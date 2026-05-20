Apple Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumors Point to September 2026 Launch with Book-Style Design

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is preparing its first foldable iPhone for a potential September 2026 launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, with rumors indicating the device may carry the name iPhone Ultra and feature a book-style folding design.

The device, widely referred to in reports as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, has entered trial production at Foxconn, according to multiple supply chain updates from April 2026. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in early April that the foldable remains on track for the company's normal iPhone launch window despite earlier concerns over manufacturing challenges.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has forecasted Samsung Display supplying crease-free foldable panels with annual capacity for 7-8 million units to support the project. The foldable is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen in a wider, squat form factor with a 4:3 aspect ratio similar to an iPad.

Dummy models leaked by Sonny Dickson and other sources show a shorter, chunkier design when closed. The hinge is rumored to use liquid metal technology, aiming for a minimal or invisible crease when unfolded. Reports highlight Apple's focus on durability and a premium build.

Pricing speculation centers above $2,000, positioning the device as a high-end model that could exceed current Pro Max variants. Some estimates place it in the $2,000 to $2,500 range, aligning with premium foldables from competitors.

The foldable is expected to include a quad-camera setup with multiple 48-megapixel sensors, an under-display camera option, and a return to Touch ID via a side button instead of Face ID. Battery capacity rumors range from 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh, larger than standard iPhone models.

Processor details point to an A20 Pro chip on a 2nm process with up to 12GB of RAM. The device is projected to measure around 4.5mm thin when unfolded and incorporate a titanium-aluminum frame.

Production timelines have seen adjustments. Trial production began in spring 2026, with mass production potentially starting in July for a September announcement. Shipping could follow in late 2026 or extend into December for initial units, with some analysts noting possible limited supply at launch.

The foldable will run optimized iOS versions supporting multitasking features tailored for the larger inner display. Apple has focused on software integration to differentiate from existing foldables on the market.

Earlier reports from 2025 indicated development challenges with the hinge and display, leading to some speculation of a 2027 delay. However, updated information from Gurman and supply chain sources in April 2026 reaffirmed the 2026 target.

A clamshell-style iPhone Flip variant has appeared in separate rumors for potential 2027 release, but the primary focus remains on the book-style model for 2026.

Apple has not commented on any unreleased products. The company typically reveals new iPhones in September events, with availability following shortly after. The foldable would join the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the lineup, while standard iPhone 18 models face separate timelines.

Supply chain partners have ramped up preparations. Samsung Display's involvement underscores efforts to achieve reliable yields for the advanced panel technology. Foxconn's trial runs test assembly processes ahead of higher volumes.

Leaked renders and dummy units have circulated widely on platforms including Weibo and X. These show the device opening like a book to create a tablet-like experience while folding into a more compact phone form.

Market positioning targets premium consumers seeking a device that bridges smartphone and tablet functionality. The wider aspect ratio when open aims to improve productivity and media consumption compared to taller foldables.

Competition includes Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and devices from Chinese manufacturers. Apple's entry is expected to influence foldable adoption, with projections suggesting significant market impact in North America.

Analysts monitor component sourcing, including advanced displays and hinges. Challenges in crease reduction and overall durability have been key focus areas in development.

The iPhone Ultra designation, if used, would align with Apple's Ultra branding seen in other product categories for top-tier devices. Official naming remains unconfirmed.

Software features under development include enhanced multitasking, better app continuity between folded and unfolded states, and optimizations for the unique screen proportions. iOS updates are expected to support these capabilities.

Production yields and ramp-up will determine initial availability. Some forecasts indicate potential shortages extending into 2027 if demand exceeds early output.

Apple's foldable strategy emphasizes quality over rapid entry. The company has observed the category for years before committing to its own design with specific technical requirements.

Further details are likely to emerge in the months leading to the expected September event. Supply chain reports and analyst notes continue to provide incremental updates on specifications and timelines.

The device represents a significant evolution in iPhone design since the original model. Its development draws on Apple's experience with flexible components and advanced materials across other product lines.

As of May 20, 2026, no official images or specifications have been released by Apple. All information stems from analyst reports, supply chain leaks and media compilations of rumors.