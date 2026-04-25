NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Saturday, April 25, 2026, delivered a festive and cleverly layered challenge as puzzle #1049 blended Easter holiday traditions with classic rock music, leaving many players smiling at the satisfying "aha" moments once the categories clicked into place.

The 16-word grid featured an ideal mix of accessible and thoughtful connections that celebrated springtime and musical icons. Players who spotted the holiday theme early gained momentum, while the purple group's clever wordplay provided the final satisfying twist for rainbow solvers.

Yellow Category (Easiest): Easter Symbols BASKET, BUNNY, CHICK, EGG This straightforward holiday-themed group rewarded players who immediately recognized classic Easter imagery. Many solvers started here, using familiar seasonal associations to secure an early win and build confidence for the remaining categories.

Green Category: Classic Rock Bands KISS, QUEEN, RUSH, PINK The music category caught some off guard at first but delighted rock fans once identified. These legendary bands — KISS, Queen, Rush and Pink Floyd (shortened as PINK in the grid) — represented a strong selection of iconic groups that many players connected through musical knowledge.

Blue Category: Types of Lilies CALLA, DAY, PEACE, WATER This botanical group provided an elegant educational twist. Calla lily, daylily, peace lily and water lily offered a beautiful connection that appealed to solvers with gardening knowledge or those who appreciated nature-themed categories.

Purple Category (Hardest): What "Floyd" Might Refer To FLOYD, MAY, PINK, PUPPET The trickiest group played on different meanings and associations with "Floyd." Pink Floyd (the band), Floyd Mayweather, Pink Floyd's puppet (from The Wall), and Floyd the barber from The Andy Griffith Show. This clever, multi-layered category generated the most social media discussion and praise for its creativity.

The puzzle's balance — one very accessible group, two medium challenges, and one brain-teaser — earned strong reviews from the Connections community. Average solve times hovered around 4-5 guesses for experienced players, with the purple group often requiring the final revelation.

Connections, created by Josh Wardle (the same mind behind Wordle), has become a daily staple alongside the crossword and Wordle. The game presents 16 words that must be sorted into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. Difficulty levels are color-coded: yellow (easiest), green, blue, and purple (most difficult).

Social media buzzed throughout Saturday morning with shared grids and reactions. On X and Reddit's r/NYTConnections, users posted partial grids, celebrated rainbow solves, and praised the Easter-rock mashup. Hashtags like #Connections and #NYTConnections trended as players compared strategies and starting words.

Strategy tips for this puzzle included scanning for obvious categories first, such as holiday-related words, then looking for music or nature themes. Strong openers often involved grouping high-frequency associations before tackling punny or obscure links. The Easter group served as an ideal entry point for many.

The April 25 puzzle continued a strong week for Connections, following several well-received entries that balanced fun and challenge. NYT editors carefully curate the word list to avoid overly obscure terms while maintaining replay value and educational appeal.

For those who missed today's solution, the official New York Times Connections Companion page offers post-solve discussion and hints without spoiling future puzzles. The game resets daily at midnight, ensuring fresh challenges for millions of global players.

Connections' popularity stems from its perfect mix of accessibility and depth. Casual solvers enjoy the dopamine hit of cracking categories, while competitive players track statistics like perfect solves and streak lengths. The shareable grid format turns individual victories into social conversations.

Educational benefits abound. Regular play expands vocabulary, sharpens pattern recognition, and encourages lateral thinking. Teachers have incorporated it into classrooms, and families report solving together as a morning or evening ritual.

Looking ahead, tomorrow's puzzle promises another engaging round. While specific words remain secret until release, players can expect the usual mix of pop culture, science, wordplay, and everyday objects that has kept Connections thriving since its launch.

Whether you solved #1049 in three guesses or needed every attempt, today's Easter-to-rock journey exemplified why Connections remains a beloved daily habit. The satisfaction of linking seemingly random words into coherent themes keeps millions returning, one colorful category at a time.

For anyone still stuck or wanting to relive the solve, the categories above provide the complete April 25, 2026, solution. Share your grid, celebrate your rainbow, or commiserate with fellow players — the Connections community thrives on both triumphs and near-misses.