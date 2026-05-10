NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Sunday, May 10, 2026 — No. 1064 — delivered a delightful mix of famous painters, types of cheese, car brands and words that can precede "Ring," challenging players to find the perfect groupings while sparking lively discussion on social media about the clever purple category.

The 16 words in today's grid were: PICASSO, VAN GOGH, MONET, DA VINCI, CHEDDAR, BRIE, GOUDA, FETA, TOYOTA, FORD, HONDA, TESLA, ENGAGEMENT, WEDDING, ONION, KEY.

Yellow (Easiest): Famous Painters PICASSO, VAN GOGH, MONET, DA VINCI

These are four legendary artists whose works have shaped art history. This category was the most straightforward for most solvers and typically solved first.

Green: Types of Cheese CHEDDAR, BRIE, GOUDA, FETA

These are popular cheeses from different culinary traditions. Many players noted this as a tasty and approachable group, especially with Mother's Day brunches in mind.

Blue: Car Brands TOYOTA, FORD, HONDA, TESLA

These are four well-known automobile manufacturers. The grouping tested basic consumer knowledge and was often solved after the more obvious categories.

Purple (Hardest): Words that can precede "Ring" ENGAGEMENT, WEDDING, ONION, KEY

Removing one word from each creates famous phrases: Engagement Ring, Wedding Ring, Onion Ring, Key Ring. This category rewarded lateral thinking and cultural knowledge, causing the most difficulty for many players.

Hints and Solving Strategies

For players who prefer gentle guidance, strong starting strategies on May 10 included scanning for obvious artist names and car brands. The purple category proved particularly tricky, requiring solvers to think beyond the literal words and consider common phrases. Experienced players recommend grouping clear pairs first, then testing remaining connections systematically while avoiding more than four mistakes.

The puzzle earned a moderate-to-hard difficulty rating, with the purple group causing the majority of stumbles. Many shared that once they spotted the "Ring" connection, the rest fell into place quickly.

Connections' Growing Popularity in 2026

Since its debut, Connections has become a beloved morning ritual for millions alongside Wordle and the Mini Crossword. The game's appeal lies in its perfect balance of logic, vocabulary, pop culture and wordplay. Puzzle No. 1064 exemplified this mix, blending art, food, automotive and everyday phrases in an engaging way.

Social media platforms lit up Saturday evening and Sunday morning with shared grids, frustration over the purple category and praise for the clever "Ring" twist. Hashtags like #NYTConnections and #Connections1064 trended as players compared streaks and solving times. Some reported perfect games, while others needed all six guesses.

The New York Times continues refining the game with careful curation to maintain accessibility while offering escalating challenge. Categories range from straightforward associations (yellow) to abstract or pun-heavy links (purple), ensuring broad appeal across ages and backgrounds.

Why Today's Puzzle Resonated

The famous painters and car brands categories felt approachable and educational. The cheese grouping added a fun, relatable touch, while the "Ring" category delighted wordplay enthusiasts but frustrated those less familiar with common phrases. Many players noted the puzzle had a nice "Sunday morning" feel with its mix of culture, food and everyday life.

Parents and educators appreciate Connections for building vocabulary, pattern recognition and cultural knowledge in an entertaining format. Many use it as a family activity or classroom warm-up, fostering discussion around language nuances and shared references.

Tips for Mastering Connections

Veteran players offered these strategies for May 10 and beyond:

Look for proper nouns or capitalized phrases that might signal artists, brands or titles.

Consider multiple meanings — words like "ring" can be literal or part of a phrase.

Group by obvious themes like art or cars early.

Save riskier guesses for later when fewer options remain.

Learn from mistakes: review solved puzzles to spot patterns for future days.

For those building streaks, consistency and a calm approach help. Resources like the official NYT companion or independent hint sites provide gentle nudges without full reveals for purists.

Broader NYT Games Ecosystem

Connections complements other NYT offerings like Wordle, Spelling Bee, Strands and the Mini Crossword, creating a robust daily brain-training routine. Many subscribers start their mornings with the full suite, sharing results across platforms and competing with friends.

The game's design encourages replayability and community without paywalls for basic access, though subscribers gain additional features and archives. Its popularity reflects growing interest in mental fitness and shared online experiences in an increasingly digital world.

As May 10 unfolded, conversations shifted toward tomorrow's puzzle while today's solvers reflected on their performance. Whether achieving a perfect solve or learning new connections, Puzzle #1064 delivered the satisfying "aha" moments that keep players returning daily.

Connections continues proving that word games can be both challenging and joyful, fostering curiosity and clever thinking one puzzle at a time. For fans, today's mix of art, food, cars and classic phrases offered a memorable ride through language and culture.