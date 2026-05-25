NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle puzzle for May 25, 2026, numbered 1801, had the solution BLAZE, according to multiple outlets that publish daily answers after the puzzle resets at midnight.

Wordle players who completed the game on Monday saw the five-letter word BLAZE as the correct answer. The puzzle is the daily word game owned by The New York Times where participants have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word with feedback on correct letters and positions.

BLAZE is defined as a bright flame or fire, according to standard dictionary references cited in official Wordle reviews. It can also function as a verb meaning to burn brightly or to move quickly.

Previous Day's Answer

The previous day's Wordle on May 24, 2026, puzzle No. 1800, was STORM. This followed recent solutions that included a mix of common and moderately challenging words throughout May.

Players who maintain streaks track their consecutive successful completions. The May 25 solution marked another entry in the ongoing daily series that began in 2021 and was acquired by The New York Times in 2022.

Hints and Solving Strategies

Several sites provided pre-answer hints for puzzle No. 1801. Common starting words recommended included SLATE, CRANE and TRACE. One solver reported using SLATE as an opener, which narrowed possibilities before landing on BLAZE after testing words with the letter Z.

The word begins with B and contains the letters L, A, Z and E. It features common English letter patterns with a consonant at the start and a relatively uncommon Z. Reports indicated it relates to fire and intense light, and can also describe moving quickly or marking a trail.

Gameplay Mechanics

Wordle resets at midnight local time for each player. Green tiles indicate correct letters in the correct position, yellow tiles show correct letters in the wrong position, and gray tiles mean the letter is not in the word. The game limits guesses to six per day.

The New York Times publishes an official review page with the answer and definition after the daily cutoff. Sites such as CNET, Mashable, Forbes and Rock Paper Shotgun provide hints, strategies and post-solution analysis.

Popularity and Community

Wordle has maintained a dedicated following into 2026. Millions of players participate daily, sharing results on social media with emoji grids that avoid spoilers. The game's simple interface and once-per-day format contribute to its staying power.

Related games from The New York Times include Connections, Spelling Bee and Strands. Players often complete multiple puzzles in the same session. The May 25 Wordle coincided with Monday routines for many users.

Recent Wordle Trends

In May 2026, answers have included a mix of common and less frequent words. Puzzle difficulty varies, with some solutions solved by large percentages of players in fewer attempts while others challenge broader vocabularies.

Analyses of past puzzles show patterns in letter frequency. Vowels such as A, E and O appear often, while words with repeated letters or uncommon consonants increase challenge. BLAZE features distinct letters with no repeats.

Tips for Future Puzzles

Recommended starting words for efficient solving include those with multiple vowels and common consonants like SLATE, CRANE or TRACE. Players track remaining possibilities after each guess using process of elimination.

Community resources provide statistical data on answer distributions and solver performance. Some players maintain personal statistics on average attempts and streak lengths. The official Wordle bot and community solvers analyze optimal strategies.

Broader Context in 2026

Wordle continues as part of The New York Times' games portfolio. The company has introduced minor updates over the years while preserving core gameplay. No major rule changes were reported for 2026.

The puzzle for May 25 fell on a Monday, a day when many players engage with daily games during work breaks or commutes. International players adjust for time zone differences in puzzle availability.

Historical Wordle Milestones

Since its viral rise in late 2021, Wordle has inspired variants and clones. The original version by Josh Wardle was designed as a gift for his partner. The New York Times maintains editorial control over the answer list to ensure appropriateness and variety.

Daily solutions are archived by multiple websites. Players who miss a day can catch up through these records, though streaks reset without consecutive play. The May 25 answer BLAZE added to the cumulative list of over 1,801 official puzzles.

Player Resources

Official access is available through the New York Times website and mobile app. Free daily play requires no subscription, though full access to archives and other games may. Third-party hint sites update shortly after midnight.

For those seeking to improve, resources include letter frequency charts, word lists and practice modes in some companion apps. Community forums discuss tough puzzles and share solving stories.

The Wordle answer for May 25, 2026, was confirmed across major outlets as BLAZE. Players who solved it in fewer attempts achieved better daily scores in the game's internal metrics.