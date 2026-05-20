GameStop Shares Trade Near $21.85 as Ryan Cohen's eBay Pursuit Keeps Meme Stock Buzz Alive

NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. shares traded modestly lower at $21.85, down 0.27%, in morning trading Tuesday as investors continued digesting the company's aggressive but so far unsuccessful $56 billion bid for eBay and the broader implications for Ryan Cohen's transformation strategy at the once-struggling video game retailer.

The modest decline came on relatively light volume, reflecting a pause after weeks of heightened volatility triggered by GameStop's surprise unsolicited offer for the e-commerce giant. While the stock has remained elevated since the bid news broke, it has shown signs of consolidation as Wall Street weighs the likelihood of Cohen successfully reshaping the company's future beyond its traditional brick-and-mortar roots.

GameStop formally proposed acquiring eBay at $125 per share in a cash-and-stock deal earlier this month. eBay's board quickly rejected the approach as "neither credible nor attractive," but the move has kept both stocks in the spotlight and reignited retail investor enthusiasm around the meme stock favorite. Cohen, who owns a significant economic stake in eBay through derivatives, has remained characteristically quiet since the rejection, leaving analysts and traders to speculate on his next move.

Morgan Stanley analysts outlined four potential outcomes in a recent note, ranging from a sweetened bid to a full withdrawal, a proxy fight, or even a counter-offensive by eBay. The bank's base case assumes GameStop will eventually step back, but not without extracting some form of value or concessions from the larger company. Cohen's history as an activist investor who successfully turned around Chewy before taking the helm at GameStop has given him credibility, even as skeptics question the logic of pursuing a much larger rival.

The drama has once again highlighted GameStop's unusual position in the market. With nearly $9 billion in cash and liquid assets on its balance sheet, the company has transformed from a declining physical retailer into a cash-rich entity capable of bold strategic moves. Cohen has used this war chest for share buybacks and now appears willing to pursue transformative acquisitions, though the eBay bid represents his most ambitious swing yet.

Wall Street's formal coverage remains cautious. Most analysts maintain neutral or sell ratings on GameStop, citing ongoing pressure on its core video game business from digital downloads and competition from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. However, the stock often trades independently of fundamentals due to its dedicated retail investor base and high short interest, which can trigger rapid squeezes on positive news flow.

Tuesday's trading showed no major new catalysts, but options activity remained elevated with traders positioning for potential volatility around GameStop's upcoming shareholder meeting. The virtual-only event will include votes on director elections, executive compensation and a massive performance-based stock option award for Cohen tied to ambitious market-cap and profitability targets. The proposed award has drawn both praise for alignment with shareholders and criticism over potential dilution risks.

GameStop's core operations continue facing secular challenges. Recent quarterly results showed revenue pressure in hardware and software sales, partially offset by growth in collectibles and higher margins from cost-cutting initiatives. The company has closed numerous underperforming stores while investing in e-commerce capabilities, but turning around a legacy retail business in a digital-first world remains difficult.

The eBay pursuit represents Cohen's clearest signal yet that he sees GameStop's future beyond physical stores. By targeting a larger, more established e-commerce player, he is attempting to leapfrog the company into a stronger competitive position. However, the significant size difference and regulatory hurdles make any successful deal highly complex. Even a partial stake or strategic partnership could still create value for GameStop shareholders.

Retail investors remain fiercely loyal to the Cohen-led vision. Online communities that fueled the 2021 meme stock phenomenon continue active discussions about potential outcomes, with some calling for Cohen to "go all in" while others urge caution to protect the company's strong balance sheet. The stock's resilience near current levels despite the eBay rejection demonstrates the power of this dedicated base.

Broader market context also influences GameStop's movement. With major indices near record highs and AI-driven optimism dominating headlines, speculative names like GME serve as a barometer for retail risk appetite. Tuesday's modest dip occurred amid generally positive equity market sentiment, suggesting limited conviction in either direction for now.

For long-term holders, the narrative remains one of patience mixed with hope. GameStop has avoided the bankruptcy fears that once plagued it, thanks to aggressive cost management and cash accumulation. Yet executing a successful transformation via acquisition requires flawless timing and integration in a highly competitive environment.

Critics argue GameStop increasingly functions more like a special-purpose vehicle for Cohen's ambitions than a traditional operating business. Proponents counter that its massive cash reserve and low debt uniquely position it for opportunistic moves that could reward patient shareholders handsomely if successful.

As the situation with eBay develops, investors will watch closely for any renewed overtures, shareholder meeting outcomes or updates on capital deployment. Cohen's track record suggests he is unlikely to remain idle for long, but the exact path forward remains uncertain.

GameStop's story continues to captivate Wall Street and retail investors alike. Whether the eBay bid ultimately succeeds, leads to a negotiated settlement, or fades into memory, it has already succeeded in keeping the company relevant and its stock in play during an otherwise quiet period for traditional retailers.

The coming weeks promise more volatility as both companies prepare for earnings and shareholders meetings. For now, GameStop trades in a holding pattern near $22, with its future direction still heavily dependent on Cohen's next strategic move and the market's willingness to bet on his vision once again.

The meme stock era may have evolved, but GameStop and its loyal following continue proving that in today's market, narrative and capital structure can sometimes matter as much as traditional fundamentals.