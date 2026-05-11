SEOUL — South Korean police are considering a third attempt to secure an arrest warrant for HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk after prosecutors rejected their latest request, marking the second time in two weeks investigators failed to persuade the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office to detain the K-pop mogul.

The high-stakes financial investigation into alleged unfair trading and investor deception ahead of HYBE's 2022 IPO has dragged on for months, casting a shadow over the entertainment giant behind global superstars BTS and NewJeans. Bang, 53, remains free while authorities debate next steps in one of the most closely watched corporate probes in South Korea's music industry.

Prosecutors on May 7 formally returned the police's refiled warrant application, citing incomplete supplementary investigation as requested after the first rejection in late April. The decision underscores ongoing tensions between police investigators and prosecutors over the strength of evidence in the complex case.

Details of the allegations

Bang stands accused of violating the Capital Markets Act by misleading early investors about HYBE's IPO plans, allegedly inducing them to sell shares at undervalued prices before the company's public listing generated massive gains. Police claim the actions allowed Bang and associates to secure unfair profits estimated in the hundreds of billions of won (roughly $180-260 million).

The probe intensified after complaints from minority shareholders and former investors who alleged they were not properly informed of upcoming corporate developments that significantly boosted share values post-IPO. HYBE went public in 2022 at a valuation that propelled Bang's personal fortune into the billions.

Bang's legal team has consistently denied wrongdoing, emphasizing full cooperation with investigators. They argue the case lacks sufficient grounds for detention, describing the police actions as overly aggressive. Bang has voluntarily appeared for questioning multiple times, including extended sessions last year.

Timeline of warrant attempts

Police first sought an arrest warrant on April 21. Prosecutors rejected it on April 24, ordering further investigation into key details such as specific communications, financial records and the necessity of detention given Bang's cooperation.

Investigators refiled on April 30, asserting they had addressed the gaps. Yet on May 7, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office's financial and securities crime division again denied the request. Officials stated that requested supplementary probes had not been adequately conducted.

A Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency spokesperson confirmed they are now "reviewing" whether to reapply a third time after bolstering their case. No timeline has been set, and sources indicate internal deliberations could take days or weeks.

Impact on HYBE and K-pop industry

The prolonged uncertainty has weighed on HYBE's operations and share price. The company, valued at tens of billions of dollars, continues day-to-day business under Bang's leadership while facing separate scrutiny over artist management practices and internal power struggles.

Industry analysts warn that a prolonged investigation could distract from creative output and international expansion. HYBE's global influence, built on BTS's unprecedented success, makes the case a bellwether for corporate governance standards in South Korea's entertainment sector.

Broader context of entertainment probes

The Bang case fits a pattern of heightened regulatory scrutiny on South Korea's entertainment conglomerates. Similar investigations have targeted other agency leaders over stock manipulations, artist contracts and workplace issues. Prosecutors' cautious approach reflects lessons from past high-profile cases where premature arrests led to public backlash or overturned convictions.

Legal experts note that arrest warrants in white-collar cases require clear demonstration of flight risk, evidence tampering potential or societal impact. Bang's high profile, substantial assets and history of compliance make detention a high bar to clear.

What happens next

Police have several options: conduct deeper supplementary probes as directed, seek alternative measures like travel restrictions or summons, or ultimately forward the case for indictment without arrest. Prosecutors could also request additional materials before any third warrant attempt.

Bang continues to lead HYBE amid the legal cloud. The company has issued statements expressing confidence in his leadership and cooperation with authorities. No charges have been formally filed yet, meaning the investigation remains in its pre-indictment phase.

Reactions from fans and stakeholders

BTS fans (ARMY) and broader K-pop communities have followed developments closely, with many expressing support for Bang while calling for a fair process. Online forums buzz with speculation about potential outcomes and their effects on favorite artists.

Corporate governance advocates view the case as a test of accountability for entertainment chaebol-style leaders who wield enormous influence. Others worry excessive scrutiny could hamper innovation in a globally competitive industry.

As deliberations continue, the saga highlights the complex intersection of celebrity, corporate power and justice in South Korea. Police must now decide whether a strengthened third warrant application can overcome prosecutorial skepticism or if the case will proceed through slower channels.

For now, Bang Si-hyuk remains at liberty, steering HYBE through turbulent waters while the legal spotlight persists. The coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether one of K-pop's most powerful figures faces detention or continues operating under investigation.