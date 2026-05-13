GameStop Stock Slips to $23.05 as Bold eBay Takeover Bid Faces Skepticism and Rejection

GRAPEVINE, Texas — GameStop Corp. shares fell 0.52% to $23.05 in morning trading Tuesday as Wall Street digested the video game retailer's audacious $56 billion unsolicited bid to acquire eBay, which the online marketplace swiftly rejected as "neither credible nor attractive." The move, spearheaded by Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen, has reignited meme-stock frenzy while raising serious questions about financing, strategy and long-term viability for the once-viral company.

The stock opened near $23.17 after closing Monday at $23.17, down sharply from recent highs near $26. Volume remained elevated as retail traders and institutional investors weighed the high-risk gamble against GameStop's strong cash position and shrinking traditional retail business. The company's market capitalization hovers around $10.3 billion, making the proposed deal nearly four times its current size.

Cohen, who has transformed GameStop from a struggling brick-and-mortar chain into a profitable entity with nearly $9 billion in cash and investments, proposed a half-cash, half-stock transaction valued at $125 per eBay share. eBay's board quickly dismissed the overture, citing concerns over financing, governance and operational fit. The rejection sent eBay shares higher while pressuring GME amid broader market caution.

Cohen's Aggressive Vision

In interviews and public statements, Cohen has doubled down on his ambition to create a broader e-commerce powerhouse combining GameStop's gaming expertise with eBay's marketplace scale. He told Business Insider he would "continue doing whatever it takes" to pursue the deal and even joked about selling personal items on eBay to help fund it. Cohen's combative CNBC appearance last week, where he struggled with basic questions on deal mechanics, drew mixed reactions and contributed to recent selling pressure.

GameStop has built a massive war chest through profitable operations, cost-cutting and previous share offerings. Q4 2025 results released in March showed revenue of $1.10 billion and operating income of $135.2 million, with full-year sales at $3.63 billion. The company beat EPS estimates but continues to navigate declining physical game sales as digital downloads dominate.

Analysts remain deeply divided. Some see strategic merit in pivoting to e-commerce and collectibles, while others view the eBay bid as overly ambitious and likely to fail. Michael Burry, famous for his "Big Short" fame and earlier GME support, reportedly exited his position following the announcement. Short interest hovers around 15%, keeping squeeze potential alive for retail enthusiasts.

Retail Investor Passion Endures

The GameStop community on platforms like Reddit's r/Superstonk continues to rally behind Cohen, viewing the eBay pursuit as a bold transformation play. Many shareholders celebrate the company's cash hoard and debt-free balance sheet as ammunition for aggressive moves. Yet others express frustration over lack of clear communication and the risk of diluting shareholders through stock issuance.

Trading activity reflects this divide. While institutional ownership has stabilized, retail participation remains high, with options activity spiking on both calls and puts around key levels. Technical analysts note support near $22 and resistance toward $26, with the 52-week range spanning $19.93 to $35.81.

Challenges Facing Core Business

GameStop's traditional retail footprint has shrunk dramatically, with hundreds of store closures in recent years. The company has pivoted toward collectibles, gaming merchandise and potential digital initiatives, yet revenue continues to face pressure from industry shifts. Upcoming Q1 2026 earnings, expected around June 9, will offer fresh insight into cost discipline and new revenue streams.

Broader market context adds pressure. Lingering geopolitical tensions, elevated oil prices and mixed economic signals have created a volatile environment for speculative names. GameStop's beta remains high, amplifying moves in either direction.

What Comes Next

Cohen has signaled he will not back down easily, though eBay's firm rejection makes a friendly deal unlikely. Hostile takeover attempts face steep hurdles, including regulatory scrutiny and shareholder votes. Analysts assign low probability to the deal closing, with some estimating odds below 20%.

For GameStop, the episode highlights its evolution under Cohen from meme-stock darling to activist-driven company seeking major transformation. Success could redefine the brand as a diversified e-commerce player; failure risks eroding the cash buffer and shareholder confidence.

Investors will watch closely for any revised offers, regulatory filings or strategic updates in coming weeks. With Q1 earnings approaching and the eBay saga unfolding, volatility is expected to remain elevated. Whether Cohen's vision materializes or becomes another chapter in GameStop's turbulent story, the company continues to captivate Wall Street and retail traders alike.

As of mid-morning trading, GME held near session lows with no immediate catalysts on the horizon beyond ongoing deal speculation. Long-term holders emphasize the balance sheet strength and Cohen's track record of operational improvements, while skeptics point to execution risks in any large-scale acquisition.

The coming months will test whether GameStop can translate its cash reserves and loyal following into sustainable growth beyond its legacy retail roots. For now, the stock's movement reflects the market's uncertainty over one of the most unconventional corporate maneuvers in recent memory.