Shoppers weighing their next smartphone purchase this summer face an unusual comparison: one device that just went on sale and another that Apple has not yet announced. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 debuted this week at Galaxy Unpacked in London, while Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max remains a rumored product expected to arrive in September. Here's what is confirmed, what is still speculation, and what that means for anyone deciding between the two.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is real, priced and dated

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22 alongside two companion foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, marking the first time the company has launched three book-style and clamshell foldables at a single event. The Z Fold 8 introduces a new "wide" form factor, shorter and wider than previous Fold models, designed to feel more like a standard phone when closed while opening into a broader, more landscape-oriented display for multitasking and media.

Pricing starts at $1,899.99 for the Z Fold 8, while the more traditional tall-format Z Fold 8 Ultra — the direct successor to last year's Z Fold 7 — starts at $2,099. Samsung says the Fold 8 Ultra measures just 4.1 millimeters thick when unfolded and weighs 215 grams, which the company describes as the thinnest Galaxy Z Fold to date. Both phones opened for preorder the day of the announcement and go on general sale August 5.

Samsung's newsroom described the Ultra branding as representing the company's highest tier of performance and user experience within the Galaxy foldable lineup, a designation the company has not previously applied to a Fold-series device.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max exists only in leaks and supply-chain reports

Apple has made no official statements about the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Everything currently circulating — chip details, display size, camera configuration and price — comes from analyst notes, leaked component specifications and supply-chain sourcing rather than confirmed company information. That distinction matters for anyone trying to compare the two devices today: one has a verified price and ship date, and the other does not exist yet as a retail product.

Based on the leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September alongside the standard iPhone 18 Pro and, notably, Apple's first foldable phone. Reports suggest Apple is breaking from its usual pattern by launching only its premium lineup this fall — the 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and the foldable — while pushing the standard iPhone 18 and a budget iPhone 18e to spring 2027. If accurate, that would leave fall 2026 shoppers choosing exclusively among devices starting at $999 or more, with no lower-cost new iPhone available until the following year.

Rumored specifications point to Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2-nanometer process, a roughly 6.9-inch display, and a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system. Price estimates vary by source, with some pointing to a Pro Max starting price in the $1,199 to $1,399 range, up from the iPhone 17 Pro Max's $1,199 starting price last year.

A fundamentally different kind of device

The comparison itself blends two very different product categories. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, as rumored, is a conventional slab smartphone built around Apple's established Pro design language, incremental camera improvements and a faster chip — the kind of yearly refinement Apple has offered across the Pro line for several generations. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, by contrast, is a foldable device built around a large inner display that opens like a small tablet, aimed at buyers who want more screen real estate for multitasking, note-taking or media consumption in a single pocketable device.

That difference means the decision often comes down less to raw specifications and more to how someone plans to use the phone. Buyers who want a familiar phone shape, a mature camera system and Apple's software ecosystem are typically better served waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Buyers interested in a larger working canvas, split-screen multitasking or the novelty and utility of a folding display — and who are comfortable paying a premium for it — are the more natural audience for the Z Fold 8 or its pricier Ultra sibling.

Price is not close

Even using the more conservative iPhone 18 Pro Max price estimates, Samsung's foldables cost significantly more. The Z Fold 8 starts nearly $600 to $700 above the rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max starting price, and the Fold 8 Ultra pushes that gap even further. For buyers primarily driven by cost, that price difference alone may settle the decision before specifications are even considered.

Timing complicates any immediate decision

Because the iPhone 18 Pro Max has not launched, anyone who needs a new phone right now does not yet have the option to buy one. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is available for preorder immediately and ships in early August, giving Samsung roughly a two-month head start in the market before Apple's Pro lineup — and its own long-rumored foldable — are expected to arrive in September. That timing gap is notable given that Apple's rumored foldable iPhone is expected to compete directly with Samsung's Fold lineup once it ships.

What buyers should do next

For shoppers who want a phone in hand this summer, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a known quantity with a confirmed price, release date and hands-on reviews already emerging. For those willing to wait, the iPhone 18 Pro Max remains an open question until Apple holds its expected September event, and any purchasing decision made today based on leaked specifications carries the usual risk that final pricing, camera performance or design details could shift before launch.

Until Apple confirms details, the more accurate framing may not be "iPhone 18 Pro Max versus Galaxy Z Fold 8" but rather a choice between a proven foldable available now and a traditional flagship phone that, as of this week, still exists only in rumor form.