

Different Gambling Activities Attract Different Participants

One additional challenge in comparing gambling behaviour by relationship status is that gambling is not a single, uniform activity. Rather, it encompasses a range of distinct products, including pokies, lotteries, sports betting, racing wagering, and online casino games on platforms such as VoltRush. Each product tends to attract different demographic profiles and participation patterns, which makes broad comparisons by relationship status less reliable.

For example, lotteries typically draw a broad cross‑section of the population, whereas sports betting has historically been more prevalent among younger men. Pokies, by contrast, are particularly popular with older Australians. These differences mean that an individual who occasionally purchases a lottery ticket is engaged in a different pattern of gambling behaviour from someone who regularly sports bets or plays pokies. Here is how they look:

Gambling activity Participation pattern What to keep in mind Pokies Particularly popular among older Australians. Older age groups have different demographic characteristics, making simple marital-status comparisons less meaningful. Lotteries Played by a broad cross-section of adults. Wide participation means players come from many different ages and relationship backgrounds. Sports betting Traditionally more popular among men, particularly younger adults. Gender and age may influence participation more strongly than relationship status. Horse and greyhound racing Appeals to a mix of regular and occasional bettors. Participation often depends on personal interest and betting preferences rather than relationship status. Online casino games Audience varies depending on platform, accessibility, and personal preferences. Online participation can differ from venue-based gambling, making comparisons more difficult.

Understanding these differences helps explain why broad statements about gamblers, especially those based solely on relationship status, can be misleading. Meaningful comparisons require considering demographic factors, the types of gambling people choose, and how frequently they participate.

Relationship Changes May Be a Bigger Warning Point

The strongest message from research is not that marriage prevents gambling problems. Rather, major relationship changes deserve closer attention. Divorce or separation can involve changes to living arrangements, routines, social connections, and emotional well-being. These transitions may coincide with periods where some people are more vulnerable to developing harmful gambling patterns.

While marriage may provide some protective social factors, it does not remove all risk. Married people can still experience gambling problems, which can impact the relationships, while single people can have healthy, controlled gambling habits. Therefore, the connection between gambling and personal circumstances is much more complicated than the old assumption that singles simply gamble more.

What This Means for Understanding Gambling Habits

In the end, gambling behaviour is best understood by looking at multiple influences rather than marital status in isolation. A better understanding of someone's risk of problematic gambling always comes from considering several factors together, including:

gender differences

age groups

relationship changes

local participation patterns

Australian data shows clear differences in gambling participation by gender, age, and where people live. But there is no dedicated national dataset that breaks gambling down by married versus single. Therefore, relationship status alone cannot be used as a reliable predictor of who gambles more, especially when examined alongside broader research findings.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

Gambling should be treated as entertainment, not a way to make money. Set limits before you play, stick to your budget, and take a break if it stops being enjoyable.