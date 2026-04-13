NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Monday, April 13, 2026, offered solvers a lively start to the week with a well-balanced mix of real-world scenes, stage illusions, pop-culture references and a clever pun on items that literally "have caps."

Puzzle No. 1037 presented 16 words that grouped neatly into four categories, earning praise as an "easy" to moderately challenging Monday edition with an official difficulty rating around 2.3 out of 5. Many players achieved perfect solves, appreciating how the themes drew from everyday experiences, entertainment staples and subtle wordplay without venturing into overly obscure territory.

The 16 words in Monday's grid were: BOX OFFICE, MARQUEE, TICKET LINE, VELVET ROPE, CAPE, HANDKERCHIEF, MAGIC WAND, RABBIT, HOUSE, LASSO, MONTANA, SOPRANO, BASEBALL PLAYER, CAMERA LENS, MUSHROOM, PEN.

Yellow category (easiest): Seen outside a theater — BOX OFFICE, MARQUEE, TICKET LINE, VELVET ROPE.

This straightforward group jumped out quickly for many solvers. These terms evoke the classic exterior of a Broadway theater or movie house: the box office where tickets are sold, the marquee with its glowing sign advertising the show, the ticket line where patrons wait, and the velvet rope that controls access. Players on Reddit and other forums noted it as an ideal opener, rewarding basic cultural knowledge and providing early momentum.

Green category: Accessories for a magician — CAPE, HANDKERCHIEF, MAGIC WAND, RABBIT.

The classic tools of illusion delighted solvers familiar with stage magic. A magician's cape adds dramatic flair, the handkerchief often conceals or transforms objects, the magic wand directs spells or misdirection, and the rabbit famously emerges from a top hat. Some players spotted this group early after noticing "magic wand" and "rabbit," classic props that pair naturally with the others. The category captured the playful, performative side of the puzzle and earned smiles for its nostalgic appeal.

Blue category: TV show title surnames — HOUSE, LASSO, MONTANA, SOPRANO.

This pop-culture category tested television knowledge with surnames that double as show titles. "House" refers to the medical drama "House M.D.," "Lasso" to the hit comedy "Ted Lasso," "Montana" to "Hannah Montana," and "Soprano" to the groundbreaking series "The Sopranos." Several solvers reported initial hesitation over "Montana," wondering if it leaned more toward the state or the Disney show, but the pattern of famous TV surnames clicked once "Soprano" and "House" appeared together. The grouping highlighted Connections' frequent nods to modern entertainment.

Purple category (hardest): They have caps — BASEBALL PLAYER, CAMERA LENS, MUSHROOM, PEN.

Monday's trickiest category delivered the signature Connections wordplay. Each item is commonly associated with a "cap": a baseball player wears a team cap, a camera lens has a lens cap for protection, a mushroom features a distinctive cap (the pileus), and a pen has a cap to prevent drying out. Many players saved this group for last, using process of elimination after clearing the more obvious themes. The pun on "caps" — spanning clothing, equipment, biology and office supplies — produced the satisfying "aha" moment typical of purple categories.

Solvers described the puzzle as fair and fun for a Monday, with the yellow theater theme and green magic props providing accessible entry points. The blue TV surnames required a modest leap into pop culture, while the purple "caps" group rewarded lateral thinking. Community reaction on r/NYTConnections was overwhelmingly positive, with users sharing clean rainbow solves and lighthearted anecdotes about momentarily confusing "Lasso" with a cowboy reference or "Mushroom" with food rather than its distinctive cap.

Created by Josh Katz and launched in 2023, NYT Connections has become a daily habit for hundreds of thousands, blending vocabulary, general knowledge and creative association. The game resets at midnight and presents a fresh set of 16 words each day. Its growing popularity stems from the balance between obvious connections and those that require a creative spark, all presented in a clean, ad-light interface.

For April 13's edition, the theater exterior theme grounded the puzzle in familiar urban or cultural scenes, contrasting nicely with the whimsical magician accessories. The TV surnames added a contemporary flavor, reflecting how shows like "Ted Lasso" and "The Sopranos" have entered the cultural lexicon. The purple category's multi-meaning "caps" exemplified the puzzle's best quality: a simple word that unlocks an unexpected thread.

Strategies varied. Some players began by scanning for obvious clusters such as performance-related terms or household objects. Others looked for repeated patterns, such as nouns tied to specific professions or items. A common approach was tackling the yellow and green groups first, then using remaining words to test hypotheses for the blue and purple categories. One solver noted that spotting "velvet rope" and "box office" early unlocked the theater theme, creating a cascade of correct guesses.

The puzzle arrived alongside other NYT Games offerings, including the daily Mini Crossword, Wordle and Strands. The Times' Connections Companion article provided hints without full spoilers, fostering discussion in the comments section where players debated difficulty and shared solving streaks.

Difficulty is subjective. While the official rating hovered near 2.3, some experienced players called it one of the easier recent Mondays, crediting the concrete nature of the yellow and green groups. Others who overthought "Montana" or initially linked "pen" and "mushroom" to unrelated ideas took a few extra attempts. Overall consensus: a solid, enjoyable start to the workweek that avoided the frustration sometimes seen in harder purple categories.

Connections continues to evolve as a social and cognitive exercise. Families solve it together at breakfast, coworkers share results in group chats, and online communities dissect each day's themes. Educators note that the game subtly strengthens skills in categorization, flexible thinking and cultural awareness.

For those who missed Monday's puzzle or wish to review it, the New York Times archives solutions through companion articles. Newcomers can play for free with limited attempts or subscribe for unlimited access plus the full suite of word games.

As Connections marks another week, Puzzle #1037 demonstrated why the format endures: it mixes the tangible — waiting in a ticket line or waving a magic wand — with clever linguistic twists like items that "have caps." The blend of Broadway glamour, stage magic, binge-worthy TV and everyday objects created a puzzle that felt both fresh and familiar.

Whether you nailed a perfect solve in minutes or needed a couple of mistakes to crack the purple group, Monday's Connections delivered the classic experience: initial confusion giving way to the rewarding click when disparate words suddenly align. With April 13 behind us, solvers are already eyeing Tuesday's No. 1038 for the next daily brain teaser.