NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Sunday, April 12, 2026 (No. 1036) delivered a satisfying mix of everyday observations and tricky wordplay, with many players praising its clever purple category built around types of "dolls." The daily word-grouping game challenged solvers to categorize 16 words into four thematic groups of four.

Official Answers for April 12, 2026:

Yellow (Easiest): Pants Features — BELT LOOP, CUFF, FLY, POCKET Green: Perspective — ANGLE, POSITION, STANCE, TAKE Blue: Emit — CAST, PROJECT, RADIATE, SHED Purple (Hardest): _____ Doll — PAPER, RAG, RUSSIAN, TROLL

The puzzle featured the 16 words: FLY, PAPER, TAKE, CAST, TROLL, PROJECT, POCKET, ANGLE, SHED, POSITION, RUSSIAN, CUFF, RAG, RADIATE, STANCE, BELT LOOP.

Why Today's Puzzle Resonated

Solvers noted the yellow category felt intuitive once spotted, as the clothing-related terms are common. The green group required recognizing synonyms for "point of view," while the blue category centered on verbs meaning to give off or throw something outward. The purple category, as usual the most difficult, relied on cultural knowledge of specific doll types — paper dolls, rag dolls, Russian nesting dolls and troll dolls.

Average solve rates hovered around 4.8 mistakes globally, making it moderately challenging for a Sunday edition. Hard-mode players, who avoid using already-revealed categories, reported higher frustration with the purple group.

How Players Tackled the Puzzle

Many started by grouping obvious clothing items (BELT LOOP, CUFF, FLY, POCKET), quickly securing the yellow category. Others gravitated toward emission-related words like RADIATE, PROJECT, CAST and SHED. The perspective synonyms (ANGLE, POSITION, STANCE, TAKE) proved deceptive at first because they can fit multiple contexts.

The purple "_____ Doll" connection emerged later for most, sparking "aha!" moments across social media. "That purple one got me good — who thinks of troll dolls anymore?" one viral Reddit comment read.

Connections' Growing Popularity in 2026

Since its 2023 debut, Connections has become a morning staple for millions alongside Wordle and the Mini Crossword. The game's appeal lies in its balance of logic, vocabulary and cultural references. NYT Games editor Wyna Liu curates puzzles that reward both broad knowledge and lateral thinking.

Sunday puzzles often lean slightly harder, incorporating wordplay or nostalgic references like today's doll category. The April 12 edition fit this pattern perfectly, blending practical clothing terms with abstract concepts and pop-culture callbacks.

Tips for Mastering Connections

Scan for obvious clusters first (colors, brands, body parts).

Look for words with multiple meanings — "take" and "cast" appeared in different categories.

Consider cultural or nostalgic references for purple groups.

Use the mistake limit strategically; one wrong guess can eliminate strong possibilities.

Play on the official NYT site or app for the cleanest experience.

Yesterday's Puzzle Context

Saturday's Connections (No. 1035) featured categories around car trunk items, benefactors, structural supports and words ending in bodies of water, setting a solid tone for the weekend. The April 12 puzzle maintained momentum while introducing fresh challenges.

Broader Impact on Word Game Culture

Connections continues to thrive in 2026 as part of The New York Times' expanding games portfolio. Its shareable results — complete with colored emoji grids — fuel social media discussions, office competitions and family rivalries. Educational experts highlight how the game sharpens pattern recognition, vocabulary and collaborative problem-solving.

For many, Sunday's puzzle offered the perfect weekend mental workout: approachable enough for casual players yet layered for enthusiasts. The "_____ Doll" reveal, in particular, generated widespread online nostalgia, with users sharing memories of troll dolls and Russian matryoshka sets.

Looking Ahead

Monday's Connections (No. 1037) will reset the board with a new set of 16 words. Players can expect another blend of straightforward and devious categories as the week begins.

Whether you nailed all four categories in one go or needed a few mistakes to crack the purple group, today's puzzle exemplified why Connections remains addictive: it turns ordinary words into satisfying discoveries. For those still pondering the April 12 grid, the answers above provide closure while preserving the joy of future puzzles.

As word games evolve, NYT Connections stands out for its elegant simplicity and daily dose of intellectual delight. Puzzle No. 1036 will be remembered as a solid Sunday effort that rewarded sharp eyes and cultural awareness in equal measure.